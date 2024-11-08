Los Angeles Dodgers 2024 MLB season recap: Dodgers cap Ohtani’s historic season with World Series title

Los Angeles Dodgers

Team Record: 98-64 (.605)

1st Place, NL West

Team ERA: 3.92 (13th)

Team OPS: .781 (1st)

What Went Right

The Dodgers won an MLB-best 98 games on their way to the 2024 World Series title, their second in five years and fourth World Series appearance in eight. After back-to-back exits in the NLDS, the Dodgers put themselves over the top with the biggest signing in major league history, inking reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million contract. Ohtani put together a historic season in his first year at Dodger Stadium, becoming the first player to hit at least 50 home runs and steal 50 bases. The 30-year-old superstar totaled 54 homers, 59 steals, 134 runs scored, and 130 RBI while slashing .310/.390/.646 across 731 plate appearances, all career highs. It wasn’t just Ohtani contributing to the team’s MLB-leading .781 OPS. Mookie Betts missed significant time with a fractured hand but still posted a .863 OPS with 19 homers and 16 steals over 116 games. World Series MVP Freddie Freeman slugged 22 homers with nine steals while hitting .282/.378/.476 over 638 plate appearances. And Teoscar Hernández was an invaluable addition to the lineup, posting a .840 OPS with 33 homers, 84 runs scored, 99 RBI, and 12 steals. It was the offensive firepower and excellent bullpen that carried the team through the season. Only the Diamondbacks scored more runs, while the Dodgers led baseball in run differential.

What Went Wrong

While the team had no problem scoring runs on their way to a title, the pitching fell in the middle of the pack with a 3.92 team ERA that ranked 13th in baseball. There was a wide discrepancy between the starting pitching and the bullpen, with starters posting a collective 4.23 ERA (19th) and relievers recording a 3.53 ERA (4th). It isn’t what the team hoped for after acquiring Tyler Glasnow and signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto last offseason, but the Dodgers had to overcome injuries to the two starters. Glasnow was solid over his 22 starts, posting a 3.49 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 168 strikeouts across 134 innings before he was shut down in August with right elbow inflammation. Yamamoto missed nearly three months with a triceps injury before returning for the title run. He had recorded a 3.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 105 strikeouts over 90 innings in the regular season. Bobby Miller was expected to be a major piece of the rotation, a popular breakout candidate, but he struggled to a 8.52 ERA over 13 starts. And Walker Buehler’s return didn’t go so well after missing the 2023 season recovering from Tommy John surgery. He posted a 5.38 ERA across 75 1/3 innings.

Fantasy Slants

** There’s no doubt Ohtani won leagues for fantasy managers this season. He’s desevedly going to be taken at the top of 2025 drafts. But something to keep in mind, particularly in roto leagues, will be the effect of the shoulder injury Ohtani suffered in the World Series. He underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum after partially dislocating his shoulder in Game 2. This reportedly could delay his return to the mound as a pitcher in 2025. And given that he suffered the injury on a stolen base attempt, it’s fair to question how aggressive he’s going to be on the basepaths next season as the team gets him ready to pitch again. We might have seen the best season from this generation’s best player. Still, even as a 20-steal player, he’d be worthy of the top pick regardless of format. Just temper expectations on the stolen base total.

** Mookie Betts will be the next Dodgers off of draft boards, likely not slipping out of the first round. The 32-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down and was stealing bases at his highest rate since 2018. A 30/20 season isn’t out of the question. And Betts will reportedly be moving back to the infield, either at second base or shortstop, futher adding to his fantasy value.

** Drafting Tommy Edman in the late rounds could be a good way to get exposure to the potent Dodgers lineup with a player that could have both infield and outfield eligibility. Edman didn’t play in 2024 until he joined the Dodgers and was fully recovered from wrist and ankle injuries. He hit six homers and stole six bases while hitting .237/.294/.417 in just 37 games.

** Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes has stated that the team plans to utilize a six-man rotation next season. It’s no surprise given the injuries the team had to navigate throughout the season and Ohtani’s eventual return to the mound. Glasnow and Yamamoto should lead the way at the top. Glasnow is coming off a career-high 134 innings before his season was cut short while Yamamoto totaled 90 in his debut. It’s going to be tough to project any more than 140-150 innings, but the hope would be that a six-man rotation would help keep these talented pitchers healthy. Meanwhile, Jack Flaherty and Walker Buehler are set to hit free agency.

** As usual, this bullpen will be a tough one to project for saves, as 14 different relievers recorded a save for the Dodgers in 2024. Evan Phillips led the way with 18, but was relegated to middle relief over the second half. Daniel Hudson had stepped in for ten saves, but has announced his retirement. And Michael Kopech was excellent after he was acquired from the White Sox, locking down six saves with a 1.13 ERA over 24 innings for the team. Kopechs stands to go into the season as the favorite for saves and the best reliever to roster, but recent history says you can’t bank on 30 saves from anyone here.

Key Free Agents

Teoscar Hernández, Jack Flaherty, Walker Buehler, Blake Treinen, Clayton Kershaw

Team Needs

With Teoscar Hernández set to hit free agency and Mookie Betts moving to the infield full time, the biggest questions in the Dodgers lineup will come from the outfield. As things stand, the outfield consists of Andy Pages, Tommy Edman, and James Outman. Pages flashed some upside and was servicable with a league-average 100 wRC+. The team may be set with Edman and Pages as regulars, but I’d expect them to add an outfielder or retain Hernández. The other area of need will be filling out the starting rotation. Buehler and Flaherty will be testing the free agent market. Gavin Stone and Bobby Miller were expected to develop into reliable starters. But Stone is set to miss the 2025 season after undergoing shoulder surgery and Miller will need to make vast improvements to take that step forward.

