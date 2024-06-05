June First Baseman and DH Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.
First Baseman and Designated Hitter ROS Rankings
|June
|First basemen
|Team
|2024
|May
|1 DH
|Shohei Ohtani
|Dodgers
|1 DH
|1 DH
|1
|Freddie Freeman
|Dodgers
|1
|1
|2
|Bryce Harper
|Phillies
|4
|3
|3
|Matt Olson
|Braves
|2
|2
|4
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Blue Jays
|3
|4
|5
|Josh Naylor
|Guardians
|7
|6
|2 DH
|Marcell Ozuna
|Braves
|3 DH
|2 DH
|6
|Pete Alonso
|Mets
|5
|5
|7
|Christian Walker
|Diamondbacks
|13
|9
|8
|Cody Bellinger
|Cubs
|6
|8
|9
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|11
|7
|10
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|17
|10
|11
|Vinnie Pasquantino
|Royals
|12
|11
|12
|Isaac Paredes
|Rays
|18
|14
|13
|Paul Goldschmidt
|Cardinals
|9
|13
|14
|Rhys Hoskins
|Brewers
|21
|16
|15
|Salvador Perez
|Royals
|25
|18
|16
|Ryan Mountcastle
|Orioles
|20
|15
|17
|Luis Arraez
|Padres
|10 2B
|25
|18
|Yandy Diaz
|Rays
|16
|21
|19
|Jeimer Candelario
|Reds
|15
|19
|3 DH
|J.D. Martinez
|Mets
|5 DH
|4 DH
|20
|Jake Cronenworth
|Padres
|33
|22
|21
|Nathaniel Lowe
|Rangers
|24
|23
|22
|Justin Turner
|Blue Jays
|22
|20
|23
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|Reds
|10
|12
|4 DH
|Eloy Jimenez
|White Sox
|2 DH
|3 DH
|24
|Jake Burger
|Marlins
|15 3B
|24
|25
|Kris Bryant
|Rockies
|45 OF
|75 OF
|26
|Ryan O’Hearn
|Orioles
|35
|27
|27
|Michael Busch
|Cubs
|23 3B
|28
|28
|Anthony Rizzo
|Yankees
|23
|26
|29
|Triston Casas
|Red Sox
|8
|35
|30
|Josh Bell
|Marlins
|26
|29
|31
|David Fry
|Guardians
|28 C
|54
|32
|Andrew Vaughn
|White Sox
|19
|31
|33
|Alex Kirilloff
|Twins
|30
|30
|34
|Connor Joe
|Pirates
|55
|52
|35
|DJ LeMahieu
|Yankees
|31
|37
|36
|Ty France
|Mariners
|29
|32
|37
|Gavin Sheets
|White Sox
|57
|41
|5 DH
|Andrew McCutchen
|Pirates
|8 DH
|6 DH
|38
|Spencer Torkelson
|Tigers
|14
|17
|39
|Luke Raley
|Mariners
|37
|49
|40
|Nolan Schanuel
|Angels
|32
|44
|41
|Kyle Manzardo
|Guardians
|38
|36
|42
|Jose Abreu
|Astros
|27
|45
|43
|Brandon Drury
|Angels
|28
|33
|44
|LaMonte Wade Jr.
|Giants
|39
|42
|45
|Donovan Solano
|Padres
|49
|56
|46
|Mark Canha
|Tigers
|111 OF
|43
|6 DH
|Heston Kjerstad
|Orioles
|7 DH
|5 DH
|47
|Joey Meneses
|Nationals
|6 DH
|38
|48
|Garrett Cooper
|Red Sox
|42
|39
|49
|Elehuris Montero
|Rockies
|36
|46
|50
|Miguel Sano
|Angels
|58
|40
|51
|Patrick Wisdom
|Cubs
|40 3B
|47 3B
|52
|Carlos Santana
|Twins
|41
|50
|53
|Jake Bauers
|Brewers
|56
|NR
|54
|Tyler Soderstrom
|Athletics
|12 DH
|NR
|7 DH
|Jonathan Aranda
|Rays
|10 DH
|7 DH
|55
|Dominic Smith
|Red Sox
|61
|58
|56
|Jon Singleton
|Astros
|82
|53
|57
|Rowdy Tellez
|Pirates
|34
|48
|58
|Ezequiel Duran
|Rangers
|35 3B
|47
|59
|J.D. Davis
|Athletics
|39 3B
|51
|60
|Joey Gallo
|Nationals
|43
|55
Dropping off: Matt Mervis (34th), Tyler Nevin (57th), Wilmer Flores (59th), Ryan Noda (60th)
- I was a bit torn on what to do with Michael Busch. His batted-ball numbers are trending back up of late, but the Cubs just benched him against consecutive righties on Friday and Saturday, as well as versus a lefty on Sunday. With Pete Crow-Armstrong back in the majors, the Cubs can justify sitting Busch for defensive reasons. Still, I hope they don’t give up on him. His exit velocity numbers aren’t very good, but he’s also not striking out much, and the steals - he’s currently 7-for-7 on the basepaths - give him quite a leg up on other first basemen.
- Spencer Torkelson’s exceptional final two months last season bought him an extra month in the majors this year, but this week’s demotion to Triple-A was overdue. He’s now had essentially two full seasons in the majors in which he’s hit .218/.296/.386 in 1,318 plate appearances. He’s also been one of the game’s weakest first basemen defensively. To be fair, Torkelson would almost certainly have a few more homers and better overall numbers if he played half of his games in a different ballpark. Still, he’d remain a below average regular anywhere. As much as the Tigers want to see him succeed, I imagine it’ll take more than two or three weeks in the minors to earn him another chance.