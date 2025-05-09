Brewers at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 9

Its Friday, May 9 and the Brewers (19-19) are in Tampa to open a series against the Rays (16-21).

Jose Quintana is slated to take the mound for Milwaukee against Zack Littell for Tampa Bay.

Milwaukee was off yesterday. They come to town after winning two of three against Houston. While the Brewers gave up nine runs in their last outing, they had given up just four runs in the previous three games. The Rays begin this series after having been swept by the Phillies in their last series. They lost in ten innings yesterday, 7-6. They led 5-1 after seven innings but gave up six runs in the final three frames.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Brewers at Rays

Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: FDSNWI, FDSNSUN, MLBN

Odds for the Brewers at the Rays

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Brewers (-109), Rays (-110)

Spread: Rays 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Brewers at Rays

Pitching matchup for May 9, 2025: Jose Quintana vs. Zack Littell

Brewers: Jose Quintana (4-1, 2.83 ERA)

Last outing: 5/3 vs. Cubs - 5IP, 6ER, 7H, 1BB, 6Ks Rays: Zack Littell (2-5, 4.61 ERA)

Last outing: 5/3 at Yankees - 7IP, 2ER, 3H, 0BB, 3Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Brewers at Rays

Tampa Bay is 16-21 for the season overall and 16-21 on the Run Line

4 of Milwaukee’s last 5 games have cashed to the UNDER

Jackson Chourio is 5-32 (.156) over his last 8 games



Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Brewers and the Rays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Brewers and the Rays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Brewers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Brewers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

