Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sonoma weekend
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Sonoma weekend
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball: June Top 300 Overall ROS Rankings
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers
June Reliever Rankings

June Outfielder Rankings

  
Published June 5, 2024 05:39 AM

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other June rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Outfielder ROS Rankings

JuneOutfieldersTeam2024May
1Kyle TuckerAstros65
2Aaron JudgeYankees57
3Juan SotoYankees86
4Mookie BettsDodgers92
5Julio RodriguezMariners33
6Fernando Tatis Jr.Padres44
7Yordan AlvarezAstros78
8Adolis GarciaRangers139
9Michael Harris IIBraves1111
10Luis Robert Jr.White Sox1215
11Christopher MorelCubs1413
12Jarren DuranRed Sox1814
13Cody BellingerCubs1921
14Randy ArozarenaRays1716
15Corbin CarrollDiamondbacks210
16Teoscar HernandezDodgers2923
17Kyle SchwarberPhillies2324
18Jazz Chisholm Jr.Marlins1618
19Spencer SteerReds2712
20Bryan ReynoldsPirates2217
21Christian YelichBrewers3527
22Steven KwanGuardians3626
23Seiya SuzukiCubs2030
24Wyatt LangfordRangers2422
25Riley GreeneTigers3120
26Taylor WardAngels4633
27Daulton VarshoBlue Jays3735
28Tyler O’NeillRed Sox2619
29Josh LoweRays3031
30George SpringerBlue Jays2525
31Starling MarteMets5037
32Lane ThomasNationals3245
33Jo AdellAngels10539
34Ian HappCubs2834
35Lourdes Gurriel Jr.Diamondbacks3828
36Nolan JonesRockies1032
37Brandon NimmoMets4340
38Nick CastellanosPhillies3338
39Anthony SantanderOrioles4241
40Colton CowserOrioles16242
41Mike TroutAngels1555
42TJ FriedlReds5844
43Brenton DoyleRockies6453
44Giancarlo StantonYankees6154
45Luis RengifoAngels8178
46Alex VerdugoYankees5651
47Byron BuxtonTwins4 DH71
48Cedric MullinsOrioles4429
49Brandon MarshPhillies5943
50Brendan DonovanCardinals4748
51Jurickson ProfarPadres241128
52Jorge SolerGiants5461
53Bryan De La CruzMarlins8067
54Leody TaverasRangers4952
55Ceddanne RafaelaRed Sox68104
56Max KeplerTwins7184
57Alec BurlesonCardinals141133
58Garrett MitchellBrewers6670
59Davis SchneiderBlue Jays38 2B114
60Brent RookerAthletics120135
61Jacob YoungNationals134105
62Kris BryantRockies4575
63Ryan O’HearnOrioles10663
64Lars NootbaarCardinals6750
65Trevor LarnachTwins18862
66Jackson MerrillPadres40 SS79
67Nick SenzelNationals7569
68Jake MeyersAstros115132
69Jordan WalkerCardinals2160
70Wilyer AbreuRed Sox10966
71Willi CastroTwins102117
72Miguel AndujarAthletics156154
73Tommy EdmanCardinals5764
74Tyler FreemanGuardians30 3B86
75Matt VierlingTigers117121
76Johan RojasPhillies7785
77Jack SuwinskiPirates6573
78Evan CarterRangers3436
79Jackson ChourioBrewers4049
80Dylan MooreMariners137122
81Joc PedersonDiamondbacks7880
82Jose SiriRays6372
83Adam DuvallBraves112124
84Masataka YoshidaRed Sox3974
85Alex KirilloffTwins8276
86Chas McCormickAstros4168
87James OutmanDodgers5156
88Jarred KelenicBraves6983
89Connor JoePirates181150
90Eddie RosarioNationals89126
91Jesse WinkerNationals17 DH99
92Charlie BlackmonRockies7691
93Jake FraleyReds8387
94Jake McCarthyDiamondbacks94106
95Parker MeadowsTigers4882
96Jasson DominguezYankees9195
97Andy PagesDodgers18081
98Alek ThomasDiamondbacks7288
99Amed RosarioRays33 SS65
100Gavin SheetsWhite Sox187112
101Sean BouchardRockies7992
102Nelson VelazquezRoyals84101
103Will BensonReds7090
104MJ MelendezRoyals9089
105Sal FrelickBrewers87102
106Jesus SanchezMarlins92103
107Kyle IsbelRoyals8693
108Andrew BenintendiWhite Sox5277
109Wenceel PerezTigers82 2B137
110Jeff McNeilMets7497
111Luke RaleyMariners108143
112Esteury RuizAthletics5559
113Tommy PhamWhite Sox9896
114Miguel VargasDodgers37 2B51 2B
115Edward OlivaresPirates10094
116Nick GordonMarlins99115
117Heliot RamosGiants280NR
118Joey LoperfidoAstros21258
119Mitch HanigerMariners9398
120Jordan BeckRockiesNR47
121Kerry CarpenterTigers6057
122Harrison BaderMets122127
123Dairon BlancoRoyals104118
124Richie PalaciosRays152109
125James WoodNationals186145
126Isiah Kiner-FalefaBlue Jays123125
127Michael ConfortoGiants153130
128Stone GarrettNationals97107
129JJ BledayAthletics125160
130Victor Scott IICardinals62110
131Josh RojasMariners49 SS33 SS
132LaMonte Wade Jr.Giants119119
133David PeraltaPadres131163
134Mike TauchmanCubs192113
135Corey JulksWhite Sox163NR
136Mark CanhaTigers111120
137Josh H. SmithRangers242166
138Will BrennanGuardians148136
139Victor RoblesMariners85100
140Luis MatosGiants121151
141Pete Crow-ArmstrongCubs149116
142Dominic CanzoneMariners113139
143Austin HaysOrioles116144
144Mauricio DubonAstros154157
145Ji Hwan BaePirates132NR
146Tyrone TaylorMets114131
147Hunter GoodmanRockies193111
148Blake PerkinsBrewers237152
149Jonny DeLucaRays161NR
150Jake BauersBrewers184NR
151Hunter RenfroeRoyals95138
152Seth BrownAthletics88108
153Whit MerrifieldPhillies103123
154Kyle StowersOrioles174NR
155Max SchuemannAthletics285NR
156Johnathan RodriguezGuardians206129
157Harold RamirezRays9 DH9 DH
158Mike YastrzemskiGiants118146
159Chris TaylorDodgers126171
160Jason HeywardDodgers129167
161Brian AndersonBraves243NR
162Dylan CarlsonCardinals138147
163Emmanuel RodriguezTwins277168
164Michael A. TaylorPirates127142
165Manuel MargotTwins110148
166Ramon LaureanoBraves107161
167Matt WallnerTwins73141
168Adam FrazierRoyals58 2B172
169Dane MyersMarlins133155
170Oscar ColasWhite Sox179NR
171David DahlPhilliesNRNR
172Kevin KiermaierBlue Jays136164
173Daz CameronAthletics273NR
174Duke EllisWhite SoxNRNR
175Lawrence ButlerAthletics144140

