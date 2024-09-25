Wisconsin Badgers vs. USC Trojans prediction: Odds, expert picks, player new and stats

It’s Wednesday, September 25 and we’ve got Week 4 action on the slate with the Wisconsin Badgers and USC Trojans all set to square off from Memorial Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday.

This is a Big Ten conference matchup that features Wisconsin without its starting quarterback, Tyler Van Dyke. The Miami transfer suffered a season-ending injury against Alabama.

Wisconsin is 2-1 on the year after suffering a home loss versus Alabama (42-10) after beating Western Michigan (28-14) and South Dakota (27-13).

USC is 2-1 on of the season with a loss at Michigan (27-24) and impressive wins over LSU (27-20) and Utah State (48-0).

Game Details and How to watch Wisconsin vs. USC live Saturday

· Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

· Time: 3:30 PM EST

· Site: LA Memorial Coliseum

· City: Los Angeles, CA

· TV/Streaming: CBS

Latest Game odds for Wisconsin vs. USC - Week 5

The latest odds as of Wednesday morning:

· Moneyline: USC -650, Wisconsin +500

· Spread: USC -15.5 (-115)

· Total: 51.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The spread for this Big Ten matchup moved from -14.5 to -16 for USC but has recently come back down a half point. Despite Wisconsin missing its starting quarterback, the Badgers could use that to their advantage.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets for Saturday’s matchup between the USC Trojans and Wisconsin Badgers:

“Wisconsin will be without starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, but the focal point of Wisconsin football has been the ground game and a physical defense. Those two things won’t change, just be counted on more.

USC is still a top-25 team with a surprisingly good defense and an excellent quarterback in Miller Moss under center. However, laying -14 or more and covering in conference play is no simple task and this is a different conference than the Pac-12.

Playing Michigan and Wisconsin’s defenses back-to-back weeks is physical, plus the Badgers had a bye week to work with its backup quarterback and gameplan for USC. Wisconsin could hang around and cover the +14.5.”

Quarterback matchup for Wisconsin vs. USC

Wisconsin: Braedyn Locke takes over for Wisconsin after the season-ending injury to Tyler Van Dyke. Locke threw for 125 yards and one touchdown on 13-of-26 against Alabama. The sophomore threw for 777 passing yards and 5 touchdowns ewith 1 interception last year (four starts).

USC: Miller Moss has 890 passing yards, 5 touchdowns, 1 interception and a 65% completion percentage through three regular season starts. The junior from Los Angeles started the Bowl game last year in place of Caleb Williams and threw for 372 yards, 6 touchdowns and 1 interception in the 42-28 win over Louisville.

Badgers vs. Trojans player news & recent stats

Wisconsin is 0-3 ATS this season and 2-1 to the Under.

USC is 2-1 ATS this season and 2-1 to the Under.

USC is 0-9 ATS in the last nine meetings with Big Ten teams.

Despite all of USC’s passing threats, the Trojans have more rushing touchdowns (7) than passing (5) this year.

