AUTO: MAY 12 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sonoma weekend
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball: June Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers
June Reliever Rankings

nbc_soocer_usavrepublicofkorea_240602.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Korea Republic (En Español)
nbc_soccer_usagoal3_240604.jpg
Yohannes makes USWNT's lead three with late goal
nbc_soccer_usagoal2_240604.jpg
Smith extends USWNT's lead over Korea Republic

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
AUTO: MAY 12 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sonoma weekend
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball: June Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers
June Reliever Rankings

nbc_soocer_usavrepublicofkorea_240602.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Korea Republic (En Español)
nbc_soccer_usagoal3_240604.jpg
Yohannes makes USWNT’s lead three with late goal
nbc_soccer_usagoal2_240604.jpg
Smith extends USWNT’s lead over Korea Republic

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
June First Baseman and DH Rankings

  
Published June 5, 2024 05:36 AM

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other June rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

First Baseman and Designated Hitter ROS Rankings

JuneFirst basemenTeam2024May
1 DHShohei OhtaniDodgers1 DH1 DH
1Freddie FreemanDodgers11
2Bryce HarperPhillies43
3Matt OlsonBraves22
4Vladimir Guerrero Jr.Blue Jays34
5Josh NaylorGuardians76
2 DHMarcell OzunaBraves3 DH2 DH
6Pete AlonsoMets55
7Christian WalkerDiamondbacks139
8Cody BellingerCubs68
9Spencer SteerReds117
10Alec BohmPhillies1710
11Vinnie PasquantinoRoyals1211
12Isaac ParedesRays1814
13Paul GoldschmidtCardinals913
14Rhys HoskinsBrewers2116
15Salvador PerezRoyals2518
16Ryan MountcastleOrioles2015
17Luis ArraezPadres10 2B25
18Yandy DiazRays1621
19Jeimer CandelarioReds1519
3 DHJ.D. MartinezMets5 DH4 DH
20Jake CronenworthPadres3322
21Nathaniel LoweRangers2423
22Justin TurnerBlue Jays2220
23Christian Encarnacion-StrandReds1012
4 DHEloy JimenezWhite Sox2 DH3 DH
24Jake BurgerMarlins15 3B24
25Kris BryantRockies45 OF75 OF
26Ryan O’HearnOrioles3527
27Michael BuschCubs23 3B28
28Anthony RizzoYankees2326
29Triston CasasRed Sox835
30Josh BellMarlins2629
31David FryGuardians28 C54
32Andrew VaughnWhite Sox1931
33Alex KirilloffTwins3030
34Connor JoePirates5552
35DJ LeMahieuYankees3137
36Ty FranceMariners2932
37Gavin SheetsWhite Sox5741
5 DHAndrew McCutchenPirates8 DH6 DH
38Spencer TorkelsonTigers1417
39Luke RaleyMariners3749
40Nolan SchanuelAngels3244
41Kyle ManzardoGuardians3836
42Jose AbreuAstros2745
43Brandon DruryAngels2833
44LaMonte Wade Jr.Giants3942
45Donovan SolanoPadres4956
46Mark CanhaTigers111 OF43
6 DHHeston KjerstadOrioles7 DH5 DH
47Joey MenesesNationals6 DH38
48Garrett CooperRed Sox4239
49Elehuris MonteroRockies3646
50Miguel SanoAngels5840
51Patrick WisdomCubs40 3B47 3B
52Carlos SantanaTwins4150
53Jake BauersBrewers56NR
54Tyler SoderstromAthletics12 DHNR
7 DHJonathan ArandaRays10 DH7 DH
55Dominic SmithRed Sox6158
56Jon SingletonAstros8253
57Rowdy TellezPirates3448
58Ezequiel DuranRangers35 3B47
59J.D. DavisAthletics39 3B51
60Joey GalloNationals4355

Dropping off: Matt Mervis (34th), Tyler Nevin (57th), Wilmer Flores (59th), Ryan Noda (60th)

  • I was a bit torn on what to do with Michael Busch. His batted-ball numbers are trending back up of late, but the Cubs just benched him against consecutive righties on Friday and Saturday, as well as versus a lefty on Sunday. With Pete Crow-Armstrong back in the majors, the Cubs can justify sitting Busch for defensive reasons. Still, I hope they don’t give up on him. His exit velocity numbers aren’t very good, but he’s also not striking out much, and the steals - he’s currently 7-for-7 on the basepaths - give him quite a leg up on other first basemen.
  • Spencer Torkelson’s exceptional final two months last season bought him an extra month in the majors this year, but this week’s demotion to Triple-A was overdue. He’s now had essentially two full seasons in the majors in which he’s hit .218/.296/.386 in 1,318 plate appearances. He’s also been one of the game’s weakest first basemen defensively. To be fair, Torkelson would almost certainly have a few more homers and better overall numbers if he played half of his games in a different ballpark. Still, he’d remain a below average regular anywhere. As much as the Tigers want to see him succeed, I imagine it’ll take more than two or three weeks in the minors to earn him another chance.