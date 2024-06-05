 Skip navigation
June Starter Rankings

  
Published June 5, 2024 05:39 AM

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other June rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Starting pitcher ROS Rankings

JuneStarting pitchersTeam2024May
1Tarik SkubalTigers32
2Corbin BurnesOrioles75
3Zack WheelerPhillies53
4George KirbyMariners21
5Yoshinobu YamamotoDodgers44
6Logan GilbertMariners66
7Tyler GlasnowDodgers107
8Pablo LopezTwins88
9Joe RyanTwins149
10Cole RagansRoyals2315
11Dylan CeasePadres2214
12Max FriedBraves1211
13Freddy PeraltaBrewers2613
14Luis CastilloMariners2112
15Shota ImanagaCubs3716
16Kevin GausmanBlue Jays1110
17Aaron NolaPhillies1520
18Chris SaleBraves3425
19Gerrit ColeYankees3128
20Tanner BibeeGuardians1621
21Justin VerlanderAstros3022
22Zac GallenDiamondbacks1818
23Framber ValdezAstros1319
24Sonny GrayCardinals5827
25Paul SkenesPirates13261
26Hunter GreeneReds3226
27Zach EflinRays2523
28Bobby MillerDodgers932
29Kyle BradishOrioles4233
30Grayson RodriguezOrioles2035
31Bailey OberTwins2424
32Bryce MillerMariners3931
33Logan WebbGiants1717
34Justin SteeleCubs2829
35Nick LodoloReds5434
36Nathan EovaldiRangers4838
37Jack FlahertyTigers9648
38Walker BuehlerDodgers3630
39Michael KingPadres3540
40Carlos RodonYankees4343
41Ranger SuarezPhillies8154
42Nestor CortesYankees6256
43Jesus LuzardoMarlins1952
44Ryan PepiotRays5537
45Jared JonesPirates13642
46Chris BassittBlue Jays4144
47Mitch KellerPirates3350
48Tanner HouckRed Sox10359
49Jose BerriosBlue Jays4946
50MacKenzie GoreNationals9757
51Max ScherzerRangers7353
52Bryan WooMariners8376
53Luis SeverinoMets6049
54Cristopher SanchezPhillies5958
55Blake SnellGiants4039
56Brandon PfaadtDiamondbacks6365
57Aaron CivaleRays4647
58Yusei KikuchiBlue Jays7660
59Hunter BrownAstros4487
60Luis GilYankees13395
61Sean ManaeaMets5363
62Jordan MontgomeryDiamondbacks5051
63Ryan WeathersMarlins162130
64Yu DarvishPadres3855
65Gavin WilliamsGuardians51103
66Zack LittellRays9075
67Reynaldo LopezBraves7572
68Erick FeddeWhite Sox15869
69Reese OlsonTigers8482
70Garrett CrochetWhite Sox18989
71Taj BradleyRays9266
72Joe MusgrovePadres2745
73Kutter CrawfordRed Sox8773
74Braxton GarrettMarlins6671
75Seth LugoRoyals125119
76Jose SorianoAngels60 RP80
77Gavin StoneDodgers100106
78Ronel BlancoAstros13970
79Charlie MortonBraves7077
80Reid DetmersAngels6136
81Marcus StromanYankees6774
82Albert SuarezOriolesNR124
83Robert GasserBrewers167149
84Brady SingerRoyals11984
85Cole IrvinOrioles113133
86Ben BrownCubs180109
87Shane BazRays6568
88Javier AssadCubs14396
89Brayan BelloRed Sox8293
90Jameson TaillonCubs107101
91Andrew AbbottReds7986
92Nick PivettaRed Sox121102
93Matt WaldronPadres330NR
94Jon GrayRangers9897
95Merrill KellyDiamondbacks5792
96Eduardo RodriguezDiamondbacks8590
97Jordan HicksGiants11691
98Lance LynnCardinals89105
99Dane DunningRangers8688
100Jordan WicksCubs137128
101Triston McKenzieGuardians7294
102Spencer SchwellenbachBravesNRNR
103Jacob deGromRangers126113
104Kenta MaedaTigers6878
105Kyle HarrisonGiants104104
106Tylor MegillMets175NR
107James PaxtonDodgers7483
108Clayton KershawDodgers131127
109Spencer ArrighettiAstros233158
110Chris PaddackTwins71117
111Christian ScottMets176112
112Edward CabreraMarlins11564
113Keaton WinnGiants15081
114Casey MizeTigers11198
115Griffin CanningAngels77115
116Dean KremerOrioles8099
117Cade PovichOrioles276169
118David PetersonMets154147
119Alex CobbGiants7885
120Matt ManningTigers101114
121Ben LivelyGuardians221139
122Kodai SengaMets4541
123Jake IrvinNationals214153
124Simeon Woods RichardsonTwins391126
125Cody BradfordRangers91118
126Logan AllenGuardians88100
127Hayden WesneskiCubs147108
128Nick MartinezReds114138
129Cooper CriswellRed Sox284NR
130Patrick SandovalAngels135132
131Max MeyerMarlins129131
132Adam MazurPadres220NR
133Chase SilsethAngels108137
134Jakob JunisBrewers112129
135Clarke SchmidtYankees9579
136Jose ButtoMets157107
137Jeffrey SpringsRays142135
138Michael WachaRoyals153142
139Miles MikolasCardinals134151
140Spencer TurnbullPhillies200143
141AJ Smith-ShawverBraves110122
142Landon KnackDodgers261144
143Drew RasmussenRays163159
144Luis MedinaAthletics208NR
145Frankie MontasReds128140
146Ryan YarbroughDodgers124134
147Robbie RayGiants201NR
148DL HallBrewers94120
149Michael LorenzenRangers168NR
150Ricky TiedemannBlue Jays130175
151Cody PoteetYankees247NR
152Joe RossBrewers146141
153Carson WhisenhuntGiants244NR
154Mitchell ParkerNationals399NR
155Cade HortonCubs223154
156Andrew HeaneyRangers118156
157Tyler AndersonAngels181173
158Ray KerrBraves308 RPNR
159Alec MarshRoyals185NR
160Andre PallanteCardinals153 RPNR
161Trevor RogersMarlins161121
162Tyler MahleRangers230NR
163Jackson JobeTigers291NR
164Louie VarlandTwins99155
165Drew ThorpeWhite Sox204NR
166Hurston WaldrepBraves280NR
167Domingo GermanPirates123172
168Kyle GibsonCardinals149174
169Bryse WilsonBrewers177NR
170Jhonathan DiazMarinersNRNR
171Quinn PriesterPirates313146
172Graham AshcraftReds109123
173JP SearsAthletics127157
174Paul BlackburnAthletics174150
175Clayton BeeterYankees194171

