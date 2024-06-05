June First Baseman and DH Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other June rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

First Baseman and Designated Hitter ROS Rankings

June First basemen Team 2024 May 1 DH Shohei Ohtani Dodgers 1 DH 1 DH 1 Freddie Freeman Dodgers 1 1 2 Bryce Harper Phillies 4 3 3 Matt Olson Braves 2 2 4 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Blue Jays 3 4 5 Josh Naylor Guardians 7 6 2 DH Marcell Ozuna Braves 3 DH 2 DH 6 Pete Alonso Mets 5 5 7 Christian Walker Diamondbacks 13 9 8 Cody Bellinger Cubs 6 8 9 Spencer Steer Reds 11 7 10 Alec Bohm Phillies 17 10 11 Vinnie Pasquantino Royals 12 11 12 Isaac Paredes Rays 18 14 13 Paul Goldschmidt Cardinals 9 13 14 Rhys Hoskins Brewers 21 16 15 Salvador Perez Royals 25 18 16 Ryan Mountcastle Orioles 20 15 17 Luis Arraez Padres 10 2B 25 18 Yandy Diaz Rays 16 21 19 Jeimer Candelario Reds 15 19 3 DH J.D. Martinez Mets 5 DH 4 DH 20 Jake Cronenworth Padres 33 22 21 Nathaniel Lowe Rangers 24 23 22 Justin Turner Blue Jays 22 20 23 Christian Encarnacion-Strand Reds 10 12 4 DH Eloy Jimenez White Sox 2 DH 3 DH 24 Jake Burger Marlins 15 3B 24 25 Kris Bryant Rockies 45 OF 75 OF 26 Ryan O’Hearn Orioles 35 27 27 Michael Busch Cubs 23 3B 28 28 Anthony Rizzo Yankees 23 26 29 Triston Casas Red Sox 8 35 30 Josh Bell Marlins 26 29 31 David Fry Guardians 28 C 54 32 Andrew Vaughn White Sox 19 31 33 Alex Kirilloff Twins 30 30 34 Connor Joe Pirates 55 52 35 DJ LeMahieu Yankees 31 37 36 Ty France Mariners 29 32 37 Gavin Sheets White Sox 57 41 5 DH Andrew McCutchen Pirates 8 DH 6 DH 38 Spencer Torkelson Tigers 14 17 39 Luke Raley Mariners 37 49 40 Nolan Schanuel Angels 32 44 41 Kyle Manzardo Guardians 38 36 42 Jose Abreu Astros 27 45 43 Brandon Drury Angels 28 33 44 LaMonte Wade Jr. Giants 39 42 45 Donovan Solano Padres 49 56 46 Mark Canha Tigers 111 OF 43 6 DH Heston Kjerstad Orioles 7 DH 5 DH 47 Joey Meneses Nationals 6 DH 38 48 Garrett Cooper Red Sox 42 39 49 Elehuris Montero Rockies 36 46 50 Miguel Sano Angels 58 40 51 Patrick Wisdom Cubs 40 3B 47 3B 52 Carlos Santana Twins 41 50 53 Jake Bauers Brewers 56 NR 54 Tyler Soderstrom Athletics 12 DH NR 7 DH Jonathan Aranda Rays 10 DH 7 DH 55 Dominic Smith Red Sox 61 58 56 Jon Singleton Astros 82 53 57 Rowdy Tellez Pirates 34 48 58 Ezequiel Duran Rangers 35 3B 47 59 J.D. Davis Athletics 39 3B 51 60 Joey Gallo Nationals 43 55

Dropping off: Matt Mervis (34th), Tyler Nevin (57th), Wilmer Flores (59th), Ryan Noda (60th)

I was a bit torn on what to do with Michael Busch. His batted-ball numbers are trending back up of late, but the Cubs just benched him against consecutive righties on Friday and Saturday, as well as versus a lefty on Sunday. With Pete Crow-Armstrong back in the majors, the Cubs can justify sitting Busch for defensive reasons. Still, I hope they don’t give up on him. His exit velocity numbers aren’t very good, but he’s also not striking out much, and the steals - he’s currently 7-for-7 on the basepaths - give him quite a leg up on other first basemen.