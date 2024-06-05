June Starter Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.
Starting pitcher ROS Rankings
|June
|Starting pitchers
|Team
|2024
|May
|1
|Tarik Skubal
|Tigers
|3
|2
|2
|Corbin Burnes
|Orioles
|7
|5
|3
|Zack Wheeler
|Phillies
|5
|3
|4
|George Kirby
|Mariners
|2
|1
|5
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|Dodgers
|4
|4
|6
|Logan Gilbert
|Mariners
|6
|6
|7
|Tyler Glasnow
|Dodgers
|10
|7
|8
|Pablo Lopez
|Twins
|8
|8
|9
|Joe Ryan
|Twins
|14
|9
|10
|Cole Ragans
|Royals
|23
|15
|11
|Dylan Cease
|Padres
|22
|14
|12
|Max Fried
|Braves
|12
|11
|13
|Freddy Peralta
|Brewers
|26
|13
|14
|Luis Castillo
|Mariners
|21
|12
|15
|Shota Imanaga
|Cubs
|37
|16
|16
|Kevin Gausman
|Blue Jays
|11
|10
|17
|Aaron Nola
|Phillies
|15
|20
|18
|Chris Sale
|Braves
|34
|25
|19
|Gerrit Cole
|Yankees
|31
|28
|20
|Tanner Bibee
|Guardians
|16
|21
|21
|Justin Verlander
|Astros
|30
|22
|22
|Zac Gallen
|Diamondbacks
|18
|18
|23
|Framber Valdez
|Astros
|13
|19
|24
|Sonny Gray
|Cardinals
|58
|27
|25
|Paul Skenes
|Pirates
|132
|61
|26
|Hunter Greene
|Reds
|32
|26
|27
|Zach Eflin
|Rays
|25
|23
|28
|Bobby Miller
|Dodgers
|9
|32
|29
|Kyle Bradish
|Orioles
|42
|33
|30
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Orioles
|20
|35
|31
|Bailey Ober
|Twins
|24
|24
|32
|Bryce Miller
|Mariners
|39
|31
|33
|Logan Webb
|Giants
|17
|17
|34
|Justin Steele
|Cubs
|28
|29
|35
|Nick Lodolo
|Reds
|54
|34
|36
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Rangers
|48
|38
|37
|Jack Flaherty
|Tigers
|96
|48
|38
|Walker Buehler
|Dodgers
|36
|30
|39
|Michael King
|Padres
|35
|40
|40
|Carlos Rodon
|Yankees
|43
|43
|41
|Ranger Suarez
|Phillies
|81
|54
|42
|Nestor Cortes
|Yankees
|62
|56
|43
|Jesus Luzardo
|Marlins
|19
|52
|44
|Ryan Pepiot
|Rays
|55
|37
|45
|Jared Jones
|Pirates
|136
|42
|46
|Chris Bassitt
|Blue Jays
|41
|44
|47
|Mitch Keller
|Pirates
|33
|50
|48
|Tanner Houck
|Red Sox
|103
|59
|49
|Jose Berrios
|Blue Jays
|49
|46
|50
|MacKenzie Gore
|Nationals
|97
|57
|51
|Max Scherzer
|Rangers
|73
|53
|52
|Bryan Woo
|Mariners
|83
|76
|53
|Luis Severino
|Mets
|60
|49
|54
|Cristopher Sanchez
|Phillies
|59
|58
|55
|Blake Snell
|Giants
|40
|39
|56
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Diamondbacks
|63
|65
|57
|Aaron Civale
|Rays
|46
|47
|58
|Yusei Kikuchi
|Blue Jays
|76
|60
|59
|Hunter Brown
|Astros
|44
|87
|60
|Luis Gil
|Yankees
|133
|95
|61
|Sean Manaea
|Mets
|53
|63
|62
|Jordan Montgomery
|Diamondbacks
|50
|51
|63
|Ryan Weathers
|Marlins
|162
|130
|64
|Yu Darvish
|Padres
|38
|55
|65
|Gavin Williams
|Guardians
|51
|103
|66
|Zack Littell
|Rays
|90
|75
|67
|Reynaldo Lopez
|Braves
|75
|72
|68
|Erick Fedde
|White Sox
|158
|69
|69
|Reese Olson
|Tigers
|84
|82
|70
|Garrett Crochet
|White Sox
|189
|89
|71
|Taj Bradley
|Rays
|92
|66
|72
|Joe Musgrove
|Padres
|27
|45
|73
|Kutter Crawford
|Red Sox
|87
|73
|74
|Braxton Garrett
|Marlins
|66
|71
|75
|Seth Lugo
|Royals
|125
|119
|76
|Jose Soriano
|Angels
