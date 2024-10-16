 Skip navigation
Top News
With WNBA Finals even, Lynx will need to keep leaning on Courtney Williams to beat Liberty
Mark Pope
New Kentucky coach Mark Pope shows off letterman-style jacket at media day
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints
Backfield Report: Sean Tucker shakes up Bucs’ backfield ahead of Week 7

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xbigconnections_241016.jpg
Revisiting Iowa’s 2023 win over Michigan State
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xthirdchair_241016.jpg
Should Oregon be No. 1 after beating Ohio State?
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_iowamsupreview_241016.jpg
Can Iowa keep rolling vs. Michigan State?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Courtney Williams
With WNBA Finals even, Lynx will need to keep leaning on Courtney Williams to beat Liberty
Mark Pope
New Kentucky coach Mark Pope shows off letterman-style jacket at media day
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints
Backfield Report: Sean Tucker shakes up Bucs’ backfield ahead of Week 7

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xbigconnections_241016.jpg
Revisiting Iowa’s 2023 win over Michigan State
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xthirdchair_241016.jpg
Should Oregon be No. 1 after beating Ohio State?
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_iowamsupreview_241016.jpg
Can Iowa keep rolling vs. Michigan State?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech predictions: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

  
Published October 16, 2024 11:32 AM

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish head to Atlanta this Saturday to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Fighting Irish are 5-1 this season, with their lone defeat coming against the unranked Northern Illinois Huskies. Since that loss, they have won four straight by a margin of 174-41. QB Riley Leonard looks to be in command of the offense, and their defense continues to play at a high level.

As for Georgia Tech, they might be one of the season’s biggest surprises. The Yellow Jackets are 5-2 and an impressive 4-2-1 against the spread.

While their win against the Florida State Seminoles does not look nearly as impressive with the Seminoles struggling so much, they are still 3-2 in conference play and just one win away from bowl eligibility.

Led by junior QB Haynes King, the Georgia Tech offense has been balling. There’s no denying that Brent Key is building an absolute juggernaut in Georgia Tech.

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Game Details & How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

  • Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
  • Time: 3:30 PM EST
  • Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • City: Atlanta, GA
  • TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game Odds for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

  • Moneyline: Notre Dame (-425), Georgia Tech (+340)
  • Spread: Notre Dame -11.5
  • Total: 49.5

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

NBC Sports Bet’s Brad Thomas leans toward Georgia Tech covering the spread:
“Player props are not available for this game yet, but I will be eyeballing Riley Leonard’s rushing over if it’s between 35-40.5. He’s ripped this number with some consistency, and Georgia Tech is not great at stopping the QB run. However, if you want action for this now, you should take the Yellow Jackets +11.5. The Yellow Jackets have seen a ton of success against the run and have an offense that certainly can keep up with the scoring attack of Notre Dame.”

National Championship Odds courtesy of BetMGM

  • Favorite: Texas +375
  • Notre Dame: +4000
  • Georgia Tech: +50000

ACC Championship Odds courtesy of BetMGM

  • Favorite: Miami +135
  • Georgia Tech: +15000

Names to Know for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish: QB Riley Leonard – Leonard has been sensational on the ground this season. He’s rushed for at least 60 yards in three games this season. In two of those, he eclipsed the 100-yard mark.
  • Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: QB Haynes King – King’s versatility as a passer and runner has been vital for the Yellow Jackets. He’s thrown for 1,568 yards and added another 353 yards on the ground.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest player news from the NFL and MLB. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech

  • Notre Dame is 3-2-1 against the spread this season.
  • Georgia Tech is 4-2-1 against the spread this season.
  • Notre Dame is 1-2 against the spread as a 12-point favorite or higher this season.
  • The OVER is 3-3 in Notre Dame games.
  • The OVER is 2-5 in Georgia Tech games.

