Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 21

The Scarlet Knights and the Hokies entered the season with high hopes and lofty expectations.

Before the start of the season, there was a sense that Rutgers could be the most improved team in the Big 10 and Virginia Tech would be a dark horse in the ACC.

The Hokies brought back the most returning production in the country, while the Scarlet Knights weren’t far behind.

This week sets up as a pivotal moment in each team’s season. Rutgers can start the season 3-0 before heading into Big 10 play while Virginia Tech would love to avoid starting the season 2-2.

Game details & how to watch Scarlet Knights vs. Hokies tonight

● Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

● Time: 3:30 PM EST

● Site: Lane Stadium

● City: Blacksburg, VA

● TV/Streaming: ACC Network

Game odds for Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech

● Moneyline : Rutgers +145, Virginia Tech -175

● Spread : Virginia Tech -3.5

● Total : 44.5

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets for Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is siding with the under in this game…

“Surprisingly, both teams were OVER teams last season. However, with both towards the bottom of the league in rush rate, we should expect this game to be slow-paced, where the clock bleeds. Defensively, both should keep this from getting out of hand. It may be a sweaty under, but the under is the move.”

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM courtesy of John Ewing: Conference Odds

Big 10 Championship

Favorite: Ohio State +115

Rutgers OTB

ACC Championship

Favorite: Miami +120

Virginia Tech +2000

Names to Know for Rutgers and Virginia Tech

○ Scarlet Knights: RB Kyle Monangai – Monangai started the season strong, rushing for 373 yards and 4 TDs in his first two games.

○ Hokies: QB Kyron Drones – A lot of hype has surrounded the Hokies this season, primarily due to expectations around junior QB Drones. He’s thrown for 628 yards, 4 TDs and 2 INTs this season.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of the Rutgers vs. Virginia Tech

· Rutgers was 7-6-0 to the OVER last season

· Virginia Tech was 9-4-0 to the OVER last season

· Rutgers is 1st in the country in Havoc Rate Allowed

· Virginia Tech’s defense is 88th in EPA/Rush

