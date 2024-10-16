Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech predictions: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish head to Atlanta this Saturday to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
The Fighting Irish are 5-1 this season, with their lone defeat coming against the unranked Northern Illinois Huskies. Since that loss, they have won four straight by a margin of 174-41. QB Riley Leonard looks to be in command of the offense, and their defense continues to play at a high level.
As for Georgia Tech, they might be one of the season’s biggest surprises. The Yellow Jackets are 5-2 and an impressive 4-2-1 against the spread.
While their win against the Florida State Seminoles does not look nearly as impressive with the Seminoles struggling so much, they are still 3-2 in conference play and just one win away from bowl eligibility.
Led by junior QB Haynes King, the Georgia Tech offense has been balling. There’s no denying that Brent Key is building an absolute juggernaut in Georgia Tech.
Game Details & How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech
- Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
- Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- City: Atlanta, GA
- TV/Streaming: ESPN
Game Odds for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech
- Moneyline: Notre Dame (-425), Georgia Tech (+340)
- Spread: Notre Dame -11.5
- Total: 49.5
*odds courtesy of BetMGM
NBC Sports Bet Best Bet
NBC Sports Bet’s Brad Thomas leans toward Georgia Tech covering the spread:
“Player props are not available for this game yet, but I will be eyeballing Riley Leonard’s rushing over if it’s between 35-40.5. He’s ripped this number with some consistency, and Georgia Tech is not great at stopping the QB run. However, if you want action for this now, you should take the Yellow Jackets +11.5. The Yellow Jackets have seen a ton of success against the run and have an offense that certainly can keep up with the scoring attack of Notre Dame.”
National Championship Odds courtesy of BetMGM
- Favorite: Texas +375
- Notre Dame: +4000
- Georgia Tech: +50000
ACC Championship Odds courtesy of BetMGM
- Favorite: Miami +135
- Georgia Tech: +15000
Names to Know for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish: QB Riley Leonard – Leonard has been sensational on the ground this season. He’s rushed for at least 60 yards in three games this season. In two of those, he eclipsed the 100-yard mark.
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: QB Haynes King – King’s versatility as a passer and runner has been vital for the Yellow Jackets. He’s thrown for 1,568 yards and added another 353 yards on the ground.
Top Betting Trends & Insights for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech
- Notre Dame is 3-2-1 against the spread this season.
- Georgia Tech is 4-2-1 against the spread this season.
- Notre Dame is 1-2 against the spread as a 12-point favorite or higher this season.
- The OVER is 3-3 in Notre Dame games.
- The OVER is 2-5 in Georgia Tech games.
