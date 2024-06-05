June Starter Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Starting pitcher ROS Rankings

June Starting pitchers Team 2024 May 1 Tarik Skubal Tigers 3 2 2 Corbin Burnes Orioles 7 5 3 Zack Wheeler Phillies 5 3 4 George Kirby Mariners 2 1 5 Yoshinobu Yamamoto Dodgers 4 4 6 Logan Gilbert Mariners 6 6 7 Tyler Glasnow Dodgers 10 7 8 Pablo Lopez Twins 8 8 9 Joe Ryan Twins 14 9 10 Cole Ragans Royals 23 15 11 Dylan Cease Padres 22 14 12 Max Fried Braves 12 11 13 Freddy Peralta Brewers 26 13 14 Luis Castillo Mariners 21 12 15 Shota Imanaga Cubs 37 16 16 Kevin Gausman Blue Jays 11 10 17 Aaron Nola Phillies 15 20 18 Chris Sale Braves 34 25 19 Gerrit Cole Yankees 31 28 20 Tanner Bibee Guardians 16 21 21 Justin Verlander Astros 30 22 22 Zac Gallen Diamondbacks 18 18 23 Framber Valdez Astros 13 19 24 Sonny Gray Cardinals 58 27 25 Paul Skenes Pirates 132 61 26 Hunter Greene Reds 32 26 27 Zach Eflin Rays 25 23 28 Bobby Miller Dodgers 9 32 29 Kyle Bradish Orioles 42 33 30 Grayson Rodriguez Orioles 20 35 31 Bailey Ober Twins 24 24 32 Bryce Miller Mariners 39 31 33 Logan Webb Giants 17 17 34 Justin Steele Cubs 28 29 35 Nick Lodolo Reds 54 34 36 Nathan Eovaldi Rangers 48 38 37 Jack Flaherty Tigers 96 48 38 Walker Buehler Dodgers 36 30 39 Michael King Padres 35 40 40 Carlos Rodon Yankees 43 43 41 Ranger Suarez Phillies 81 54 42 Nestor Cortes Yankees 62 56 43 Jesus Luzardo Marlins 19 52 44 Ryan Pepiot Rays 55 37 45 Jared Jones Pirates 136 42 46 Chris Bassitt Blue Jays 41 44 47 Mitch Keller Pirates 33 50 48 Tanner Houck Red Sox 103 59 49 Jose Berrios Blue Jays 49 46 50 MacKenzie Gore Nationals 97 57 51 Max Scherzer Rangers 73 53 52 Bryan Woo Mariners 83 76 53 Luis Severino Mets 60 49 54 Cristopher Sanchez Phillies 59 58 55 Blake Snell Giants 40 39 56 Brandon Pfaadt Diamondbacks 63 65 57 Aaron Civale Rays 46 47 58 Yusei Kikuchi Blue Jays 76 60 59 Hunter Brown Astros 44 87 60 Luis Gil Yankees 133 95 61 Sean Manaea Mets 53 63 62 Jordan Montgomery Diamondbacks 50 51 63 Ryan Weathers Marlins 162 130 64 Yu Darvish Padres 38 55 65 Gavin Williams Guardians 51 103 66 Zack Littell Rays 90 75 67 Reynaldo Lopez Braves 75 72 68 Erick Fedde White Sox 158 69 69 Reese Olson Tigers 84 82 70 Garrett Crochet White Sox 189 89 71 Taj Bradley Rays 92 66 72 Joe Musgrove Padres 27 45 73 Kutter Crawford Red Sox 87 73 74 Braxton Garrett Marlins 66 71 75 Seth Lugo Royals 125 119 76 Jose Soriano Angels 60 RP 80 77 Gavin Stone Dodgers 100 106 78 Ronel Blanco Astros 139 70 79 Charlie Morton Braves 70 77 80 Reid Detmers Angels 61 36 81 Marcus Stroman Yankees 67 74 82 Albert Suarez Orioles NR 124 83 Robert Gasser Brewers 167 149 84 Brady Singer Royals 119 84 85 Cole Irvin Orioles 113 133 86 Ben Brown Cubs 180 109 87 Shane Baz Rays 65 68 88 Javier Assad Cubs 143 96 89 Brayan Bello Red Sox 82 93 90 Jameson Taillon Cubs 107 101 91 Andrew Abbott Reds 79 86 92 Nick Pivetta Red Sox 121 102 93 Matt Waldron Padres 330 NR 94 Jon Gray Rangers 98 97 95 Merrill Kelly Diamondbacks 57 92 96 Eduardo Rodriguez Diamondbacks 85 90 97 Jordan Hicks Giants 116 91 98 Lance Lynn Cardinals 89 105 99 Dane Dunning Rangers 86 88 100 Jordan Wicks Cubs 137 128 101 Triston McKenzie Guardians 72 94 102 Spencer Schwellenbach Braves NR NR 103 Jacob deGrom Rangers 126 113 104 Kenta Maeda Tigers 68 78 105 Kyle Harrison Giants 104 104 106 Tylor Megill Mets 175 NR 107 James Paxton Dodgers 74 83 108 Clayton Kershaw Dodgers 131 127 109 Spencer Arrighetti Astros 233 158 110 Chris Paddack Twins 71 117 111 Christian Scott Mets 176 112 112 Edward Cabrera Marlins 115 64 113 Keaton Winn Giants 150 81 114 Casey Mize Tigers 111 98 115 Griffin Canning Angels 77 115 116 Dean Kremer Orioles 80 99 117 Cade Povich Orioles 276 169 118 David Peterson Mets 154 147 119 Alex Cobb Giants 78 85 120 Matt Manning Tigers 101 114 121 Ben Lively Guardians 221 139 122 Kodai Senga Mets 45 41 123 Jake Irvin Nationals 214 153 124 Simeon Woods Richardson Twins 391 126 125 Cody Bradford Rangers 91 118 126 Logan Allen Guardians 88 100 127 Hayden Wesneski Cubs 147 108 128 Nick Martinez Reds 114 138 129 Cooper Criswell Red Sox 284 NR 130 Patrick Sandoval Angels 135 132 131 Max Meyer Marlins 129 131 132 Adam Mazur Padres 220 NR 133 Chase Silseth Angels 108 137 134 Jakob Junis Brewers 112 129 135 Clarke Schmidt Yankees 95 79 136 Jose Butto Mets 157 107 137 Jeffrey Springs Rays 142 135 138 Michael Wacha Royals 153 142 139 Miles Mikolas Cardinals 134 151 140 Spencer Turnbull Phillies 200 143 141 AJ Smith-Shawver Braves 110 122 142 Landon Knack Dodgers 261 144 143 Drew Rasmussen Rays 163 159 144 Luis Medina Athletics 208 NR 145 Frankie Montas Reds 128 140 146 Ryan Yarbrough Dodgers 124 134 147 Robbie Ray Giants 201 NR 148 DL Hall Brewers 94 120 149 Michael Lorenzen Rangers 168 NR 150 Ricky Tiedemann Blue Jays 130 175 151 Cody Poteet Yankees 247 NR 152 Joe Ross Brewers 146 141 153 Carson Whisenhunt Giants 244 NR 154 Mitchell Parker Nationals 399 NR 155 Cade Horton Cubs 223 154 156 Andrew Heaney Rangers 118 156 157 Tyler Anderson Angels 181 173 158 Ray Kerr Braves 308 RP NR 159 Alec Marsh Royals 185 NR 160 Andre Pallante Cardinals 153 RP NR 161 Trevor Rogers Marlins 161 121 162 Tyler Mahle Rangers 230 NR 163 Jackson Jobe Tigers 291 NR 164 Louie Varland Twins 99 155 165 Drew Thorpe White Sox 204 NR 166 Hurston Waldrep Braves 280 NR 167 Domingo German Pirates 123 172 168 Kyle Gibson Cardinals 149 174 169 Bryse Wilson Brewers 177 NR 170 Jhonathan Diaz Mariners NR NR 171 Quinn Priester Pirates 313 146 172 Graham Ashcraft Reds 109 123 173 JP Sears Athletics 127 157 174 Paul Blackburn Athletics 174 150 175 Clayton Beeter Yankees 194 171

