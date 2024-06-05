June Outfielder Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Click to see other June rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C

Outfielder ROS Rankings

June Outfielders Team 2024 May 1 Kyle Tucker Astros 6 5 2 Aaron Judge Yankees 5 7 3 Juan Soto Yankees 8 6 4 Mookie Betts Dodgers 9 2 5 Julio Rodriguez Mariners 3 3 6 Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres 4 4 7 Yordan Alvarez Astros 7 8 8 Adolis Garcia Rangers 13 9 9 Michael Harris II Braves 11 11 10 Luis Robert Jr. White Sox 12 15 11 Christopher Morel Cubs 14 13 12 Jarren Duran Red Sox 18 14 13 Cody Bellinger Cubs 19 21 14 Randy Arozarena Rays 17 16 15 Corbin Carroll Diamondbacks 2 10 16 Teoscar Hernandez Dodgers 29 23 17 Kyle Schwarber Phillies 23 24 18 Jazz Chisholm Jr. Marlins 16 18 19 Spencer Steer Reds 27 12 20 Bryan Reynolds Pirates 22 17 21 Christian Yelich Brewers 35 27 22 Steven Kwan Guardians 36 26 23 Seiya Suzuki Cubs 20 30 24 Wyatt Langford Rangers 24 22 25 Riley Greene Tigers 31 20 26 Taylor Ward Angels 46 33 27 Daulton Varsho Blue Jays 37 35 28 Tyler O’Neill Red Sox 26 19 29 Josh Lowe Rays 30 31 30 George Springer Blue Jays 25 25 31 Starling Marte Mets 50 37 32 Lane Thomas Nationals 32 45 33 Jo Adell Angels 105 39 34 Ian Happ Cubs 28 34 35 Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Diamondbacks 38 28 36 Nolan Jones Rockies 10 32 37 Brandon Nimmo Mets 43 40 38 Nick Castellanos Phillies 33 38 39 Anthony Santander Orioles 42 41 40 Colton Cowser Orioles 162 42 41 Mike Trout Angels 15 55 42 TJ Friedl Reds 58 44 43 Brenton Doyle Rockies 64 53 44 Giancarlo Stanton Yankees 61 54 45 Luis Rengifo Angels 81 78 46 Alex Verdugo Yankees 56 51 47 Byron Buxton Twins 4 DH 71 48 Cedric Mullins Orioles 44 29 49 Brandon Marsh Phillies 59 43 50 Brendan Donovan Cardinals 47 48 51 Jurickson Profar Padres 241 128 52 Jorge Soler Giants 54 61 53 Bryan De La Cruz Marlins 80 67 54 Leody Taveras Rangers 49 52 55 Ceddanne Rafaela Red Sox 68 104 56 Max Kepler Twins 71 84 57 Alec Burleson Cardinals 141 133 58 Garrett Mitchell Brewers 66 70 59 Davis Schneider Blue Jays 38 2B 114 60 Brent Rooker Athletics 120 135 61 Jacob Young Nationals 134 105 62 Kris Bryant Rockies 45 75 63 Ryan O’Hearn Orioles 106 63 64 Lars Nootbaar Cardinals 67 50 65 Trevor Larnach Twins 188 62 66 Jackson Merrill Padres 40 SS 79 67 Nick Senzel Nationals 75 69 68 Jake Meyers Astros 115 132 69 Jordan Walker Cardinals 21 60 70 Wilyer Abreu Red Sox 109 66 71 Willi Castro Twins 102 117 72 Miguel Andujar Athletics 156 154 73 Tommy Edman Cardinals 57 64 74 Tyler Freeman Guardians 30 3B 86 75 Matt Vierling Tigers 117 121 76 Johan Rojas Phillies 77 85 77 Jack Suwinski Pirates 65 73 78 Evan Carter Rangers 34 36 79 Jackson Chourio Brewers 40 49 80 Dylan Moore Mariners 137 122 81 Joc Pederson Diamondbacks 78 80 82 Jose Siri Rays 63 72 83 Adam Duvall Braves 112 124 84 Masataka Yoshida Red Sox 39 74 85 Alex Kirilloff Twins 82 76 86 Chas McCormick Astros 41 68 87 James Outman Dodgers 51 56 88 Jarred Kelenic Braves 69 83 89 Connor Joe Pirates 181 150 90 Eddie Rosario Nationals 89 126 91 Jesse Winker Nationals 17 DH 99 92 Charlie Blackmon Rockies 76 91 93 Jake Fraley Reds 83 87 94 Jake McCarthy Diamondbacks 94 106 95 Parker Meadows Tigers 48 82 96 Jasson Dominguez Yankees 91 95 97 Andy Pages Dodgers 180 81 98 Alek Thomas Diamondbacks 72 88 99 Amed Rosario Rays 33 SS 65 100 Gavin Sheets White Sox 187 112 101 Sean Bouchard Rockies 79 92 102 Nelson Velazquez Royals 84 101 103 Will Benson Reds 70 90 104 MJ Melendez Royals 90 89 105 Sal Frelick Brewers 87 102 