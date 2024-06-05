June Third Baseman Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Third Baseman ROS Rankings

June Third Basemen Team 2024 May 1 Gunnar Henderson Orioles 5 2 2 Elly De La Cruz Reds 2 1 3 Jose Ramirez Guardians 3 4 4 Austin Riley Braves 1 3 5 Rafael Devers Red Sox 4 5 6 Maikel Garcia Royals 8 9 7 Christopher Morel Cubs 14 OF 7 8 Manny Machado Padres 6 8 9 Royce Lewis Twins 7 11 10 Spencer Steer Reds 10 6 11 Alec Bohm Phillies 16 10 12 Ryan McMahon Rockies 18 16 13 Jordan Westburg Orioles 22 12 14 Isaac Paredes Rays 17 13 15 Ha-Seong Kim Padres 19 18 16 Alex Bregman Astros 13 14 17 Josh Jung Rangers 9 19 18 Luis Rengifo Angels 28 27 19 Jeimer Candelario Reds 11 17 20 Nolan Arenado Cardinals 14 20 21 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 12 2B 15 2B 22 Matt Chapman Giants 21 24 23 Ke’Bryan Hayes Pirates 12 15 24 Justin Turner Blue Jays 22 1B 20 1B 25 Max Muncy Dodgers 20 22 26 Jake Burger Marlins 15 21 27 Noelvi Marte Reds 27 28 28 Nick Senzel Nationals 26 26 29 Michael Busch Cubs 23 25 30 Willi Castro Twins 36 39 31 Tyler Freeman Guardians 30 29 32 Matt Vierling Tigers 41 41 33 Dylan Moore Mariners 42 2B 44 2B 34 Mark Vientos Mets 11 DH 8 DH 35 Joey Ortiz Brewers 33 2B 38 36 DJ LeMahieu Yankees 29 32 37 Coby Mayo Orioles 67 37 38 Amed Rosario Rays 33 SS 24 SS 39 Colt Keith Tigers 24 31 40 Jose Miranda Twins 54 55 41 Abraham Toro Athletics 85 60 42 Justyn-Henry Malloy Tigers 68 NR 43 Tyler Black Brewers 48 23 44 Isiah Kiner-Falefa Blue Jays 44 42 45 Junior Caminero Rays 31 30 46 Eugenio Suarez Diamondbacks 37 34 47 Josh Rojas Mariners 49 33 48 Donovan Solano Padres 49 2B 53 2B 49 Josh H. Smith Rangers 78 54 50 Anthony Rendon Angels 34 50 51 Miguel Sano Angels 58 1B 40 52 Edmundo Sosa Phillies 61 NR 53 Patrick Wisdom Cubs 40 47 54 Whit Merrifield Phillies 36 2B 45 2B 55 Brett Baty Mets 33 36 56 Chris Taylor Dodgers 45 57 57 Trey Lipscomb Nationals 63 46 58 Brian Anderson Braves 79 NR 59 Otto Lopez Marlins 80 SS n/a 60 Jared Triolo Pirates 25 35 61 Jon Berti Yankees 38 44 62 Vidal Brujan Marlins 66 2B 58 63 Ramon Urias Orioles 66 51 64 Andre Lipcius Dodgers 87 NR 65 Ezequiel Duran Rangers 35 43 66 J.D. Davis Athletics 39 49 67 Luis Urias Mariners 39 2B 48 68 Graham Pauley Padres 43 45 69 Lenyn Sosa White Sox 48 2B NR 70 Andy Ibanez Tigers 45 2B 56 2B

Dropping off: Ernie Clement (52nd), Nick Madrigal (53rd), Tyler Nevin (56th), Eguy Rosario (59th)

Shouldn’t Christopher Morel be rewarded for dropping his strikeout rate from 31% to 22% and increasing his walk rate from 8% to 12%? The baseball gods don’t seem to think so, as a .205 BABIP has left him with a .195 average. It suggests that maybe he’s sacrificed some exit velocity in search of plate discipline, but while his numbers are slightly down there, he’s still hitting the ball harder than most. Statcast thinks he should be batting .265 and slugging .503, compared to his actual mark of.371. Fortunately, the Cubs appear to be in full agreement that he’s been better than his numbers, as they’ve kept him in the cleanup spot since day one this season. In light of that, I’m also not dropping him at all.