Dropping off: Ronald Acuña Jr. (first), Jung Hoo Lee (46th), Ezequiel Duran (134th), Cade Marlowe (149th), Estevan Florial (153rd), Addison Barger (156th), Austin Slater (158th), Mickey Moniak (158th)

  • I don’t love the way Michael Harris II is trending, and I would have dropped him some here if not for the Ronald Acuña Jr. injury moving him to the top of the Braves lineup against right-handers. That is big for his potential value, particularly once Austin Riley and Matt Olsen finally pick it up. It’s frustrating that Harris’s approach has actually worsened since he entered the league in 2022. He hasn’t added any power, either; even though he’s pulling the ball more than he used to, his isolated slugging percentage has dropped from .217 as a rookie to .184 last year to .117 so far this season. I’m hoping talent wins out in the end, but I was more optimistic a few months ago.
  • I was going to keep Wyatt Langford in this territory anyway (he’s 24th), but it is an easier call now with Evan Carter set to miss at least a month with a back injury. Langford’s power potential hasn’t gone anywhere, and his contact numbers are just fine, especially for a rookie who played in 42 minor league games before arriving in the majors. It’s only a matter of time, and I don’t think it’ll be much longer.
  • The White Sox made a surprise move in calling up 26-year-old Duke Ellis from Double-A, where he was hitting a modest .258/.341/.308. It would be an afterthought if not for the fact that Ellis is one of the best base-stealers in pro baseball, having gone 34-for-35 to begin this year. I don’t imagine that he’ll hit enough to justify anything close to regular playing time, even in the subpar White Sox outfield, but if the team insists of giving him a try, he’ll be a source of cheap steals.