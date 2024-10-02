Rutgers vs. Nebraska prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, betting trends, and stats for October 5

With a win over Washington this past weekend, Rutgers is 4-0 (1-0 in the Big Ten) for the first time since 2012. They have only been 5-0 seven times in the program’s history, the last time being in 2012.

The Scarlet Knights are led by RB Kyle Monangai. The 5’9 senior has run for 589 yards and 6 TDs this season, averaging 6.1 yards per carry (3rd in the nation).

If the Scarlet Knights want to have success against a strong Nebraska team (4-1, 1-1 in the Big Ten) in Lincoln, they will have to establish the run and make life difficult for freshman superstar Dylan Raiola.

Raiola has had a solid start to his freshman season throwing for over 1,000 yards with 9 TDs and only 2 INTs. His 76.4 QBR is good for 25th in the nation. Cornhusker Nation believes he could be the missing cog that brings them back to college football relevance.

This is a big game for both teams. Nebraska needs to secure a conference win at home while Rutgers is hoping for the upset and to remain undefeated.

Game details & how to watch Rutgers at Nebraska Saturday

● Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

● Time: 4:00 PM EST

● Site: Memorial Stadium

● City: Lincoln, NE

● TV/Streaming: FS1

Game odds for Rutgers vs. Nebraska

● Moneyline: Rutgers +210, Nebraska -275

● Spread: Nebraska -7

● Total: 41.5

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets: Rutgers @ Nebraska

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is eyeing Rutgers getting 7 points:

“As much as people try and talk down on Athan Kaliakmanis, he already has two wins over Nebraska twice in his career. He is more than a comparable QB and has the confidence to beat this sound Nebraska defense. Rutgers has always been sound defensively but has needed consistent play at QB to succeed. Kaliakmanis gives them that consistency. Seven is far too many points. This game will be a dog fight. I’m backing Rutgers in this one.”

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM courtesy of John Ewing: Big Ten Championship Odds

Favorite: Ohio State +105

Oregon +250

Penn State +500

USC +900

Michigan +2000

Indiana +3000

Rutgers +5000

Nebraska +12500

Names to Know for Rutgers @ Nebraska

○ Scarlet Knights: RB Kyle Monangai — Monangai has run for 589 yards and 6 TDs this season, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He’s had three games of over 100 yards and one game where he eclipsed the 200-yard mark.

○ Cornhuskers: QB Dylan Raiola – Raiola has thrown for 1,224 yards, 9 TDs and 2 INTs. The freshman is completing 70.4% of his passes.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rutgers and Nebraska

Rutgers has never beaten Nebraska

Nebraska is 4-1 against the spread this season

Rutgers is 4-0 against the spread this season

Nebraska is 3-1 as a 7-point or more favorite this season

The OVER is 1-4 in Nebraska games this season

The OVER is 0-4 in Rutgers games this season

