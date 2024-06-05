June Reliever Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other June rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

May Relief pitcher ROS rankings

June Relievers Team 2024 May 1 Emmanuel Clase Guardians 2 2 2 Josh Hader Astros 4 5 3 Jhoan Duran Twins 7 4 4 Raisel Iglesias Braves 6 7 5 Camilo Doval Giants 3 3 6 Clay Holmes Yankees 9 8 7 Evan Phillips Dodgers 5 6 8 Mason Miller Athletics 21 11 9 Edwin Diaz Mets 1 1 10 Ryan Helsley Cardinals 13 10 11 Andres Munoz Mariners 11 13 12 David Bednar Pirates 8 9 13 Robert Suarez Padres 20 15 14 Craig Kimbrel Orioles 15 17 15 Kenley Jansen Red Sox 16 14 16 Paul Sewald Diamondbacks 18 21 17 Pete Fairbanks Rays 17 22 18 Kirby Yates Rangers 114 26 19 Alexis Diaz Reds 12 16 20 Carlos Estevez Angels 31 23 21 Jason Foley Tigers 30 18 22 Jordan Romano Blue Jays 14 12 23 Devin Williams Brewers 29 25 24 Jose Alvarado Phillies 23 29 25 Kyle Finnegan Nationals 35 33 26 Trevor Megill Brewers 25 32 27 Yimi Garcia Blue Jays 48 45 28 Mark Leiter Jr. Cubs 88 51 29 James McArthur Royals 49 20 30 Tanner Scott Marlins 19 27 31 Michael Kopech White Sox 47 30 32 David Robertson Rangers 22 28 33 Hector Neris Cubs 92 52 34 Griffin Jax Twins 22 39 35 Hunter Harvey Nationals 43 36 36 A.J. Puk Marlins 64 SP 35 37 Jeff Hoffman Phillies 63 44 38 Reed Garrett Mets 381 48 39 Jason Adam Rays 40 31 40 Bryan Abreu Astros 37 43 41 Kevin Ginkel Diamondbacks 28 24 42 Ryne Stanek Mariners 150 59 43 Chad Green Blue Jays 52 NR 44 John Schreiber Royals 156 69 45 Ryan Walker Giants 65 63 46 Yennier Cano Orioles 46 40 47 Orion Kerkering Phillies 41 37 48 Jeremiah Estrada Padres 335 NR 49 Lucas Erceg Athletics 66 42 50 Matt Strahm Phillies 50 54 51 JoJo Romero Cardinals 55 58 52 Aroldis Chapman Pirates 45 50 53 Lucas Sims Reds 129 NR 54 Fernando Cruz Reds 101 71 55 Tyler Kinley Rockies 59 NR 56 Adrian Morejon Padres 206 SP NR 57 Daniel Hudson Dodgers 87 62 58 Cade Smith Guardians 165 NR 59 Alex Lange Tigers 36 41 60 Jalen Beeks Rockies 193 NR 61 Jose Leclerc Rangers 27 56 62 A.J. Minter Braves 53 53 63 Blake Treinen Dodgers 163 NR 64 Scott Barlow Guardians 54 57 65 Chris Martin Red Sox 44 47 66 Joel Payamps Brewers 32 34 67 Enyel De Los Santos Padres 69 46 68 Ryan Pressly Astros 42 55 69 Joe Jimenez Braves 77 74 70 Michael Grove Dodgers 74 64 71 Jordan Leasure White Sox 171 NR 72 Adbert Alzolay Cubs 10 19 73 Luis Garcia Angels 182 NR 74 Garrett Cleavinger Rays 95 NR 75 Justin Martinez Diamondbacks 349 NR 76 Adam Ottavino Mets 98 66 77 John McMillon Royals 51 80 78 Shelby Miller Tigers 213 79 79 Yuki Matsui Padres 24 49 80 Calvin Faucher Marlins 364 69 81 Ryan Thompson Diamondbacks 142 NR 82 Keegan Akin Orioles 78 67 83 Ian Hamilton Yankees 83 72 84 Colin Holderman Pirates 102 77 85 Hunter Gaddis Guardians 136 76

Dropping off: Justin Lawrence (38th), Abner Uribe (60th), Brock Stewart (61st), John Brebbia (65th), Shawn Armstrong (70th)

Was Edwin Díaz’s shoulder actually hurting? The world may never know. Some were happy to have it as a reason for his early struggles. Personally, I’d rather think that he was healthy, experienced some bad luck and lost his confidence as a result. I’m placing him ninth here for now. His strikeout rate isn’t a match for 2022, but it’s still exceptional, and it was pretty unfortunate that every single 360-foot fly he allowed this season left the yard.

The plan was for Andrés Muñoz to place fourth here, but I dropped him to 11th in light of the news about his back after Tuesday night’s collision at home plate. I also moved Ryne Stanek from 58th to 42nd.

It sounds like this will be another short-term absence for Jordan Romano as he deals with elbow inflammation, so even though I’m nervous, I didn’t drop him as much as I originally intended. I don’t doubt that the Blue Jays will give him another chance to close once he returns. I am worried about the elbow, but the Jays keep saying there’s no structural damage.

My guess is that Tanner Scott will be traded well in advance of the deadline and probably to a team that won’t use him as a true closer, which is why he drops in the rankings again this month. I’m still going with A.J. Puk as the Marlins’ No. 2 reliever, though I don’t know that he’d be a lock for saves initially. He could also follow Scott out of town prior to the trade deadline. Calvin Faucher, Anthony Bender and JT Chargois, who finally appears to be ready to return from neck spasms, could also emerge as candidates for saves in Miami.