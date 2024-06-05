June Second Baseman Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other June rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Second Baseman ROS Rankings

June Second basemen Team 2024 May 1 Mookie Betts Dodgers 1 1 2 Marcus Semien Rangers 3 3 3 Jose Altuve Astros 2 2 4 Ozzie Albies Braves 4 4 5 Ketel Marte Diamondbacks 7 5 6 Gleyber Torres Yankees 6 7 7 Ryan McMahon Rockies 13 13 8 Jordan Westburg Orioles 26 9 9 Bryson Stott Phillies 8 12 10 Andres Gimenez Guardians 9 10 11 Nico Hoerner Cubs 5 6 12 Luis Arraez Padres 10 16 13 Ha-Seong Kim Padres 14 14 14 Luis Rengifo Angels 29 29 15 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 12 15 16 Jake Cronenworth Padres 34 17 17 Nolan Gorman Cardinals 19 23 18 Jonathan India Reds 11 11 19 Brice Turang Brewers 32 20 20 Luis Garcia Jr. Nationals 28 18 21 Zack Gelof Athletics 16 24 22 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox 68 OF 36 23 Davis Schneider Blue Jays 38 40 24 Brandon Lowe Rays 22 27 25 Thairo Estrada Giants 20 33 26 Jose Caballero Rays 30 28 27 Brendan Rodgers Rockies 15 25 28 Matt McLain Reds 27 30 29 Tommy Edman Cardinals 18 21 30 Dylan Moore Mariners 42 44 31 Joey Ortiz Brewers 33 42 32 Amed Rosario Rays 31 22 33 Edouard Julien Twins 17 19 34 Jackson Holliday Orioles 21 SS 31 35 Jorge Polanco Mariners 21 26 36 Colt Keith Tigers 24 3B 35 37 Vaughn Grissom Red Sox 23 SS 23 SS 38 David Hamilton Red Sox 49 SS n/a 39 Nick Gonzales Pirates 91 NR 40 Xavier Edwards Marlins 40 47 41 Wenceel Perez Tigers 82 49 42 Jeff McNeil Mets 25 34 43 Miguel Vargas Dodgers 37 51 44 Xander Bogaerts Padres 11 SS 8 45 Abraham Toro Athletics 85 3B 60 3B 46 Richie Palacios Rays 152 OF 109 OF 47 Isiah Kiner-Falefa Blue Jays 44 SS 46 48 Jorge Mateo Orioles 30 SS 41 49 Brandon Drury Angels 23 32 50 Josh Rojas Mariners 47 37 51 Donovan Solano Padres 49 53 52 Michael Massey Royals 35 43 53 Mauricio Dubon Astros 46 50 54 Ji Hwan Bae Pirates 41 NR 55 Gavin Lux Dodgers 24 39 56 Connor Norby Orioles 68 58 57 Whit Merrifield Phillies 36 45 58 Ryan Bliss Mariners 52 NR 59 Max Schuemann Athletics 285 OF n/a 60 Jose Fermin Cardinals 75 NR 61 Brett Wisely Giants 113 NR 62 Otto Lopez Marlins 80 SS n/a 63 Jared Triolo Pirates 25 3B 38 64 Vidal Brujan Marlins 66 55 65 Ramon Urias Orioles 64 52 66 Adam Frazier Royals 58 54 67 Enmanuel Valdez Red Sox 50 NR 68 Luis Urias Mariners 39 48 69 Lenyn Sosa White Sox 48 NR 70 Andy Ibanez Tigers 45 56

Dropping off: Thomas Saggese (57th), Cavan Biggio (59th), Enrique Hernández (60th)

Unlike some, I wasn’t disappointed to see the Twins send Edouard Julien down to make room for Royce Lewis. That will change if they don’t call him back up once he turns things around, but for now, it hardly seems like a bad idea to get him a couple of days off and then regular at-bats in low-pressure situations. Since Apr. 28, Julien had struck out 36 times and collected one extra-base hit in 95 plate appearances. There’s still a pretty good chance he’ll offer mixed-league value once he makes it back.