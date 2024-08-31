UCLA vs. Hawaii Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 31

UCLA kicks off the 2024 season Saturday evening on the Big Island with a clash against the Rainbow Warriors of Hawaii. DeShaun Foster takes over for Chip Kelly as UCLA’s head coach. Expectations are lukewarm at best for the program. The Bruins were voted to finish 15th in the Big Ten preseason poll. That was not surprising due to the departure of multiple starters and a brand new coach leading the program.

This is Hawaii’s 2nd game of the season. Last weekend, the Rainbow Warriors had issues early but eventually rolled to a 35-14 win over Delaware State. Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager led the way passing for 203 yards and 4 total touchdowns.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch kickoff, betting lines, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insights weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Game details & how to watch the Bruins and Rainbow Warriors Saturday

● Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

● Time: 7:30PM EST

● Site: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

● City: Honolulu, HI

● TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Hawaii vs. UCLA

● Moneyline : Hawaii (+450), UCLA (-650)

● Spread : Bruins -14

● Total : 52.5

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) leans to Hawaii

“I’d probably take the 14 points with the Rainbow Warriors. UCLA losing their offensive mastermind and their defensive coordinator is a lot to overcome in one offseason. It’s a new day for the Bruins, and I can’t imagine them covering in week 1.”

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans to the Bruins

“Hawaii didn’t show much to be excited about in terms of betting in their Week 0 home victory. UCLA is the more talented team but bringing in a lot of new talent. Not my favorite game, but I’d side with the Bruins.”

College Football talk is taking over Bet the Edge every Thursday throughout the season. Bet the EDGE is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton, and Brad Thomas’ insights Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM courtesy of John Ewing:

Most bet games (tickets)

1. Clemson-Georgia

2. Notre Dame-Texas A&M

3. Penn State-West Virginia

Most bet teams (tickets)

1. Georgia -12.5

2. West Virginia +8.5

3. Notre Dame +3

Most bet teams (handle)

1. West Virginia +8.5

2. Georgia -12.5

3. Notre Dame +3

Names to Know for Hawaii and UCLA

○ Hawaii: QB Brayden Schager – completed 17 of 34 passes for 203 yards including 2 TDs vs. Delaware State last weekend. Also rushed for 2 TDs

○ UCLA: Head Coach DeShaun Foster – 1st year and 1st time Head Coach Foster replaces Chip Kelly who resigned to become the offensive coordinator for Ohio State. Foster brings a young team into the Big Ten. Buckle up Bruins’ fans.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest player news from the NFL and MLB. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of the Rainbow Warriors and the Bruins

● Bruins are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games

● UCLA scored 35 points per game away from home last year (8.5 more than overall) and conceded 22 in road games (3.6 more than overall).

● Outside of a one-year stint as the running backs coach at Texas Tech in 2016, DeShaun Foster’s entire college playing and coaching career has been at UCLA

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)