|60 RP
|80
|77
|Gavin Stone
|Dodgers
|100
|106
|78
|Ronel Blanco
|Astros
|139
|70
|79
|Charlie Morton
|Braves
|70
|77
|80
|Reid Detmers
|Angels
|61
|36
|81
|Marcus Stroman
|Yankees
|67
|74
|82
|Albert Suarez
|Orioles
|NR
|124
|83
|Robert Gasser
|Brewers
|167
|149
|84
|Brady Singer
|Royals
|119
|84
|85
|Cole Irvin
|Orioles
|113
|133
|86
|Ben Brown
|Cubs
|180
|109
|87
|Shane Baz
|Rays
|65
|68
|88
|Javier Assad
|Cubs
|143
|96
|89
|Brayan Bello
|Red Sox
|82
|93
|90
|Jameson Taillon
|Cubs
|107
|101
|91
|Andrew Abbott
|Reds
|79
|86
|92
|Nick Pivetta
|Red Sox
|121
|102
|93
|Matt Waldron
|Padres
|330
|NR
|94
|Jon Gray
|Rangers
|98
|97
|95
|Merrill Kelly
|Diamondbacks
|57
|92
|96
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Diamondbacks
|85
|90
|97
|Jordan Hicks
|Giants
|116
|91
|98
|Lance Lynn
|Cardinals
|89
|105
|99
|Dane Dunning
|Rangers
|86
|88
|100
|Jordan Wicks
|Cubs
|137
|128
|101
|Triston McKenzie
|Guardians
|72
|94
|102
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|Braves
|NR
|NR
|103
|Jacob deGrom
|Rangers
|126
|113
|104
|Kenta Maeda
|Tigers
|68
|78
|105
|Kyle Harrison
|Giants
|104
|104
|106
|Tylor Megill
|Mets
|175
|NR
|107
|James Paxton
|Dodgers
|74
|83
|108
|Clayton Kershaw
|Dodgers
|131
|127
|109
|Spencer Arrighetti
|Astros
|233
|158
|110
|Chris Paddack
|Twins
|71
|117
|111
|Christian Scott
|Mets
|176
|112
|112
|Edward Cabrera
|Marlins
|115
|64
|113
|Keaton Winn
|Giants
|150
|81
|114
|Casey Mize
|Tigers
|111
|98
|115
|Griffin Canning
|Angels
|77
|115
|116
|Dean Kremer
|Orioles
|80
|99
|117
|Cade Povich
|Orioles
|276
|169
|118
|David Peterson
|Mets
|154
|147
|119
|Alex Cobb
|Giants
|78
|85
|120
|Matt Manning
|Tigers
|101
|114
|121
|Ben Lively
|Guardians
|221
|139
|122
|Kodai Senga
|Mets
|45
|41
|123
|Jake Irvin
|Nationals
|214
|153
|124
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|Twins
|391
|126
|125
|Cody Bradford
|Rangers
|91
|118
|126
|Logan Allen
|Guardians
|88
|100
|127
|Hayden Wesneski
|Cubs
|147
|108
|128
|Nick Martinez
|Reds
|114
|138
|129
|Cooper Criswell
|Red Sox
|284
|NR
|130
|Patrick Sandoval
|Angels
|135
|132
|131
|Max Meyer
|Marlins
|129
|131
|132
|Adam Mazur
|Padres
|220
|NR
|133
|Chase Silseth
|Angels
|108
|137
|134
|Jakob Junis
|Brewers
|112
|129
|135
|Clarke Schmidt
|Yankees
|95
|79
|136
|Jose Butto
|Mets
|157
|107
|137
|Jeffrey Springs
|Rays
|142
|135
|138
|Michael Wacha
|Royals
|153
|142
|139
|Miles Mikolas
|Cardinals
|134
|151
|140
|Spencer Turnbull
|Phillies
|200
|143
|141
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Braves
|110
|122
|142
|Landon Knack
|Dodgers
|261
|144
|143
|Drew Rasmussen
|Rays
|163
|159
|144
|Luis Medina
|Athletics
|208
|NR
|145
|Frankie Montas
|Reds
|128
|140
|146
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Dodgers
|124
|134
|147
|Robbie Ray
|Giants
|201
|NR
|148
|DL Hall
|Brewers
|94
|120
|149
|Michael Lorenzen
|Rangers
|168
|NR
|150
|Ricky Tiedemann
|Blue Jays
|130
|175
|151
|Cody Poteet
|Yankees
|247
|NR
|152
|Joe Ross
|Brewers
|146
|141
|153
|Carson Whisenhunt
|Giants
|244
|NR
