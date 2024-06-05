 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 12 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sonoma weekend
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball: June Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers
June Starter Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_soocer_usavrepublicofkorea_240602.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Korea Republic (En Español)
nbc_soccer_usagoal3_240604.jpg
Yohannes makes USWNT’s lead three with late goal
nbc_soccer_usagoal2_240604.jpg
Smith extends USWNT’s lead over Korea Republic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 12 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sonoma weekend
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball: June Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers
June Starter Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_soocer_usavrepublicofkorea_240602.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Korea Republic (En Español)
nbc_soccer_usagoal3_240604.jpg
Yohannes makes USWNT’s lead three with late goal
nbc_soccer_usagoal2_240604.jpg
Smith extends USWNT’s lead over Korea Republic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

June Reliever Rankings

  
Published June 5, 2024 05:40 AM

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other June rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

May Relief pitcher ROS rankings

JuneRelieversTeam2024May
1Emmanuel ClaseGuardians22
2Josh HaderAstros45
3Jhoan DuranTwins74
4Raisel IglesiasBraves67
5Camilo DovalGiants33
6Clay HolmesYankees98
7Evan PhillipsDodgers56
8Mason MillerAthletics2111
9Edwin DiazMets11
10Ryan HelsleyCardinals1310
11Andres MunozMariners1113
12David BednarPirates89
13Robert SuarezPadres2015
14Craig KimbrelOrioles1517
15Kenley JansenRed Sox1614
16Paul SewaldDiamondbacks1821
17Pete FairbanksRays1722
18Kirby YatesRangers11426
19Alexis DiazReds1216
20Carlos EstevezAngels3123
21Jason FoleyTigers3018
22Jordan RomanoBlue Jays1412
23Devin WilliamsBrewers2925
24Jose AlvaradoPhillies2329
25Kyle FinneganNationals3533
26Trevor MegillBrewers2532
27Yimi GarciaBlue Jays4845
28Mark Leiter Jr.Cubs8851
29James McArthurRoyals4920
30Tanner ScottMarlins1927
31Michael KopechWhite Sox4730
32David RobertsonRangers2228
33Hector NerisCubs9252
34Griffin JaxTwins2239
35Hunter HarveyNationals4336
36A.J. PukMarlins64 SP35
37Jeff HoffmanPhillies6344
38Reed GarrettMets38148
39Jason AdamRays4031
40Bryan AbreuAstros3743
41Kevin GinkelDiamondbacks2824
42Ryne StanekMariners15059
43Chad GreenBlue Jays52NR
44John SchreiberRoyals15669
45Ryan WalkerGiants6563
46Yennier CanoOrioles4640
47Orion KerkeringPhillies4137
48Jeremiah EstradaPadres335NR
49Lucas ErcegAthletics6642
50Matt StrahmPhillies5054
51JoJo RomeroCardinals5558
52Aroldis ChapmanPirates4550
53Lucas SimsReds129NR
54Fernando CruzReds10171
55Tyler KinleyRockies59NR
56Adrian MorejonPadres206 SPNR
57Daniel HudsonDodgers8762
58Cade SmithGuardians165NR
59Alex LangeTigers3641
60Jalen BeeksRockies193NR
61Jose LeclercRangers2756
62A.J. MinterBraves5353
63Blake TreinenDodgers163NR
64Scott BarlowGuardians5457
65Chris MartinRed Sox4447
66Joel PayampsBrewers3234
67Enyel De Los SantosPadres6946
68Ryan PresslyAstros4255
69Joe JimenezBraves7774
70Michael GroveDodgers7464
71Jordan LeasureWhite Sox171NR
72Adbert AlzolayCubs1019
73Luis GarciaAngels182NR
74Garrett CleavingerRays95NR
75Justin MartinezDiamondbacks349NR
76Adam OttavinoMets9866
77John McMillonRoyals5180
78Shelby MillerTigers21379
79Yuki MatsuiPadres2449
80Calvin FaucherMarlins36469
81Ryan ThompsonDiamondbacks142NR
82Keegan AkinOrioles7867
83Ian HamiltonYankees8372
84Colin HoldermanPirates10277
85Hunter GaddisGuardians13676

Dropping off: Justin Lawrence (38th), Abner Uribe (60th), Brock Stewart (61st), John Brebbia (65th), Shawn Armstrong (70th)

  • Was Edwin Díaz’s shoulder actually hurting? The world may never know. Some were happy to have it as a reason for his early struggles. Personally, I’d rather think that he was healthy, experienced some bad luck and lost his confidence as a result. I’m placing him ninth here for now. His strikeout rate isn’t a match for 2022, but it’s still exceptional, and it was pretty unfortunate that every single 360-foot fly he allowed this season left the yard.
  • The plan was for Andrés Muñoz to place fourth here, but I dropped him to 11th in light of the news about his back after Tuesday night’s collision at home plate. I also moved Ryne Stanek from 58th to 42nd.
  • It sounds like this will be another short-term absence for Jordan Romano as he deals with elbow inflammation, so even though I’m nervous, I didn’t drop him as much as I originally intended. I don’t doubt that the Blue Jays will give him another chance to close once he returns. I am worried about the elbow, but the Jays keep saying there’s no structural damage.
  • My guess is that Tanner Scott will be traded well in advance of the deadline and probably to a team that won’t use him as a true closer, which is why he drops in the rankings again this month. I’m still going with A.J. Puk as the Marlins’ No. 2 reliever, though I don’t know that he’d be a lock for saves initially. He could also follow Scott out of town prior to the trade deadline. Calvin Faucher, Anthony Bender and JT Chargois, who finally appears to be ready to return from neck spasms, could also emerge as candidates for saves in Miami.
  • I really wasn’t expecting to keep John McMillon in the top 80 again this month, but his last five appearances for Triple-A Omaha have seen him strike out nine and walk none in 5 2/3 scoreless innings (before that, he had a 9.90 ERA and 17 walks in 10 innings). Given the lack of shutdown relievers ahead of him in Kansas City, there’s still a chance that he’ll take over the closer’s role at some point.