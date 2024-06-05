June Outfielder Rankings

Here is the June edition of my rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300 for 5x5 leagues. Sorry that I’m a couple of days late, but I had to find a new No. 1 overall player. Also, it turns out that there are only like 120 players in the majors capable of hitting right now, even though most of the best pitchers are injured.
Outfielder ROS Rankings
|June
|Outfielders
|Team
|2024
|May
|1
|Kyle Tucker
|Astros
|6
|5
|2
|Aaron Judge
|Yankees
|5
|7
|3
|Juan Soto
|Yankees
|8
|6
|4
|Mookie Betts
|Dodgers
|9
|2
|5
|Julio Rodriguez
|Mariners
|3
|3
|6
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|Padres
|4
|4
|7
|Yordan Alvarez
|Astros
|7
|8
|8
|Adolis Garcia
|Rangers
|13
|9
|9
|Michael Harris II
|Braves
|11
|11
|10
|Luis Robert Jr.
|White Sox
|12
|15
|11
|Christopher Morel
|Cubs
|14
|13
|12
|Jarren Duran
|Red Sox
|18
|14
|13
|Cody Bellinger
|Cubs
|19
|21
|14
|Randy Arozarena
|Rays
|17
|16
|15
|Corbin Carroll
|Diamondbacks
|2
|10
|16
|Teoscar Hernandez
|Dodgers
|29
|23
|17
|Kyle Schwarber
|Phillies
|23
|24
|18
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|Marlins
|16
|18
|19
|Spencer Steer
|Reds
|27
|12
|20
|Bryan Reynolds
|Pirates
|22
|17
|21
|Christian Yelich
|Brewers
|35
|27
|22
|Steven Kwan
|Guardians
|36
|26
|23
|Seiya Suzuki
|Cubs
|20
|30
|24
|Wyatt Langford
|Rangers
|24
|22
|25
|Riley Greene
|Tigers
|31
|20
|26
|Taylor Ward
|Angels
|46
|33
|27
|Daulton Varsho
|Blue Jays
|37
|35
|28
|Tyler O’Neill
|Red Sox
|26
|19
|29
|Josh Lowe
|Rays
|30
|31
|30
|George Springer
|Blue Jays
|25
|25
|31
|Starling Marte
|Mets
|50
|37
|32
|Lane Thomas
|Nationals
|32
|45
|33
|Jo Adell
|Angels
|105
|39
|34
|Ian Happ
|Cubs
|28
|34
|35
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|Diamondbacks
|38
|28
|36
|Nolan Jones
|Rockies
|10
|32
|37
|Brandon Nimmo
|Mets
|43
|40
|38
|Nick Castellanos
|Phillies
|33
|38
|39
|Anthony Santander
|Orioles
|42
|41
|40
|Colton Cowser
|Orioles
|162
|42
|41
|Mike Trout
|Angels
|15
|55
|42
|TJ Friedl
|Reds
|58
|44
|43
|Brenton Doyle
|Rockies
|64
|53
|44
|Giancarlo Stanton
|Yankees
|61
|54
|45
|Luis Rengifo
|Angels
|81
|78
|46
|Alex Verdugo
|Yankees
|56
|51
|47
|Byron Buxton
|Twins
|4 DH
|71
|48
|Cedric Mullins
|Orioles
|44
|29
|49
|Brandon Marsh
|Phillies
|59
|43
|50
|Brendan Donovan
|Cardinals
|47
|48
|51
|Jurickson Profar
|Padres
|241
|128
|52
|Jorge Soler
|Giants
|54
|61
|53
|Bryan De La Cruz
|Marlins
|80
|67
|54
|Leody Taveras
|Rangers
|49
|52
|55
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Red Sox
|68
|104
|56
|Max Kepler
|Twins
|71
|84
|57
|Alec Burleson
|Cardinals
|141
|133
|58
|Garrett Mitchell
|Brewers
|66
|70
|59
|Davis Schneider
