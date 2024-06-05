 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 12 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sonoma weekend
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball: June Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers
June Reliever Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_soocer_usavrepublicofkorea_240602.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Korea Republic (En Español)
nbc_soccer_usagoal3_240604.jpg
Yohannes makes USWNT’s lead three with late goal
nbc_soccer_usagoal2_240604.jpg
Smith extends USWNT’s lead over Korea Republic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 12 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sonoma weekend
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball: June Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers
June Reliever Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_soocer_usavrepublicofkorea_240602.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Korea Republic (En Español)
nbc_soccer_usagoal3_240604.jpg
Yohannes makes USWNT’s lead three with late goal
nbc_soccer_usagoal2_240604.jpg
Smith extends USWNT’s lead over Korea Republic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

June Catcher Rankings

  
Published June 5, 2024 05:36 AM

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other June rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Catcher ROS Rankings

JuneCatchersTeam2024May
1Adley RutschmanOrioles11
2William ContrerasBrewers22
3Will SmithDodgers33
4Salvador PerezRoyals54
5J.T. RealmutoPhillies45
6David FryGuardians2826
7Logan O’HoppeAngels78
8Ryan JeffersTwins2313
9Yainer DiazAstros67
10Gabriel MorenoDiamondbacks89
11Cal RaleighMariners1211
12Willson ContrerasCardinals96
13Mitch GarverMariners1010
14Shea LangeliersAthletics2019
15Tyler StephensonReds1712
16Ivan HerreraCardinals3117
17Keibert RuizNationals1114
18Jonah HeimRangers1316
19Danny JansenBlue Jays2225
20Patrick BaileyGiants3223
21Sean MurphyBraves1618
22Connor WongRed Sox2622
23Luis CampusanoPadres1921
24Francisco AlvarezMets1427
25Bo NaylorGuardians1520
26Elias DiazRockies2929
27Austin WellsYankees2715
28Henry DavisPirates96 OF36
29Gary SanchezBrewers2428
30Alejandro KirkBlue Jays1824
31Travis d’ArnaudBraves3430
32Miguel AmayaCubs3531
33Joey BartPirates5232
34Victor CaratiniAstros3741
35Jake RogersTigers2134
36Korey LeeWhite Sox5342
37Jose TrevinoYankees4648
38Jacob StallingsRockies5439
39Freddy FerminRoyals3038
40Ben RortvedtRays5533
41Carson KellyTigers7537
42Nick FortesMarlins3340
43Matt ThaissAngels4243
44Christian BethancourtMarlins4149
45Yasmani GrandalPirates58NR
46Sam HuffRangers3847
47Yan GomesCubs3950
48Rene PintoRays2535
49Andrew KniznerRangers4345
50Riley AdamsNationals4446

Dropping off: Tom Murphy (44th)

  • Adley Rutschman has some wild splits this year:

vs. RHP - .235/.283/.353

vs. LHP - .434/.456/.697

as C - .260/.303/.373

as DH - .372/.402/641

There is a lot of overlap, since the Orioles prefer getting James McCann his catcher starts versus lefties. I don’t think it means a whole lot, but it’s kind of fun that the AL’s actual best catcher thus far, considering that so much of Rutschman and Salvador Perez’s production has come elsewhere, has been Ryan Jeffers.

  • David Fry is certainly overachieving, but at the same time, the progress he’s made is incredibly obvious. His strikeout-to-walk ratios were typically above 2:1 in the minors, and he came in at nearly 4:1 in his 113 major league plate appearances last season, but he’s barely over 1:1 at 26/24 through 140 plate appearances this season. While he’s not this good, he looks like a perfectly legitimate regular for the Guardians, and that he doesn’t actually have to catch much only adds to his value.
  • I’d place Iván Herrera 10th for the short term, but he figures to lose value after Willson Contreras returns from a broken forearm, something that could happen at the beginning of the second half.