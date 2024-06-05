 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAY 12 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sonoma weekend
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball: June Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers
June Reliever Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_soocer_usavrepublicofkorea_240602.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Korea Republic (En Español)
nbc_soccer_usagoal3_240604.jpg
Yohannes makes USWNT’s lead three with late goal
nbc_soccer_usagoal2_240604.jpg
Smith extends USWNT’s lead over Korea Republic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

June Shortstop Rankings

  
Published June 5, 2024 05:38 AM

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other June rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Shortstop ROS Rankings

JuneShortstopsTeam2024May
1Bobby Witt Jr.Royals11
2Mookie BettsDodgers1 2B2
3Gunnar HendersonOrioles74
4Elly De La CruzReds43
5Corey SeagerRangers57
6CJ AbramsNationals66
7Trea TurnerPhillies25
8Bo BichetteBlue Jays38
9Anthony VolpeYankees1313
10Francisco LindorMets910
11Oneil CruzPirates89
12Ezequiel TovarRockies1414
13Bryson StottPhillies8 2B12 2B
14Willy AdamesBrewers1817
15Nico HoernerCubs1011
16Carlos CorreaTwins1918
17Jeremy PenaAstros1616
18Dansby SwansonCubs1515
19Ha-Seong KimPadres2019
20Luis RengifoAngels2927
21Zach NetoAngels1720
22Brice TurangBrewers3521
23Masyn WinnCardinals2725
24Ceddanne RafaelaRed Sox68 OF33
25Jackson MerrillPadres4028
26Thairo EstradaGiants2432
27Jose CaballeroRays3126
28Willi CastroTwins36 3B39
29Matt McLainReds2829
30Tommy EdmanCardinals2222
31Dylan MooreMariners42 2B40
32J.P. CrawfordMariners2634
33Orlando ArciaBraves3231
34Amed RosarioRays3324
35Jackson HollidayOrioles2130
36Vaughn GrissomRed Sox2323
37David HamiltonRed Sox49NR
38Javier BaezTigers3438
39Josh H. SmithRangers7547
40Jordan LawlarDiamondbacks4346
41Xander BogaertsPadres1112
42Brayan RocchioGuardians4144
43Jorge MateoOrioles3037
44Tim AndersonMarlins2536
45Edmundo SosaPhillies61 3Bn/a
46Max SchuemannAthletics285 OFn/a
47Orelvis MartinezBlue Jays7642
48Chris TaylorDodgers4249
49Otto LopezMarlins80NR
50Marco LucianoGiants48NR
51Jon BertiYankees3943
52Vidal BrujanMarlins66 2B50
53Ezequiel DuranRangers3741
54David BoteCubs68NR
55Colson MontgomeryWhite Sox65NR

Dropping off: Blaze Alexander (35th), Ernie Clement (45th), Adalberto Mondesi (48th)

  • I’m having late second thoughts about dropping Blaze Alexander from the rankings, but Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo clearly doesn’t like him at shortstop and also doesn’t seem interested in playing him when he’s not forcing the issue, like he is during his current hot streak. With Geraldo Perdomo and Jordan Lawlar on the way back, I probably won’t particularly regret leaving Alexander off (I keep telling myself).