Pickups of the Day: Take it to the Max

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way.

In today’s column, we’re going to look at an underrated slugger who has quietly been crushing the baseball as of late and another strong streaming option for Thursday’s slate of MLB action.

PICKUPS OF THE DAY

Max Kepler, OF, Twins

Available in 94 percent of Yahoo leagues

For the past month or so, Max Kepler has started to turn his season around and has been a viable outfielder in most mixed leagues. If you glanced at how often he’s rostered though, you wouldn’t know it.

Over his last 21 games, the 30-year-old outfielder is slashing a healthy .316/.361/.526 with four homers, 15 RBI and 13 runs scored. He’s not going to contribute in the stolen base department, but his production in the front-four categories from a fantasy perspective has been top-notch. Even from a season-long perspective, a glance at his Statcast page reveals plenty of red.

Remember, this is a guy who crushed 36 homers during the 2019 season, so there’s plenty of power upside to spare. He’s hitting in the middle of the Twins’ lineup against right-handed pitching and is worthy of a roster spot in all formats.

Every season is draft season. Dominate your football, basketball and baseball drafts with the Rotoworld Draft Guide Bundle. Get all 3 draft guides for one low price of $44.95 and save an additional 10% when using code BUNDLE10 at checkout. Click here to buy now!

Matt Manning, SP, Tigers

Available in 78 percent of Yahoo leagues

Though he has only made seven starts on the season due to a fractured foot that he suffered back in April, Matt Manning has been doing impressive things in the Tigers’ rotation. The 25-year-old right-hander – and ninth overall selection from the 2016 draft – has compiled a 3.19 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and a 25/12 K/BB ratio across 36 2/3 innings.

He has only allowed more than two earned runs twice in his seven starts – and each of those times he allowed exactly four runs – so the chances of a blow up against the Angels in the nightcap of their doubleheader on Thursday seem quite low.

He’s not likely to pile up strikeouts, but should still punch out three or four batters in the game while delivering strong ratios and a decent shot at a victory. For a pitcher that’s only rostered in 22 percent of all Yahoo leagues, Manning is absolutely worth a look as a streaming option on Thursday.