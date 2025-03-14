SEC Tournament - Texas vs. Tennessee Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends, and Recent Stats

The Texas Longhorns (19-14, 8-12) look to continue their Cinderella run through the SEC Tournament this afternoon when they take the court in Nashville against the Tennessee Volunteers (25-6, 12-6).

Two wins in two days for Texas as the Longhorns outlasted the Aggies of Texas A&M yesterday with a 94-89 win in double overtime. Tre Johnson scored 20 in the win for Texas.

The Volunteers begin play in the SEC Tournament having won four of their last five games including a 75-65 win over South Carolina in their regular season finale last weekend.

These teams last played each other on January 11. Tennesse won, 74-70 but did not cover the 4.5 point spread. The OVER of 137.5 cashed.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Texas vs. Tennessee

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Time: 3:30PM EST

Site: Bridgestone Arena

City: Nashville, TN

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Texas vs. Tennessee

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of BetMGM :

Odds: Texas Longhorns (+375), Tennessee Volunteers (-500)

Spread: Volunteers -9.5

Total: 135.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Texas vs. Tennessee

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Longhorns & Volunteers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on Tennessee -9.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 135.5.

Texas vs. Tennessee: Top betting trends and recent stats

Texas has covered in both of their games in the SEC Tournament and in 3 of their last 4 games

Texas has cashed the OVER in both SEC Tournament games and 11 of their last 12 games this season

Tennessee has failed to cover in their last 4 games (3-7 last 10)