|Blue Jays
|38 2B
|114
|60
|Brent Rooker
|Athletics
|120
|135
|61
|Jacob Young
|Nationals
|134
|105
|62
|Kris Bryant
|Rockies
|45
|75
|63
|Ryan O’Hearn
|Orioles
|106
|63
|64
|Lars Nootbaar
|Cardinals
|67
|50
|65
|Trevor Larnach
|Twins
|188
|62
|66
|Jackson Merrill
|Padres
|40 SS
|79
|67
|Nick Senzel
|Nationals
|75
|69
|68
|Jake Meyers
|Astros
|115
|132
|69
|Jordan Walker
|Cardinals
|21
|60
|70
|Wilyer Abreu
|Red Sox
|109
|66
|71
|Willi Castro
|Twins
|102
|117
|72
|Miguel Andujar
|Athletics
|156
|154
|73
|Tommy Edman
|Cardinals
|57
|64
|74
|Tyler Freeman
|Guardians
|30 3B
|86
|75
|Matt Vierling
|Tigers
|117
|121
|76
|Johan Rojas
|Phillies
|77
|85
|77
|Jack Suwinski
|Pirates
|65
|73
|78
|Evan Carter
|Rangers
|34
|36
|79
|Jackson Chourio
|Brewers
|40
|49
|80
|Dylan Moore
|Mariners
|137
|122
|81
|Joc Pederson
|Diamondbacks
|78
|80
|82
|Jose Siri
|Rays
|63
|72
|83
|Adam Duvall
|Braves
|112
|124
|84
|Masataka Yoshida
|Red Sox
|39
|74
|85
|Alex Kirilloff
|Twins
|82
|76
|86
|Chas McCormick
|Astros
|41
|68
|87
|James Outman
|Dodgers
|51
|56
|88
|Jarred Kelenic
|Braves
|69
|83
|89
|Connor Joe
|Pirates
|181
|150
|90
|Eddie Rosario
|Nationals
|89
|126
|91
|Jesse Winker
|Nationals
|17 DH
|99
|92
|Charlie Blackmon
|Rockies
|76
|91
|93
|Jake Fraley
|Reds
|83
|87
|94
|Jake McCarthy
|Diamondbacks
|94
|106
|95
|Parker Meadows
|Tigers
|48
|82
|96
|Jasson Dominguez
|Yankees
|91
|95
|97
|Andy Pages
|Dodgers
|180
|81
|98
|Alek Thomas
|Diamondbacks
|72
|88
|99
|Amed Rosario
|Rays
|33 SS
|65
|100
|Gavin Sheets
|White Sox
|187
|112
|101
|Sean Bouchard
|Rockies
|79
|92
|102
|Nelson Velazquez
|Royals
|84
|101
|103
|Will Benson
|Reds
|70
|90
|104
|MJ Melendez
|Royals
|90
|89
|105
|Sal Frelick
|Brewers
|87
|102
|106
|Jesus Sanchez
|Marlins
|92
|103
|107
|Kyle Isbel
|Royals
|86
|93
|108
|Andrew Benintendi
|White Sox
|52
|77
|109
|Wenceel Perez
|Tigers
|82 2B
|137
|110
|Jeff McNeil
|Mets
|74
|97
|111
|Luke Raley
|Mariners
|108
|143
|112
|Esteury Ruiz
|Athletics
|55
|59
|113
|Tommy Pham
|White Sox
|98
|96
|114
|Miguel Vargas
|Dodgers
|37 2B
|51 2B
|115
|Edward Olivares
|Pirates
|100
|94
|116
|Nick Gordon
|Marlins
|99
|115
|117
|Heliot Ramos
|Giants
|280
|NR
|118
|Joey Loperfido
|Astros
|212
|58
|119
|Mitch Haniger
|Mariners
|93
|98
|120
|Jordan Beck
|Rockies
|NR
|47
|121
|Kerry Carpenter
|Tigers
|60
|57
|122
|Harrison Bader
|Mets
|122
|127
|123
|Dairon Blanco
|Royals
|104
|118
|124
|Richie Palacios
|Rays
|152
|109
|125
|James Wood
|Nationals
|186
|145
|126
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|Blue Jays
|123
|125
|127
|Michael Conforto
|Giants
|153
|130
|128
|Stone Garrett
|Nationals
|97
|107
|129
|JJ Bleday
|Athletics
|125
|160
|130
|Victor Scott II
|Cardinals
|62
|110
|131
|Josh Rojas
|Mariners
|49 SS
|33 SS
|132
|LaMonte Wade Jr.