Dropping off: Cristian Javier (62nd), John Means (67th), Tyler Wells (110th), Garrett Whitlock (111th), Ross Stripling (116th), Emerson Hancock (125th), Bryce Elder (136th), Mike Clevinger (145th), Trevor Bauer (148th), Emmet Sheehan (152nd), Steven Matz (160th)

  • The thing about Kevin Gausman’s poor start is that he hasn’t been unlucky. One could point to his 3.70 FIP and 3.41 xFIP, compared to his 4.60 ERA, and come to the opposite conclusion. Gausman, though, rarely pitches up to his peripherals, because he’s always giving up more hits than his other stats would suggest; his career BABIP of .316 is incredibly high for a successful starter. This year, he’s at .328, and he deserves to be, based on the contact he’s allowed. In fact, his Statcast xERA is 5.21. I do believe he’ll bounce back, though probably not quite to his past heights. It’s a good sign that his velocity has been a little better of late, particularly on his slider.
  • The placements of Luis Gil and Garrett Crochet will likely be the big complaints here, but it’s a given that Gil is on an innings limit and Crochet probably ought to be, too, which makes it fascinating to hear that contenders want to trade for him. The 69 2/3 innings that Crochet has thrown this year eclipses anything he had done previously as a pro or even in college. Crochet missed 2022 after Tommy John surgery and then was limited to 25 innings after returning last season because of shoulder inflammation. He’s throwing like a top-20 pitcher right now, but it would be stunning if he’s allowed to make 30 starts.
  • It seems like a good sign that Robert Gasser hasn’t been placed on the IL by the Brewers, but he is down about 20 spots from the preliminary plan as a result of the elbow issue he dealt with in his last start.
  • The unfortunate news that both Cristian Javier and José Urquidy would need Tommy John surgery got Spencer Arrighetti a boost here. His ERA stands at 5.79 through 10 starts, but his peripherals are significantly better than the ERA suggests. It would be nice if his control was better, but that’ll probably come with experience. The Astros have often gotten strong results from pitchers with worse stuff.