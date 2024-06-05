June Shortstop Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.
Shortstop ROS Rankings
|June
|Shortstops
|Team
|2024
|May
|1
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|Royals
|1
|1
|2
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|1 2B
|2
|3
|Gunnar Henderson
|Orioles
|7
|4
|4
|Elly De La Cruz
|Reds
|4
|3
|5
|Corey Seager
|Rangers
|5
|7
|6
|CJ Abrams
|Nationals
|6
|6
|7
|Trea Turner
|Phillies
|2
|5
|8
|Bo Bichette
|Blue Jays
|3
|8
|9
|Anthony Volpe
|Yankees
|13
|13
|10
|Francisco Lindor
|Mets
|9
|10
|11
|Oneil Cruz
|Pirates
|8
|9
|12
|Ezequiel Tovar
|Rockies
|14
|14
|13
|Bryson Stott
|Phillies
|8 2B
|12 2B
|14
|Willy Adames
|Brewers
|18
|17
|15
|Nico Hoerner
|Cubs
|10
|11
|16
|Carlos Correa
|Twins
|19
|18
|17
|Jeremy Pena
|Astros
|16
|16
|18
|Dansby Swanson
|Cubs
|15
|15
|19
|Ha-Seong Kim
|Padres
|20
|19
|20
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|29
|27
|21
|Zach Neto
|Angels
|17
|20
|22
|Brice Turang
|Brewers
|35
|21
|23
|Masyn Winn
|Cardinals
|27
|25
|24
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Red Sox
|68 OF
|33
|25
|Jackson Merrill
|Padres
|40
|28
|26
|Thairo Estrada
|Giants
|24
|32
|27
|Jose Caballero
|Rays
|31
|26
|28
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|36 3B
|39
|29
|Matt McLain
|Reds
|28
|29
|30
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|22
|22
|31
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|42 2B
|40
|32
|J.P. Crawford
|Mariners
|26
|34
|33
|Orlando Arcia
|Braves
|32
|31
|34
|Amed Rosario
|Rays
|33
|24
|35
|Jackson Holliday
|Orioles
|21
|30
|36
|Vaughn Grissom
|Red Sox
|23
|23
|37
|David Hamilton
|Red Sox
|49
|NR
|38
|Javier Baez
|Tigers
|34
|38
|39
|Josh H. Smith
|Rangers
|75
|47
|40
|Jordan Lawlar
|Diamondbacks
|43
|46
|41
|Xander Bogaerts
|Padres
|11
|12
|42
|Brayan Rocchio
|Guardians
|41
|44
|43
|Jorge Mateo
|Orioles
|30
|37
|44
|Tim Anderson
|Marlins
|25
|36
|45
|Edmundo Sosa
|Phillies
|61 3B
|n/a
|46
|Max Schuemann
|Athletics
|285 OF
|n/a
|47
|Orelvis Martinez
|Blue Jays
|76
|42
|48
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|42
|49
|49
|Otto Lopez
|Marlins
|80
|NR
|50
|Marco Luciano
|Giants
|48
|NR
|51
|Jon Berti
|Yankees
|39
|43
|52
|Vidal Brujan
|Marlins
|66 2B
|50
|53
|Ezequiel Duran
|Rangers
|37
|41
|54
|David Bote
|Cubs
|68
|NR
|55
|Colson Montgomery
|White Sox
|65
|NR
Dropping off: Blaze Alexander (35th), Ernie Clement (45th), Adalberto Mondesi (48th)
- I’m having late second thoughts about dropping Blaze Alexander from the rankings, but Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo clearly doesn’t like him at shortstop and also doesn’t seem interested in playing him when he’s not forcing the issue, like he is during his current hot streak. With Geraldo Perdomo and Jordan Lawlar on the way back, I probably won’t particularly regret leaving Alexander off (I keep telling myself).