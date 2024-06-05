 Skip navigation
June Third Baseman Rankings

  
Published June 5, 2024 05:38 AM

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other June rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Third Baseman ROS Rankings

JuneThird BasemenTeam2024May
1Gunnar HendersonOrioles52
2Elly De La CruzReds21
3Jose RamirezGuardians34
4Austin RileyBraves13
5Rafael DeversRed Sox45
6Maikel GarciaRoyals89
7Christopher MorelCubs14 OF7
8Manny MachadoPadres68
9Royce LewisTwins711
10Spencer SteerReds106
11Alec BohmPhillies1610
12Ryan McMahonRockies1816
13Jordan WestburgOrioles2212
14Isaac ParedesRays1713
15Ha-Seong KimPadres1918
16Alex BregmanAstros1314
17Josh JungRangers919
18Luis RengifoAngels2827
19Jeimer CandelarioReds1117
20Nolan ArenadoCardinals1420
21Brendan DonovanCardinals12 2B15 2B
22Matt ChapmanGiants2124
23Ke’Bryan HayesPirates1215
24Justin TurnerBlue Jays22 1B20 1B
25Max MuncyDodgers2022
26Jake BurgerMarlins1521
27Noelvi MarteReds2728
28Nick SenzelNationals2626
29Michael BuschCubs2325
30Willi CastroTwins3639
31Tyler FreemanGuardians3029
32Matt VierlingTigers4141
33Dylan MooreMariners42 2B44 2B
34Mark VientosMets11 DH8 DH
35Joey OrtizBrewers33 2B38
36DJ LeMahieuYankees2932
37Coby MayoOrioles6737
38Amed RosarioRays33 SS24 SS
39Colt KeithTigers2431
40Jose MirandaTwins5455
41Abraham ToroAthletics8560
42Justyn-Henry MalloyTigers68NR
43Tyler BlackBrewers4823
44Isiah Kiner-FalefaBlue Jays4442
45Junior CamineroRays3130
46Eugenio SuarezDiamondbacks3734
47Josh RojasMariners4933
48Donovan SolanoPadres49 2B53 2B
49Josh H. SmithRangers7854
50Anthony RendonAngels3450
51Miguel SanoAngels58 1B40
52Edmundo SosaPhillies61NR
53Patrick WisdomCubs4047
54Whit MerrifieldPhillies36 2B45 2B
55Brett BatyMets3336
56Chris TaylorDodgers4557
57Trey LipscombNationals6346
58Brian AndersonBraves79NR
59Otto LopezMarlins80 SSn/a
60Jared TrioloPirates2535
61Jon BertiYankees3844
62Vidal BrujanMarlins66 2B58
63Ramon UriasOrioles6651
64Andre LipciusDodgers87NR
65Ezequiel DuranRangers3543
66J.D. DavisAthletics3949
67Luis UriasMariners39 2B48
68Graham PauleyPadres4345
69Lenyn SosaWhite Sox48 2BNR
70Andy IbanezTigers45 2B56 2B

Dropping off: Ernie Clement (52nd), Nick Madrigal (53rd), Tyler Nevin (56th), Eguy Rosario (59th)

  • Shouldn’t Christopher Morel be rewarded for dropping his strikeout rate from 31% to 22% and increasing his walk rate from 8% to 12%? The baseball gods don’t seem to think so, as a .205 BABIP has left him with a .195 average. It suggests that maybe he’s sacrificed some exit velocity in search of plate discipline, but while his numbers are slightly down there, he’s still hitting the ball harder than most. Statcast thinks he should be batting .265 and slugging .503, compared to his actual mark of.371. Fortunately, the Cubs appear to be in full agreement that he’s been better than his numbers, as they’ve kept him in the cleanup spot since day one this season. In light of that, I’m also not dropping him at all.
  • Since they didn’t seem to have big plans for Miguel Vargas, perhaps the Dodgers should have called up Andre Lipcius to fill in for Max Muncy a few weeks ago. Lipcius, a spring pickup from the Tigers organization, has hit .318/.389/.594 with 14 homers and six steals for Triple-A Oklahoma City. I’m not sure he’s good enough at second base to be a viable option there over Gavin Lux, but he’s earned some kind of shot. It’s not as though Chris Taylor and Enrique Hernández are justifying their too-frequent at-bats.