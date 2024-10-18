USC Trojans vs. Maryland Terrapins prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

The new Big Ten conference realignment has made college football even more exciting. Games like USC at Maryland in mid-October are something to be excited about. Unfortunately, the West and East Coast regionality has made travel cumbersome for a few teams.

The east-to-west and west-to-east travel struggle spots aren’t just anecdotal statements used by pundits to fill the airways with cool sound bites. So far this season, Big Ten teams traveling at least two time zones are 2-9 this season.

To make matters worse, the Trojans must travel from California to Maryland after a shootout win against the Penn State powerhouse.

However, a loss for the Trojans could mean a 1-4 start in Big Ten play for Lincoln Riley, and likely on the outside looking in of bowl eligibility.

As for Mike Locksley and the Terrapins, they also have a lot of work to do. They are currently 0-3 in Big Ten play and haven’t looked exceptional this season. They still have tough contests including two ranked games to end the season. They too could be on the outside looking in when bowl season comes.

Game Details & How to Watch USC vs. Maryland

· Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

· Time: 4:00 PM EST

· Site: SECU Stadium

· City: College Park, MD

· TV/Streaming: FS1

Game Odds for USC vs. Maryland via BetMGM

· Moneyline: USC (-275), Maryland (+225)

· Spread: USC -7

· Total: 56.5

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

NBC Sports Bet’s Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) leans toward USC Team Total OVER 31.5:

“There is some truth to what I stated earlier. The two+ time zone travel is difficult. It’s equally difficult to play in such a mentally and physically demanding game and then travel across the country for a game. USC could get caught napping in the first half. Like their game against Wisconsin, they had to mount a massive effort to win. They did so by margin. I like much of the same here. USC wins, and they score a ton of points, but it’s unknown how their defense will respond. While Billy Edwards Jr. is no Drew Allar, it must be known that Penn State carved the Trojans up through the air.”

Big Ten Championship Odds courtesy of BetMGM

· Favorite: Ohio State +150

· USC: +50000

· Maryland: +50000

Names to Know for USC vs. Maryland

QB Miller Moss – the junior from Los Angeles, CA went 20-34 for 220 yards with 2 TDs and 1 INT last Saturday against Penn State. Maryland Terrapins: QB Billy Edwards, Jr. – the junior from Springfield, VA went 28-51 for 296 yards with 1 INT last Saturday against Northwestern.

Top Betting Trends & Insights Ahead of USC vs. Maryland

USC is 4-2 against the spread this season.

Maryland is 3-3 against the spread this season.

USC has covered in 3 of their last 4 road games.

The OVER is 5-1 in USC games this season.

The OVER is 4-2 in Maryland games this season.

