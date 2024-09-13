Nevada vs. Minnesota Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news and stats for Saturday

The Golden Gophers (1-1) close out their non-conference schedule Saturday with a home game against the Wolfpack of Nevada (2-1).

With the Big Ten season kicking off next week and the likes of Iowa, Michigan, and USC staring them in the face, its imperative that Minnesota continue to build on the momentum gained from last week’s 48-0 win over Rhode Island. Head Coach PJ Fleck’s Gophers forced four turnovers in the game and did not allow the Rams to cross midfield until midway through the 4th quarter.

New Head Coach Jeff Choate is tasked with rebuilding the Wolfpack. Nevada enters the game with 1 win in their 1st 3 games. Their 3 games – a win over Troy and losses to SMU and Georgia Southern) were decided by a total of 10 points.

Listen to the B1G Talk podcast with Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle for the most compelling storylines across all of college football, with the biggest teams on the rise and the latest rankings!

Game Details and How to watch Nevada vs. Minnesota

· Date: Saturday, September 14th, 2024

· Time: 3:30 PM EST

· Site: Huntington Bank Stadium

· City: Minneapolis, MN

· TV/Streaming: BTN

Want to check out the other games on the College Football schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Latest Game odds for Nevada vs. Minnesota

The latest odds as of Friday afternoon:

o Moneyline: Nevada Wolfpack (+625), Minnesota Golden Gophers (-1000)

o Spread: Golden Gophers -17.5

o Total: 44.5

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Minnesota to control the game Saturday and cover the spread:

“I think all the smart money should be on a team like the Minnesota Golden Gophers. They’re hosting Nevada. And why? It may not be a sexy pick, but you look at who Minnesota has on the schedule the next three weeks - Iowa, Michigan and USC. They absolutely have to get a win Saturday. They have to get out to a fast start. So, I like Minnesota in the first half -9.5. I also like them for the full game -16.5.”

College Football talk is taking over Bet the Edge every Thursday throughout the season. BET THE EDGE is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton, and Brad Thomas’ insights Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM courtesy of John Ewing: Week 3 Highlights

Most bet OVERS (tickets)

1. Georgia-Kentucky

2. Kent State-Tennessee

3. Arkansas State-Michigan

Most bet UNDERS (tickets)

1. Utah-Utah State

2. Alabama-Wisconsin

3. Colorado-Colorado State

Most bet UNDERDOGS to win (tickets)

1. Colorado State +220

2. Boston College +550

3. South Carolina +220

Quarterback matchup for Nevada vs. Minnesota

o Wolfpack: Brendon Lewis – the junior has 561 yards and 5 TDs and 0 INTs

o Golden Gophers: Max Brosmer – 6th-year senior ranks 14th nationally completing 72.5% of his passes for 436 yards and 2 TDs

Wolfpack vs. Golden Gophers player news, trends, & recent stats

· Nevada is 2-5 all-time against teams in the Big Ten

· Minnesota is 14-3 all-time against teams currently in the Mountain West Conference, with 11 consecutive wins.

· Nevada is 11 for 11 this season scoring in the Red Zone (9 TDs)

· Minnesota is one of 20 teams in the FBS that have yet to allow a passing TD.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Eric Froton (@CFFroton)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

