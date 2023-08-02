Pickups of the Day: Hernandez takes the Reins

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way.

In today’s column, we’re going to look at a couple of players who saw their opportunity – and corresponding fantasy value – grow based on the action of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

PICKUPS OF THE DAY

Carlos Hernandez, RP, Royals

Available in 88 percent of Yahoo leagues

With Scott Barlow dealt to the Padres just before Tuesday’s trade deadline, it appears as though Carlos Hernandez will fill in as the new closer for the Royals. Sure, the Royals don’t win many games, but anyone seeing the ball consistently in the ninth inning has value from a fantasy perspective.

Hernandez grades out as the hurler with the best stuff in the Royals’ bullpen, and there really isn’t much competition otherwise for the gig. The flame-throwing 26-year-old hurler has averaged 99.0 MPH on his fastball this season – a bump of 2.2 mph from where he was during the 2022 campaign. Part of that increase is him moving to the bullpen full-time, as the Royals were still toying with the idea of him starting early in the 2022 season.

In 47 appearances this season, he has registered a 3.67 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and a 65/16 K/BB ratio across 54 innings while recording one save. In Tuesday night’s game, he saw typical closer usage – entering the game in the 10th inning of a tied game against the Padres. He wound up giving up three runs (two earned) in the top half of the frame, then wound up as the victor after the Royals walked it off in the bottom half.

He should continue to provide solid ratios and strikeout numbers, while securing the occasional save for the Royals. That’s enough to make him a worthwhile addition in most mixed leagues.

Jake Alu, 3B, Nationals

Available in 99 percent of Yahoo leagues

So we’re digging a bit deeper on this one, but I truly believe that there is fantasy value to be had here. With Jeimer Candelario getting shipped off to the Cubs at the trade deadline, the door is open for Alu to become the Nationals’ regular third baseman. Nats’ skipper Dave Martinez already told reporters on Tuesday that it’s Alu’s job to run with.

The 26-year-old was hitting .293/.357/.420 with five homers, 43 RBI and 17 stolen bases in 347 plate appearances in the minors this season, most of that at Triple-A Rochester. He has also swiped a pair of bases already in only 18 plate appearances with the big league club this season.

He’s going to hit at the bottom of the Nationals’ lineup to start, which isn’t ideal, but his speed should play in any format. Also, while the power numbers don’t look exciting, there is still some upside there. Alu crushed 20 long balls and drove in 81 runs in 567 plate appearances between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester during the 2022 season.

Third base can be a difficult position to fill in deeper mixed and NL-only formats. A young player with an intriguing blend of power and speed – suddenly thrust into full-time at-bats for the final two months of the season – is at least worth a look.