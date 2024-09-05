Saves and Steals: Raisel Iglesias records fifth 30-save season

In this week’s Saves and Steals, Raisel Iglesias continues his strong season with two more saves, giving him a fifth 30-save season in his career. Jhoan Duran had a strong week in Minnesota with three saves to lead the way across baseball for the week. And an injury to Jorge López should give Porter Hodge a chance to operate as the primary closer for the Cubs. In the steals department, Josh Lowe and Victor Robles could help fantasy managers in varying league sizes down the stretch.

Fantasy Baseball Closer Rankings

Tier 1: At the Top

Emmanuel Clase - Cleveland Guardians

Ryan Helsley - St. Louis Cardinals

Clase locked down a pair of saves, reaching 41 to eclipse the 40-save mark for the third consecutive season. He gave up one run on a solo homer Friday against the Pirates. It was the first earned run allowed since July 7. Helsley also recorded two saves before blowing a save chance Tuesday on an unearned run and earning a win with two innings pitched. He’s up to 42 saves to lead baseball.

Tier 2: The Elite

Kirby Yates - Texas Rangers

Mason Miller - Oakland Athletics

Andrés Muñoz - Seattle Mariners

Josh Hader - Houston Astros

Devin Williams - Milwaukee Brewers

Raisel Iglesias - Atlanta Braves

Yates recorded two saves and a win this week. He’s converted 26 saves with a 1.37 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, and 75 strikeouts across 52 2/3 innings. Miller struggled against Yates’ Rangers this week, giving up four runs to take the loss in his only outing. Muñoz also took the loss in his lone outing, giving up one run to the Angels on Saturday. He reported some elbow soreness on Tuesday. While he’s downplayed the injury, it’s something the team will likely be cautious with in his usage.

Hader pitched back-to-back days against the Royals, earning a save with a clean inning Thursday before blowing a save chance and falling in line for a win Friday. Williams locked down back-to-back saves against the Reds this week for his eighth of the season. He’s pitched about as well as you could hope following his injury, allowing three runs with 22 strikeouts over 12 2/3 innings. And Iglesias moved into this tier with another good week on the mound. He struck out three batters over two scoreless innings in a non-save situation against the Phillies on Sunday, then locked down back-to-back saves against the Rockies to give him 30 on the season.

Tier 3: The Solid Options

Robert Suarez - San Diego Padres

Jhoan Duran - Minnesota Twins

Clay Holmes - New York Yankees

Edwin Diaz - New York Mets

Kenley Jansen - Boston Red Sox

Carlos Estévez - Philadelphia Phillies

Suarez reached the 30-save mark this week, converting his 31st against the Tigers on Monday. He’s surpassed all expectations this season, posting a 1.96 ERA and 0.96 WHIP across 55 innings. Duran locked down three saves this week, breaking the 20-save mark with his 21st on Monday against the Rays. In New York, Holmes recorded a save against the Cardinals, then blew his following save chance with four runs allowed against the Rangers, giving up a walk-off grand slam to Wyatt Langford on Tuesday.

Díaz had an impressive week on the mound, striking out five over two innings against the White Sox for two saves, giving him 16 on the season. Meanwhile, Jansen has allowed a run in three of his last five outings. He blew the save chance and earned the win Friday against the Tigers. And Estévez had his best week as a member of the Phillies, locking down two saves and pitching two scoreless innings for a win. He’s up to 24 saves with a 2.17 ERA across 49 2/3 innings on the season.

Tier 4: There’s Upside Here

Ryan Walker - San Francisco Giants

Seranthony Dominguez - Baltimore Orioles

Chad Green - Toronto Blue Jays

Kyle Finnegan - Washington Nationals

Alexis Díaz - Cincinnati Reds

Michael Kopech/Evan Phillips - Los Angeles Dodgers

Justin Martinez - Arizona Diamondbacks

Porter Hodge - Chicago Cubs

Lucas Erceg - Kansas City Royals

Edwin Uceta/Manuel Rodríguez/Garrett Cleavinger - Tampa Bay Rays

Walker struck out two in a clean inning against the Marlins in his lone appearance, picking up his fifth save as he runs with the closer role in San Francisco. It’ll be interesting to see how the Giants handle this situation going into 2025. Dominguez has also pitched well since taking over as closer in Baltimore. He allowed one run but held on for his eighth save against the Rockies in Colorado on Friday.

Green stumbled this week, giving up three runs in back-to-back outings and blowing two save chances. Meanwhile, Finnegan didn’t take the mound as no save chances arose in Washington. And Díaz failed to record an out as he was hit for three runs in a blown save last Thursday against the Athletics. He followed with a loss and a win.

In Los Angeles, Phillips recorded two saves this week. He’s allowed just one run over his last 13 1/3 innings since the start of August. Phillips and Kopech appear to be the top relievers at the moment. Though, as we’ve seen all season, things can change quickly in the Dodgers’ bullpen hierarchy.

Martinez took the loss against the Mets last week, then gave up a run to the Giants on Tuesday before holding on for his eighth save. The Cubs placed Jorge López on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday with a right groin strain, leaving Hodge to handle closing duties to himself. Hodge picked up his third save with a scoreless inning against the Nationals this week.

Erceg has struggled over his previous two outings going into Wednesday’s action, giving up three runs in each appearance. He suffered to his throwing hand while trying to field a comebacker last Thursday. Erceg bounced back Wednesday, tossing a clean inning for his ninth save. In Tampa Bay, Cleavinger was the only reliever to pick up a save for the Rays this week, adding his name to the closer mix in what has been a committee.

Tier 5: Just Getting By

Ben Joyce - Los Angeles Angels

Calvin Faucher - Miami Marlins

Aroldis Chapman/Dennis Santana - Pittsburgh Pirates

Jason Foley - Detroit Tigers

Tyler Kinley - Colorado Rockies

Chad Khul/Justin Anderson - Chicago White Sox

Joyce had his best week of the season, recording two saves and a win with three scoreless outings. He’s converted four saves, with chances coming sparse in Anaheim, while recording a 2.08 ERA across 34 2/3 innings. Faucher also added two saves with two clean outings this week, giving him six.

The Pirates have removed David Bednar from the closer role amid his struggles. Chapman and Santana figure to work in a closer committee, with both picking up saves this week. Foley reached the 20-save mark with his 20th this week against the Red Sox. Kinley also picked up a save, his sixth. Victor Vodnik should be nearing a return as he’s set to begin a brief rehab assignment on Friday.

Injured

Jordan Romano - Elbow

Pete Fairbanks - Right lat strain

Victor Vodnik - Biceps

Steals Department

In the steals department this week, Shohei Ohtani led the way in steals as he makes his way toward the league’s first-ever 50/50 season. He’s up to 44 home runs and 46 steals. Jazz Chisholm also had an excellent week at the plate, with five multi-hit games. He stole five bases this week and is up to 32, giving him his first 20/30 season. After disappointing fantasy managers for much of the season, Josh Lowe hit well in August, batting .291. He stole four bases this week, giving him 21 on the season with nine homers. He’s continued his success into September and is still available in many shallow formats in Yahoo leagues to help fantasy managers over the final month. Victor Robles, with three steals this week, is more widely available for those looking to finish strong in the steals category.