Dropping off: Cristian Javier (62nd), John Means (67th), Tyler Wells (110th), Garrett Whitlock (111th), Ross Stripling (116th), Emerson Hancock (125th), Bryce Elder (136th), Mike Clevinger (145th), Trevor Bauer (148th), Emmet Sheehan (152nd), Steven Matz (160th)

The thing about Kevin Gausman’s poor start is that he hasn’t been unlucky. One could point to his 3.70 FIP and 3.41 xFIP, compared to his 4.60 ERA, and come to the opposite conclusion. Gausman, though, rarely pitches up to his peripherals, because he’s always giving up more hits than his other stats would suggest; his career BABIP of .316 is incredibly high for a successful starter. This year, he’s at .328, and he deserves to be, based on the contact he’s allowed. In fact, his Statcast xERA is 5.21. I do believe he’ll bounce back, though probably not quite to his past heights. It’s a good sign that his velocity has been a little better of late, particularly on his slider.

The placements of Luis Gil and Garrett Crochet will likely be the big complaints here, but it’s a given that Gil is on an innings limit and Crochet probably ought to be, too, which makes it fascinating to hear that contenders want to trade for him. The 69 2/3 innings that Crochet has thrown this year eclipses anything he had done previously as a pro or even in college. Crochet missed 2022 after Tommy John surgery and then was limited to 25 innings after returning last season because of shoulder inflammation. He’s throwing like a top-20 pitcher right now, but it would be stunning if he’s allowed to make 30 starts.

It seems like a good sign that Robert Gasser hasn’t been placed on the IL by the Brewers, but he is down about 20 spots from the preliminary plan as a result of the elbow issue he dealt with in his last start.