106 Jesus Sanchez Marlins 92 103 107 Kyle Isbel Royals 86 93 108 Andrew Benintendi White Sox 52 77 109 Wenceel Perez Tigers 82 2B 137 110 Jeff McNeil Mets 74 97 111 Luke Raley Mariners 108 143 112 Esteury Ruiz Athletics 55 59 113 Tommy Pham White Sox 98 96 114 Miguel Vargas Dodgers 37 2B 51 2B 115 Edward Olivares Pirates 100 94 116 Nick Gordon Marlins 99 115 117 Heliot Ramos Giants 280 NR 118 Joey Loperfido Astros 212 58 119 Mitch Haniger Mariners 93 98 120 Jordan Beck Rockies NR 47 121 Kerry Carpenter Tigers 60 57 122 Harrison Bader Mets 122 127 123 Dairon Blanco Royals 104 118 124 Richie Palacios Rays 152 109 125 James Wood Nationals 186 145 126 Isiah Kiner-Falefa Blue Jays 123 125 127 Michael Conforto Giants 153 130 128 Stone Garrett Nationals 97 107 129 JJ Bleday Athletics 125 160 130 Victor Scott II Cardinals 62 110 131 Josh Rojas Mariners 49 SS 33 SS 132 LaMonte Wade Jr. Giants 119 119 133 David Peralta Padres 131 163 134 Mike Tauchman Cubs 192 113 135 Corey Julks White Sox 163 NR 136 Mark Canha Tigers 111 120 137 Josh H. Smith Rangers 242 166 138 Will Brennan Guardians 148 136 139 Victor Robles Mariners 85 100 140 Luis Matos Giants 121 151 141 Pete Crow-Armstrong Cubs 149 116 142 Dominic Canzone Mariners 113 139 143 Austin Hays Orioles 116 144 144 Mauricio Dubon Astros 154 157 145 Ji Hwan Bae Pirates 132 NR 146 Tyrone Taylor Mets 114 131 147 Hunter Goodman Rockies 193 111 148 Blake Perkins Brewers 237 152 149 Jonny DeLuca Rays 161 NR 150 Jake Bauers Brewers 184 NR 151 Hunter Renfroe Royals 95 138 152 Seth Brown Athletics 88 108 153 Whit Merrifield Phillies 103 123 154 Kyle Stowers Orioles 174 NR 155 Max Schuemann Athletics 285 NR 156 Johnathan Rodriguez Guardians 206 129 157 Harold Ramirez Rays 9 DH 9 DH 158 Mike Yastrzemski Giants 118 146 159 Chris Taylor Dodgers 126 171 160 Jason Heyward Dodgers 129 167 161 Brian Anderson Braves 243 NR 162 Dylan Carlson Cardinals 138 147 163 Emmanuel Rodriguez Twins 277 168 164 Michael A. Taylor Pirates 127 142 165 Manuel Margot Twins 110 148 166 Ramon Laureano Braves 107 161 167 Matt Wallner Twins 73 141 168 Adam Frazier Royals 58 2B 172 169 Dane Myers Marlins 133 155 170 Oscar Colas White Sox 179 NR 171 David Dahl Phillies NR NR 172 Kevin Kiermaier Blue Jays 136 164 173 Daz Cameron Athletics 273 NR 174 Duke Ellis White Sox NR NR 175 Lawrence Butler Athletics 144 140

Dropping off: Ronald Acuña Jr. (first), Jung Hoo Lee (46th), Ezequiel Duran (134th), Cade Marlowe (149th), Estevan Florial (153rd), Addison Barger (156th), Austin Slater (158th), Mickey Moniak (158th)

I don’t love the way Michael Harris II is trending, and I would have dropped him some here if not for the Ronald Acuña Jr. injury moving him to the top of the Braves lineup against right-handers. That is big for his potential value, particularly once Austin Riley and Matt Olsen finally pick it up. It’s frustrating that Harris’s approach has actually worsened since he entered the league in 2022. He hasn’t added any power, either; even though he’s pulling the ball more than he used to, his isolated slugging percentage has dropped from .217 as a rookie to .184 last year to .117 so far this season. I’m hoping talent wins out in the end, but I was more optimistic a few months ago.

I was going to keep Wyatt Langford in this territory anyway (he’s 24th), but it is an easier call now with Evan Carter set to miss at least a month with a back injury. Langford’s power potential hasn’t gone anywhere, and his contact numbers are just fine, especially for a rookie who played in 42 minor league games before arriving in the majors. It’s only a matter of time, and I don’t think it’ll be much longer.