|Giants
|119
|119
|133
|David Peralta
|Padres
|131
|163
|134
|Mike Tauchman
|Cubs
|192
|113
|135
|Corey Julks
|White Sox
|163
|NR
|136
|Mark Canha
|Tigers
|111
|120
|137
|Josh H. Smith
|Rangers
|242
|166
|138
|Will Brennan
|Guardians
|148
|136
|139
|Victor Robles
|Mariners
|85
|100
|140
|Luis Matos
|Giants
|121
|151
|141
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|Cubs
|149
|116
|142
|Dominic Canzone
|Mariners
|113
|139
|143
|Austin Hays
|Orioles
|116
|144
|144
|Mauricio Dubon
|Astros
|154
|157
|145
|Ji Hwan Bae
|Pirates
|132
|NR
|146
|Tyrone Taylor
|Mets
|114
|131
|147
|Hunter Goodman
|Rockies
|193
|111
|148
|Blake Perkins
|Brewers
|237
|152
|149
|Jonny DeLuca
|Rays
|161
|NR
|150
|Jake Bauers
|Brewers
|184
|NR
|151
|Hunter Renfroe
|Royals
|95
|138
|152
|Seth Brown
|Athletics
|88
|108
|153
|Whit Merrifield
|Phillies
|103
|123
|154
|Kyle Stowers
|Orioles
|174
|NR
|155
|Max Schuemann
|Athletics
|285
|NR
|156
|Johnathan Rodriguez
|Guardians
|206
|129
|157
|Harold Ramirez
|Rays
|9 DH
|9 DH
|158
|Mike Yastrzemski
|Giants
|118
|146
|159
|Chris Taylor
|Dodgers
|126
|171
|160
|Jason Heyward
|Dodgers
|129
|167
|161
|Brian Anderson
|Braves
|243
|NR
|162
|Dylan Carlson
|Cardinals
|138
|147
|163
|Emmanuel Rodriguez
|Twins
|277
|168
|164
|Michael A. Taylor
|Pirates
|127
|142
|165
|Manuel Margot
|Twins
|110
|148
|166
|Ramon Laureano
|Braves
|107
|161
|167
|Matt Wallner
|Twins
|73
|141
|168
|Adam Frazier
|Royals
|58 2B
|172
|169
|Dane Myers
|Marlins
|133
|155
|170
|Oscar Colas
|White Sox
|179
|NR
|171
|David Dahl
|Phillies
|NR
|NR
|172
|Kevin Kiermaier
|Blue Jays
|136
|164
|173
|Daz Cameron
|Athletics
|273
|NR
|174
|Duke Ellis
|White Sox
|NR
|NR
|175
|Lawrence Butler
|Athletics
|144
|140
Dropping off: Ronald Acuña Jr. (first), Jung Hoo Lee (46th), Ezequiel Duran (134th), Cade Marlowe (149th), Estevan Florial (153rd), Addison Barger (156th), Austin Slater (158th), Mickey Moniak (158th)
- I don’t love the way Michael Harris II is trending, and I would have dropped him some here if not for the Ronald Acuña Jr. injury moving him to the top of the Braves lineup against right-handers. That is big for his potential value, particularly once Austin Riley and Matt Olsen finally pick it up. It’s frustrating that Harris’s approach has actually worsened since he entered the league in 2022. He hasn’t added any power, either; even though he’s pulling the ball more than he used to, his isolated slugging percentage has dropped from .217 as a rookie to .184 last year to .117 so far this season. I’m hoping talent wins out in the end, but I was more optimistic a few months ago.
- I was going to keep Wyatt Langford in this territory anyway (he’s 24th), but it is an easier call now with Evan Carter set to miss at least a month with a back injury. Langford’s power potential hasn’t gone anywhere, and his contact numbers are just fine, especially for a rookie who played in 42 minor league games before arriving in the majors. It’s only a matter of time, and I don’t think it’ll be much longer.
- The White Sox made a surprise move in calling up 26-year-old Duke Ellis from Double-A, where he was hitting a modest .258/.341/.308. It would be an afterthought if not for the fact that Ellis is one of the best base-stealers in pro baseball, having gone 34-for-35 to begin this year. I don’t imagine that he’ll hit enough to justify anything close to regular playing time, even in the subpar White Sox outfield, but if the team insists of giving him a try, he’ll be a source of cheap steals.