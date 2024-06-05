June Shortstop Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

June Shortstops Team 2024 May 1 Bobby Witt Jr. Royals 1 1 2 Mookie Betts Dodgers 1 2B 2 3 Gunnar Henderson Orioles 7 4 4 Elly De La Cruz Reds 4 3 5 Corey Seager Rangers 5 7 6 CJ Abrams Nationals 6 6 7 Trea Turner Phillies 2 5 8 Bo Bichette Blue Jays 3 8 9 Anthony Volpe Yankees 13 13 10 Francisco Lindor Mets 9 10 11 Oneil Cruz Pirates 8 9 12 Ezequiel Tovar Rockies 14 14 13 Bryson Stott Phillies 8 2B 12 2B 14 Willy Adames Brewers 18 17 15 Nico Hoerner Cubs 10 11 16 Carlos Correa Twins 19 18 17 Jeremy Pena Astros 16 16 18 Dansby Swanson Cubs 15 15 19 Ha-Seong Kim Padres 20 19 20 Luis Rengifo Angels 29 27 21 Zach Neto Angels 17 20 22 Brice Turang Brewers 35 21 23 Masyn Winn Cardinals 27 25 24 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox 68 OF 33 25 Jackson Merrill Padres 40 28 26 Thairo Estrada Giants 24 32 27 Jose Caballero Rays 31 26 28 Willi Castro Twins 36 3B 39 29 Matt McLain Reds 28 29 30 Tommy Edman Cardinals 22 22 31 Dylan Moore Mariners 42 2B 40 32 J.P. Crawford Mariners 26 34 33 Orlando Arcia Braves 32 31 34 Amed Rosario Rays 33 24 35 Jackson Holliday Orioles 21 30 36 Vaughn Grissom Red Sox 23 23 37 David Hamilton Red Sox 49 NR 38 Javier Baez Tigers 34 38 39 Josh H. Smith Rangers 75 47 40 Jordan Lawlar Diamondbacks 43 46 41 Xander Bogaerts Padres 11 12 42 Brayan Rocchio Guardians 41 44 43 Jorge Mateo Orioles 30 37 44 Tim Anderson Marlins 25 36 45 Edmundo Sosa Phillies 61 3B n/a 46 Max Schuemann Athletics 285 OF n/a 47 Orelvis Martinez Blue Jays 76 42 48 Chris Taylor Dodgers 42 49 49 Otto Lopez Marlins 80 NR 50 Marco Luciano Giants 48 NR 51 Jon Berti Yankees 39 43 52 Vidal Brujan Marlins 66 2B 50 53 Ezequiel Duran Rangers 37 41 54 David Bote Cubs 68 NR 55 Colson Montgomery White Sox 65 NR

Dropping off: Blaze Alexander (35th), Ernie Clement (45th), Adalberto Mondesi (48th)