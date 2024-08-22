Saves and Steals: Pete Fairbanks lands on injured list

In this week’s Saves and Steals, an injury to Pete Fairbanks gives a pair of relievers on the rise a chance to shine in the ninth inning. The Cubs shake up their bullpen by releasing Hector Neris. And Michael Kopech continues his excellent stretch with the Dodgers. In the steals department, Parker Meadows is heating up in Detroit.

Fantasy Baseball Closer Rankings

Tier 1: At the Top

Emmanuel Clase - Cleveland Guardians

Ryan Helsley - St. Louis Cardinals

Clase didn’t see a save chance this week. He did make two scoreless appearances, including two innings of work against the Yankees on Tuesday. Clase remains at 37 saves with a 0.61 ERA, 0.66 WHIP, and a 49/8 K/BB ratio across 59 1/3 innings. Helsley did get a save chance, converting his MLB-leading 38th on Saturday against the Dodgers.

Tier 2: The Elite

Kirby Yates - Texas Rangers

Mason Miller - Oakland Athletics

Andrés Muñoz - Seattle Mariners

Josh Hader - Houston Astros

Devin Williams - Milwaukee Brewers

Yates took a loss and blew a save before bouncing back with a save and a win this week against the Pirates. He’s up to 22 saves with a 1.30 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, and 70 strikeouts across 48 1/3 innings. Miller picked up a pair of saves and lowered his ERA to 1.89 after four scoreless innings of work this week. His 44.4 percent strikeout rate leads all qualified relievers.

Muñoz didn’t have the best week after blowing two save chances, giving up four runs over his last two outings. Still, he’s posted a 1.88 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 58 strikeouts over 48 innings. Meanwhile, Hader has been on an excellent run since the All-Star break, with a 1.88 ERA in the second half. He recorded his 27th save and picked up his sixth win this week. And Williams makes his jump to the elite tier with three more saves, giving him five since debuting off the injured list.

Tier 3: The Solid Options

Robert Suarez - San Diego Padres

Raisel Iglesias - Atlanta Braves

Edwin Diaz - New York Mets

Kenley Jansen - Boston Red Sox

Jhoan Duran - Minnesota Twins

Clay Holmes - New York Yankees

Carlos Estévez - Philadelphia Phillies

Alexis Díaz - Cincinnati Reds

Kyle Finnegan - Washington Nationals

One of this season’s biggest surprises, Suarez added two more saves this week to give him 29 with a 1.79 ERA and 0.89 WHIP across 50 1/3 innings. Iglesias also added two saves with two perfect outings. Díaz is also having a strong second half. He added two wins this week and has his ERA down to 3.41 with 53 strikeouts over 37 innings.

Jansen had a busy week, making four appearances in five days. He added two more saves, giving him 24 with a 2.78 ERA over 45 1/3 innings. Duran converted a pair of saves for a total of 18. He’s seen his strikeout rate improve drastically over the second half, with a 35.7 percent strikeout rate since the All-Star break after posting a 24 percent mark in the first half. In New York, it continues to be an up-and-down season for Holmes. Despite just a 2.82 ERA, he leads baseball with ten blown saves. He converted one this week before blowing another opportunity.

Estévez has converted just one save with the Phillies since he was acquired at the trade deadline. Still, his usage suggests he’ll be getting most of the save chances in Philadelphia. Díaz didn’t see a save chance in Cincinnati, either. He surrendered one run in a non-save opportunity on Tuesday. Still, he’s been much better since June after a rough first two months. And Finnegan is going the other way after an incredible first half, posting an 8.38 ERA since the All-Star break.

Tier 4: There’s Upside Here

Ryan Walker - San Francisco Giants

Chad Green - Toronto Blue Jays

Michael Kopech/Daniel Hudson- Los Angeles Dodgers

Justin Martinez - Arizona Diamondbacks

Edwin Uceta - Tampa Bay Rays

Seranthony Dominguez - Baltimore Orioles

Lucas Erceg - Kansas City Royals

Walker continues to excel in the closer role for the Giants, he struck out five batters over two innings on Sunday to earn the win over the A’s, then struck out the side for a save against the White Sox on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Camilo Doval has tossed three clean innings in Triple-A after giving up two runs in his first game in the minors.

Green took a loss, giving up a run against the Cubs on Friday. He bounced back Sunday with his 13th save. In Los Angeles, Kopech is on the rise after picking up two saves for the Dodgers this week. He’s riding a 14-game scoreless streak dating back to July 7.

Martinez was charged with a loss in back-to-back games, then bounced back with a pair of saves, giving him five. In Tampa Bay, Uceta is getting a chance to show what he can do, stepping in for Pete Fairbanks, who was placed on the injured list with a right lat strain. Uceta converted his first save and has posted a 0.90 ERA, 0.57 WHIP, and 36 strikeouts over 30 innings.

The Orioles may have to keep searching for their answer in the ninth inning after Dominguez took the loss in two games this week, giving up a run in three straight. Erceg continues to impress in Kansas City, picking up his third save for the team. He should be the reliever to roster there through the end of the season.

Tier 5: Just Getting By

Porter Hodge/Jorge López - Chicago Cubs

David Bednar - Pittsburgh Pirates

Ben Joyce - Los Angeles Angels

Calvin Faucher - Miami Marlins

Jason Foley - Detroit Tigers

Tyler Kinley - Colorado Rockies

John Brebbia - Chicago White Sox

The Cubs released Héctor Neris this week before he could reach the thresholds necessary to kick in a $9 million vesting player option for 2025. He converted 17 saves for the team but has been incredibly volatile. Hodge and López have stepped in, each recording a save for the Cubs. Hodge has displayed better skills between the two, posting a 31 percent strikeout rate.

Bednar converted two saves with a pair of scoreless appearances, then took the loss Wednesday against the Rangers. Joyce recorded a save this week, only his second for the Angels since the team sent Estévez to the Phillies.

Faucher added his third save for the Marlins. He’s recorded a strong 3.09 ERA with 52 strikeouts across 46 2/3 innings. In Detroit, Foley earned a save for the Tigers and could hold the closer role through the end of the season, but the upside remains incredibly low given the team context and his abysmal strikeout rate.

Victor Vodnik was placed on the 15-day injured list with a bicep issue. Kinley is expected to step in for the Rockies. He’s converted six saves for the team but has posted a 5.88 ERA.

Injured

Jordan Romano - Elbow

Pete Fairbanks - Right lat strain

Victor Vodnik - Biceps

Steals Department

In the steals department, Shohei Ohtani led the way with five steals. The 30-year-old superstar is on the cusp of a 40-40 season while slashing .291/.378/.610. Possibly available in more shallow formats, Josh Lowe followed Ohtani with four steals. The 26-year-old outfielder is having a disappointing season that was slowed by oblique and hamstring issues early on, but he’s hitting well in August, collecting seven steals and two homers. All seven of those steals have come over the last ten games. Lowe can be a multi-category contributor down the stretch in all formats. His teammate, Taylor Walls, has also been more aggressive on the bases, stealing four bags over his last six games. However, his fantasy viability is limited to the deepest of mixed and AL-only formats. Parker Meadows has been another hot hitter this month after he was activated from the injured list by the Tigers. He’s hitting .351 in August with five steals.

