June Third Baseman Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.
Third Baseman ROS Rankings
|June
|Third Basemen
|Team
|2024
|May
|1
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|5
|2
|2
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|2
|1
|3
|Jose Ramirez
|Guardians
|3
|4
|4
|Austin Riley
|Braves
|1
|3
|5
|Rafael Devers
|Red Sox
|4
|5
|6
|Maikel Garcia
|Royals
|8
|9
|7
|Christopher Morel
|Cubs
|14 OF
|7
|8
|Manny Machado
|Padres
|6
|8
|9
|Royce Lewis
|Twins
|7
|11
|10
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|10
|6
|11
|Alec Bohm
|Phillies
|16
|10
|12
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|18
|16
|13
|Jordan Westburg
|Orioles
|22
|12
|14
|Isaac Paredes
|Rays
|17
|13
|15
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|19
|18
|16
|Alex Bregman
|Astros
|13
|14
|17
|Josh Jung
|Rangers
|9
|19
|18
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|28
|27
|19
|Jeimer Candelario
|Reds
|11
|17
|20
|Nolan Arenado
|Cardinals
|14
|20
|21
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|12 2B
|15 2B
|22
|Matt Chapman
|Giants
|21
|24
|23
|Ke’Bryan Hayes
|Pirates
|12
|15
|24
|Justin Turner
|Blue Jays
|22 1B
|20 1B
|25
|Max Muncy
|Dodgers
|20
|22
|26
|Jake Burger
|Marlins
|15
|21
|27
|Noelvi Marte
|Reds
|27
|28
|28
|Nick Senzel
|Nationals
|26
|26
|29
|Michael Busch
|Cubs
|23
|25
|30
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|36
|39
|31
|Tyler Freeman
|Guardians
|30
|29
|32
|Matt Vierling
|Tigers
|41
|41
|33
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|42 2B
|44 2B
|34
|Mark Vientos
|Mets
|11 DH
|8 DH
|35
|Joey Ortiz
|Brewers
|33 2B
|38
|36
|DJ LeMahieu
|Yankees
|29
|32
|37
|Coby Mayo
|Orioles
|67
|37
|38
|Amed Rosario
|Rays
|33 SS
|24 SS
|39
|Colt Keith
|Tigers
|24
|31
|40
|Jose Miranda
|Twins
|54
|55
|41
|Abraham Toro
|Athletics
|85
|60
|42
|Justyn-Henry Malloy
|Tigers
|68
|NR
|43
|Tyler Black
|Brewers
|48
|23
|44
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|Blue Jays
|44
|42
|45
|Junior Caminero
|Rays
|31
|30
|46
|Eugenio Suarez
|Diamondbacks
|37
|34
|47
|Josh Rojas
|Mariners
|49
|33
|48
|Donovan Solano
|Padres
|49 2B
|53 2B
|49
|Josh H. Smith
|Rangers
|78
|54
|50
|Anthony Rendon
|Angels
|34
|50
|51
|Miguel Sano
|Angels
|58 1B
|40
|52
|Edmundo Sosa
|Phillies
|61
|NR
|53
|Patrick Wisdom
|Cubs
|40
|47
|54
|Whit Merrifield
|Phillies
|36 2B
|45 2B
|55
|Brett Baty
|Mets
|33
|36
|56
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|45
|57
|57
|Trey Lipscomb
|Nationals
|63
|46
|58
|Brian Anderson
|Braves
|79
|NR
|59
|Otto Lopez
|Marlins
|80 SS
|n/a
|60
|Jared Triolo
|Pirates
|25
|35
|61
|Jon Berti
|Yankees
|38
|44
|62
|Vidal Brujan
|Marlins
|66 2B
|58
|63
|Ramon Urias
|Orioles
|66
|51
|64
|Andre Lipcius
|Dodgers
|87
|NR
|65
|Ezequiel Duran
|Rangers
|35
|43
|66
|J.D. Davis
|Athletics
|39
|49
|67
|Luis Urias
|Mariners
|39 2B
|48
|68
|Graham Pauley
|Padres
|43
|45
|69
|Lenyn Sosa
|White Sox
|48 2B
|NR
|70
|Andy Ibanez
|Tigers
|45 2B
|56 2B
Dropping off: Ernie Clement (52nd), Nick Madrigal (53rd), Tyler Nevin (56th), Eguy Rosario (59th)
- Shouldn’t Christopher Morel be rewarded for dropping his strikeout rate from 31% to 22% and increasing his walk rate from 8% to 12%? The baseball gods don’t seem to think so, as a .205 BABIP has left him with a .195 average. It suggests that maybe he’s sacrificed some exit velocity in search of plate discipline, but while his numbers are slightly down there, he’s still hitting the ball harder than most. Statcast thinks he should be batting .265 and slugging .503, compared to his actual mark of.371. Fortunately, the Cubs appear to be in full agreement that he’s been better than his numbers, as they’ve kept him in the cleanup spot since day one this season. In light of that, I’m also not dropping him at all.
- Since they didn’t seem to have big plans for Miguel Vargas, perhaps the Dodgers should have called up Andre Lipcius to fill in for Max Muncy a few weeks ago. Lipcius, a spring pickup from the Tigers organization, has hit .318/.389/.594 with 14 homers and six steals for Triple-A Oklahoma City. I’m not sure he’s good enough at second base to be a viable option there over Gavin Lux, but he’s earned some kind of shot. It’s not as though Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernández are justifying their too-frequent at-bats.