|154
|Mitchell Parker
|Nationals
|399
|NR
|155
|Cade Horton
|Cubs
|223
|154
|156
|Andrew Heaney
|Rangers
|118
|156
|157
|Tyler Anderson
|Angels
|181
|173
|158
|Ray Kerr
|Braves
|308 RP
|NR
|159
|Alec Marsh
|Royals
|185
|NR
|160
|Andre Pallante
|Cardinals
|153 RP
|NR
|161
|Trevor Rogers
|Marlins
|161
|121
|162
|Tyler Mahle
|Rangers
|230
|NR
|163
|Jackson Jobe
|Tigers
|291
|NR
|164
|Louie Varland
|Twins
|99
|155
|165
|Drew Thorpe
|White Sox
|204
|NR
|166
|Hurston Waldrep
|Braves
|280
|NR
|167
|Domingo German
|Pirates
|123
|172
|168
|Kyle Gibson
|Cardinals
|149
|174
|169
|Bryse Wilson
|Brewers
|177
|NR
|170
|Jhonathan Diaz
|Mariners
|NR
|NR
|171
|Quinn Priester
|Pirates
|313
|146
|172
|Graham Ashcraft
|Reds
|109
|123
|173
|JP Sears
|Athletics
|127
|157
|174
|Paul Blackburn
|Athletics
|174
|150
|175
|Clayton Beeter
|Yankees
|194
|171
Dropping off: Cristian Javier (62nd), John Means (67th), Tyler Wells (110th), Garrett Whitlock (111th), Ross Stripling (116th), Emerson Hancock (125th), Bryce Elder (136th), Mike Clevinger (145th), Trevor Bauer (148th), Emmet Sheehan (152nd), Steven Matz (160th)
- The thing about Kevin Gausman’s poor start is that he hasn’t been unlucky. One could point to his 3.70 FIP and 3.41 xFIP, compared to his 4.60 ERA, and come to the opposite conclusion. Gausman, though, rarely pitches up to his peripherals, because he’s always giving up more hits than his other stats would suggest; his career BABIP of .316 is incredibly high for a successful starter. This year, he’s at .328, and he deserves to be, based on the contact he’s allowed. In fact, his Statcast xERA is 5.21. I do believe he’ll bounce back, though probably not quite to his past heights. It’s a good sign that his velocity has been a little better of late, particularly on his slider.
- The placements of Luis Gil and Garrett Crochet will likely be the big complaints here, but it’s a given that Gil is on an innings limit and Crochet probably ought to be, too, which makes it fascinating to hear that contenders want to trade for him. The 69 2/3 innings that Crochet has thrown this year eclipses anything he had done previously as a pro or even in college. Crochet missed 2022 after Tommy John surgery and then was limited to 25 innings after returning last season because of shoulder inflammation. He’s throwing like a top-20 pitcher right now, but it would be stunning if he’s allowed to make 30 starts.
- It seems like a good sign that Robert Gasser hasn’t been placed on the IL by the Brewers, but he is down about 20 spots from the preliminary plan as a result of the elbow issue he dealt with in his last start.
- The unfortunate news that both Cristian Javier and José Urquidy would need Tommy John surgery got Spencer Arrighetti a boost here. His ERA stands at 5.79 through 10 starts, but his peripherals are significantly better than the ERA suggests. It would be nice if his control was better, but that’ll probably come with experience. The Astros have often gotten strong results from pitchers with worse stuff.