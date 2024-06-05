 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 12 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sonoma weekend
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball: June Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers
June Reliever Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_soocer_usavrepublicofkorea_240602.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Korea Republic (En Español)
nbc_soccer_usagoal3_240604.jpg
Yohannes makes USWNT’s lead three with late goal
nbc_soccer_usagoal2_240604.jpg
Smith extends USWNT’s lead over Korea Republic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 12 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sonoma weekend
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball: June Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers
June Reliever Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_soocer_usavrepublicofkorea_240602.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Korea Republic (En Español)
nbc_soccer_usagoal3_240604.jpg
Yohannes makes USWNT’s lead three with late goal
nbc_soccer_usagoal2_240604.jpg
Smith extends USWNT’s lead over Korea Republic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

June Second Baseman Rankings

  
Published June 5, 2024 05:37 AM

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other June rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Second Baseman ROS Rankings

JuneSecond basemenTeam2024May
1Mookie BettsDodgers11
2Marcus SemienRangers33
3Jose AltuveAstros22
4Ozzie AlbiesBraves44
5Ketel MarteDiamondbacks75
6Gleyber TorresYankees67
7Ryan McMahonRockies1313
8Jordan WestburgOrioles269
9Bryson StottPhillies812
10Andres GimenezGuardians910
11Nico HoernerCubs56
12Luis ArraezPadres1016
13Ha-Seong KimPadres1414
14Luis RengifoAngels2929
15Brendan DonovanCardinals1215
16Jake CronenworthPadres3417
17Nolan GormanCardinals1923
18Jonathan IndiaReds1111
19Brice TurangBrewers3220
20Luis Garcia Jr.Nationals2818
21Zack GelofAthletics1624
22Ceddanne RafaelaRed Sox68 OF36
23Davis SchneiderBlue Jays3840
24Brandon LoweRays2227
25Thairo EstradaGiants2033
26Jose CaballeroRays3028
27Brendan RodgersRockies1525
28Matt McLainReds2730
29Tommy EdmanCardinals1821
30Dylan MooreMariners4244
31Joey OrtizBrewers3342
32Amed RosarioRays3122
33Edouard JulienTwins1719
34Jackson HollidayOrioles21 SS31
35Jorge PolancoMariners2126
36Colt KeithTigers24 3B35
37Vaughn GrissomRed Sox23 SS23 SS
38David HamiltonRed Sox49 SSn/a
39Nick GonzalesPirates91NR
40Xavier EdwardsMarlins4047
41Wenceel PerezTigers8249
42Jeff McNeilMets2534
43Miguel VargasDodgers3751
44Xander BogaertsPadres11 SS8
45Abraham ToroAthletics85 3B60 3B
46Richie PalaciosRays152 OF109 OF
47Isiah Kiner-FalefaBlue Jays44 SS46
48Jorge MateoOrioles30 SS41
49Brandon DruryAngels2332
50Josh RojasMariners4737
51Donovan SolanoPadres4953
52Michael MasseyRoyals3543
53Mauricio DubonAstros4650
54Ji Hwan BaePirates41NR
55Gavin LuxDodgers2439
56Connor NorbyOrioles6858
57Whit MerrifieldPhillies3645
58Ryan BlissMariners52NR
59Max SchuemannAthletics285 OFn/a
60Jose FerminCardinals75NR
61Brett WiselyGiants113NR
62Otto LopezMarlins80 SSn/a
63Jared TrioloPirates25 3B38
64Vidal BrujanMarlins6655
65Ramon UriasOrioles6452
66Adam FrazierRoyals5854
67Enmanuel ValdezRed Sox50NR
68Luis UriasMariners3948
69Lenyn SosaWhite Sox48NR
70Andy IbanezTigers4556

Dropping off: Thomas Saggese (57th), Cavan Biggio (59th), Enrique Hernández (60th)

  • Unlike some, I wasn’t disappointed to see the Twins send Edouard Julien down to make room for Royce Lewis. That will change if they don’t call him back up once he turns things around, but for now, it hardly seems like a bad idea to get him a couple of days off and then regular at-bats in low-pressure situations. Since Apr. 28, Julien had struck out 36 times and collected one extra-base hit in 95 plate appearances. There’s still a pretty good chance he’ll offer mixed-league value once he makes it back.
  • The Marlins chose to send Xavier Edwards down rather than activate him last week after a two-month IL stint due to a foot infection. Hopefully, they’re not going to wait much longer to give him a chance at either second or short. Edwards isn’t Luis Arraez, but he’s a similar kind of hitter, and he’s a legitimate stolen base threat. It’s going to be tough to generate fantasy value while hitting in a Miami lineup that is bad now and likely to get even worse after the trade deadline, but Edwards will be interesting.