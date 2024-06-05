June Second Baseman Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.
Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.
Click to see other June rankings:
Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C
Second Baseman ROS Rankings
|June
|Second basemen
|Team
|2024
|May
|1
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|1
|1
|2
|Marcus Semien
|Rangers
|3
|3
|3
|Jose Altuve
|Astros
|2
|2
|4
|Ozzie Albies
|Braves
|4
|4
|5
|Ketel Marte
|Diamondbacks
|7
|5
|6
|Gleyber Torres
|Yankees
|6
|7
|7
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|13
|13
|8
|Jordan Westburg
|Orioles
|26
|9
|9
|Bryson Stott
|Phillies
|8
|12
|10
|Andres Gimenez
|Guardians
|9
|10
|11
|Nico Hoerner
|Cubs
|5
|6
|12
|Luis Arraez
|Padres
|10
|16
|13
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|14
|14
|14
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|29
|29
|15
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|12
|15
|16
|Jake Cronenworth
|Padres
|34
|17
|17
|Nolan Gorman
|Cardinals
|19
|23
|18
|Jonathan India
|Reds
|11
|11
|19
|Brice Turang
|Brewers
|32
|20
|20
|Luis Garcia Jr.
|Nationals
|28
|18
|21
|Zack Gelof
|Athletics
|16
|24
|22
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Red Sox
|68 OF
|36
|23
|Davis Schneider
|Blue Jays
|38
|40
|24
|Brandon Lowe
|Rays
|22
|27
|25
|Thairo Estrada
|Giants
|20
|33
|26
|Jose Caballero
|Rays
|30
|28
|27
|Brendan Rodgers
|Rockies
|15
|25
|28
|Matt McLain
|Reds
|27
|30
|29
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|18
|21
|30
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|42
|44
|31
|Joey Ortiz
|Brewers
|33
|42
|32
|Amed Rosario
|Rays
|31
|22
|33
|Edouard Julien
|Twins
|17
|19
|34
|Jackson Holliday
|Orioles
|21 SS
|31
|35
|Jorge Polanco
|Mariners
|21
|26
|36
|Colt Keith
|Tigers
|24 3B
|35
|37
|Vaughn Grissom
|Red Sox
|23 SS
|23 SS
|38
|David Hamilton
|Red Sox
|49 SS
|n/a
|39
|Nick Gonzales
|Pirates
|91
|NR
|40
|Xavier Edwards
|Marlins
|40
|47
|41
|Wenceel Perez
|Tigers
|82
|49
|42
|Jeff McNeil
|Mets
|25
|34
|43
|Miguel Vargas
|Dodgers
|37
|51
|44
|Xander Bogaerts
|Padres
|11 SS
|8
|45
|Abraham Toro
|Athletics
|85 3B
|60 3B
|46
|Richie Palacios
|Rays
|152 OF
|109 OF
|47
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|Blue Jays
|44 SS
|46
|48
|Jorge Mateo
|Orioles
|30 SS
|41
|49
|Brandon Drury
|Angels
|23
|32
|50
|Josh Rojas
|Mariners
|47
|37
|51
|Donovan Solano
|Padres
|49
|53
|52
|Michael Massey
|Royals
|35
|43
|53
|Mauricio Dubon
|Astros
|46
|50
|54
|Ji Hwan Bae
|Pirates
|41
|NR
|55
|Gavin Lux
|Dodgers
|24
|39
|56
|Connor Norby
|Orioles
|68
|58
|57
|Whit Merrifield
|Phillies
|36
|45
|58
|Ryan Bliss
|Mariners
|52
|NR
|59
|Max Schuemann
|Athletics
|285 OF
|n/a
|60
|Jose Fermin
|Cardinals
|75
|NR
|61
|Brett Wisely
|Giants
|113
|NR
|62
|Otto Lopez
|Marlins
|80 SS
|n/a
|63
|Jared Triolo
|Pirates
|25 3B
|38
|64
|Vidal Brujan
|Marlins
|66
|55
|65
|Ramon Urias
|Orioles
|64
|52
|66
|Adam Frazier
|Royals
|58
|54
|67
|Enmanuel Valdez
|Red Sox
|50
|NR
|68
|Luis Urias
|Mariners
|39
|48
|69
|Lenyn Sosa
|White Sox
|48
|NR
|70
|Andy Ibanez
|Tigers
|45
|56
Dropping off: Thomas Saggese (57th), Cavan Biggio (59th), Enrique Hernández (60th)
- Unlike some, I wasn’t disappointed to see the Twins send Edouard Julien down to make room for Royce Lewis. That will change if they don’t call him back up once he turns things around, but for now, it hardly seems like a bad idea to get him a couple of days off and then regular at-bats in low-pressure situations. Since Apr. 28, Julien had struck out 36 times and collected one extra-base hit in 95 plate appearances. There’s still a pretty good chance he’ll offer mixed-league value once he makes it back.
- The Marlins chose to send Xavier Edwards down rather than activate him last week after a two-month IL stint due to a foot infection. Hopefully, they’re not going to wait much longer to give him a chance at either second or short. Edwards isn’t Luis Arraez, but he’s a similar kind of hitter, and he’s a legitimate stolen base threat. It’s going to be tough to generate fantasy value while hitting in a Miami lineup that is bad now and likely to get even worse after the trade deadline, but Edwards will be interesting.