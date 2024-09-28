Raiola helps Nebraska pull away from Purdue in the 2nd half, 28-10

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Dylan Raiola threw for 257 yards and a touchdown to lead Nebraska to a 28-10 victory over Purdue in a Big Ten Conference contest Saturday afternoon.

After playing a scoreless first half and trailing 3-0 late in the third quarter, the Cornhuskers scored 28 unanswered points and kept Purdue out of the end zone until the Boilermakers scored in the final 2 minutes.

Nebraska (4-1, 1-1) took the lead at 7-3 on Raiola’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Jahmal Banks with 2:49 remaining in the third quarter.

The Cornhuskers pushed the lead to 14-3 on a fourth-down, 1-yard touchdown by Dante Dowdell with 10:34 left in the fourth quarter.

Nebraska added a 25-yard TD run by Jacory Barney Jr. and John Bullock’s 29-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Purdue (1-4, 0-1) took a 3-0 lead on Spencer Porath’s 45-yard field goal with 6:42 left in third quarter — the Boilermakers’ first field goal of the season.

Each team squandered scoring opportunities in the scoreless first half. Purdue blocked field goals of 44 and 32 yards by Nebraska. The Cornhuskers also missed a 42-yard field goal and the Boilermakers missed a 39-yard field goal. Each team had a touchdown called back for offensive pass interference.

Purdue quarterback Hudson Card was 18 of 25 passing for 174 yards, including 15-yard touchdown to Leland Smith with 1:29 left.

The Cornhuskers limited the Boilermakers to 50 rushing yards.

The Takeaway

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers finally got the running game in gear in the second half, finishing with 161 yards. Nebraska had its share of miscues with two blocked fields and 11 penalties, for 94 yards including an unsportsmanlike conduct call on Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule.

Purdue: The Boilermakers, who lost their third consecutive game, were hampered by 13 penalties for 165 yards, including six flags for pass interference.

Up Next

Nebraska: Hosts Rutgers next Saturday

Purdue: At Wisconsin next Saturday.