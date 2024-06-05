June Catcher Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Catcher ROS Rankings

June Catchers Team 2024 May 1 Adley Rutschman Orioles 1 1 2 William Contreras Brewers 2 2 3 Will Smith Dodgers 3 3 4 Salvador Perez Royals 5 4 5 J.T. Realmuto Phillies 4 5 6 David Fry Guardians 28 26 7 Logan O’Hoppe Angels 7 8 8 Ryan Jeffers Twins 23 13 9 Yainer Diaz Astros 6 7 10 Gabriel Moreno Diamondbacks 8 9 11 Cal Raleigh Mariners 12 11 12 Willson Contreras Cardinals 9 6 13 Mitch Garver Mariners 10 10 14 Shea Langeliers Athletics 20 19 15 Tyler Stephenson Reds 17 12 16 Ivan Herrera Cardinals 31 17 17 Keibert Ruiz Nationals 11 14 18 Jonah Heim Rangers 13 16 19 Danny Jansen Blue Jays 22 25 20 Patrick Bailey Giants 32 23 21 Sean Murphy Braves 16 18 22 Connor Wong Red Sox 26 22 23 Luis Campusano Padres 19 21 24 Francisco Alvarez Mets 14 27 25 Bo Naylor Guardians 15 20 26 Elias Diaz Rockies 29 29 27 Austin Wells Yankees 27 15 28 Henry Davis Pirates 96 OF 36 29 Gary Sanchez Brewers 24 28 30 Alejandro Kirk Blue Jays 18 24 31 Travis d’Arnaud Braves 34 30 32 Miguel Amaya Cubs 35 31 33 Joey Bart Pirates 52 32 34 Victor Caratini Astros 37 41 35 Jake Rogers Tigers 21 34 36 Korey Lee White Sox 53 42 37 Jose Trevino Yankees 46 48 38 Jacob Stallings Rockies 54 39 39 Freddy Fermin Royals 30 38 40 Ben Rortvedt Rays 55 33 41 Carson Kelly Tigers 75 37 42 Nick Fortes Marlins 33 40 43 Matt Thaiss Angels 42 43 44 Christian Bethancourt Marlins 41 49 45 Yasmani Grandal Pirates 58 NR 46 Sam Huff Rangers 38 47 47 Yan Gomes Cubs 39 50 48 Rene Pinto Rays 25 35 49 Andrew Knizner Rangers 43 45 50 Riley Adams Nationals 44 46

Dropping off: Tom Murphy (44th)

Adley Rutschman has some wild splits this year:

vs. RHP - .235/.283/.353

vs. LHP - .434/.456/.697

as C - .260/.303/.373

as DH - .372/.402/641

There is a lot of overlap, since the Orioles prefer getting James McCann his catcher starts versus lefties. I don’t think it means a whole lot, but it’s kind of fun that the AL’s actual best catcher thus far, considering that so much of Rutschman and Salvador Perez’s production has come elsewhere, has been Ryan Jeffers.

David Fry is certainly overachieving, but at the same time, the progress he’s made is incredibly obvious. His strikeout-to-walk ratios were typically above 2:1 in the minors, and he came in at nearly 4:1 in his 113 major league plate appearances last season, but he’s barely over 1:1 at 26/24 through 140 plate appearances this season. While he’s not this good, he looks like a perfectly legitimate regular for the Guardians, and that he doesn’t actually have to catch much only adds to his value.