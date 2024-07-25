Saves and Steals: Scott starts second half on a roll

In this week’s Saves and Steals, Tanner Scott has continued his excellent run out of the All-Star break with four saves this week to lead all closers, putting contending teams on notice leading up to the trade deadline. Going the other way in the rankings, the Dodgers look to be giving the struggling Evan Phillips a break from the full-time closer role. In the steals department, a pair of Nationals stay aggressive on the bases, and Victor Robles is taking advantage of an opportunity in Seattle.

Fantasy Baseball Closer Rankings

Tier 1: At the Top

Emmanuel Clase - Cleveland Guardians

Ryan Helsley - St. Louis Cardinals

Clase has opened the second half with three scoreless outings, picking up his 31st save on Wednesday against the Tigers. He holds an outstanding 0.76 ERA, 0.65 WHIP, and a 40/6 K/BB ratio across 47 1/3 innings. Helsley has also tossed two scoreless frames out of the break, striking out the side against the Pirates on Tuesday for his 33rd save.

Tier 2: The Elite

Craig Kimbrel - Baltimore Orioles

Mason Miller - Oakland Athletics

Josh Hader - Houston Astros

Kirby Yates - Texas Rangers

Andrés Muñoz - Seattle Mariners

After giving up three runs to close out the first half, Kimbrel worked around two baserunners, striking out two in a scoreless inning against the Rangers on Saturday in a non-save situation. For only the second time this season, Miller did not record a strikeout in a full inning of work against the Astros on Monday. And Hader picked up two quick saves on back-to-back days against the Mariners for his 20th of the season.

Yates pitch on three consecutive this week, picking up two saves while giving up a solo homer in a non-save situation against the White Sox. He’s up to 18 saves with a 1.22 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and 51 strikeouts across 37 innings.

Muñoz has made two clean outings out of the break, striking out the side for his 16th save on Sunday. He then entered Monday’s contest against the Angels in the eighth with two runners on. He was charged with a blown save when an inherited runner scored on a sacrifice fly. The 25-year-old right-hander holds an excellent 1.35 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 49 strikeouts across 40 innings.

Tier 3: The Solid Options

Robert Suarez - San Diego Padres

Raisel Iglesias - Atlanta Braves

Edwin Diaz - New York Mets

Kyle Finnegan - Washington Nationals

Kenley Jansen - Boston Red Sox

Jhoan Duran - Minnesota Twins

Tanner Scott - Miami Marlins

Clay Holmes - New York Yankees

Paul Sewald - Arizona Diamondbacks

Trevor Megill - Milwaukee Brewers

Suarez picked up a save against the Guardians and struck out two batters in a scoreless inning against the Nationals in a non-save situation. He’s up to 23 saves with a 1.58 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and a 38/8 K/BB ratio across 40 innings.

Iglesias has made one appearance since return to action, striking out one batter in a scoreless inning against the Cardinals. Meanwhile, Díaz is quickly rising back up the rankings. He added two saves this week, tossing a scoreless frame with one strikeout on Saturday before giving up a run Monday and holding on for his 12th save. Dedniel Nuñez continues to impress as a setup man in New York. And José Buttó has settled in nicely as a high-leverage reliever for the Mets.

Finnegan is off to a good start in the second half, adding saves on three consecutive days against the Reds to give him 28 with a 2.32 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 44 strikeouts over 42 2/3 innings. In Boston, Jansen has struggled a bit to start the half, giving up four runs over his first two outings against the Dodgers, including a blown save on Saturday. Duran surrendered three runs and took the loss Tuesday against the Phillies, then bounced back with a scoreless frame Wednesday to fall in line for the win.

Scott moves up a tier after locking down four quick saves out of the break. He’s up to 18 with a 1.21 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 51 strikeouts over 44 2/3 innings. The 30-year-old left-hander has been one of the best relievers in baseball and should be in high demand over the next week leading up to the trade deadline.

Holmes struck out one batter in a clean inning against the Mets on Tuesday in his only outing since the break. Sewald has made two appearances, picking up back-to-back saves against the Cubs. He’s up to 15 with a 3.70 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 23 strikeouts across 24 1/3 innings. And fantasy managers are getting their money’s worth with Megill. He picked up two more saves for 20 on the year. His time as closer may be nearing an end with Devin Williams moving his rehab assignment to Triple-A.

Tier 4: There’s Upside Here

Pete Fairbanks - Tampa Bay Rays

Jeff Hoffman - Philadelphia Phillies

Daniel Hudson/Evan Phillips - Los Angeles Dodgers

Carlos Estévez - Los Angeles Angels

Camilo Doval - San Francisco Giants

Alexis Díaz - Cincinnati Reds

David Bednar - Pittsburgh Pirates

Chad Green/Yimi García - Toronto Blue Jays

Fairbanks surrendered a run against the Yankees on Sunday but held on for the save. He then tossed a clean frame against the Blue Jays on Tuesday for his 19th save.

If Hoffman had the closer role to himself, he’d be much further up the list, with a 1.05 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and 59 strikeouts over 43 innings. While José Alvarado has taken a step back into middle relief, we just can’t count on Hoffman getting every save chance. The team proved that on Tuesday with Matt Strahm recording his first save.

In Los Angeles, Phillips no longer has the closer role to himself. His struggles have continued into the second half, opening the door for Hudson, who has recorded three saves in the last week. Across town, Esteves locked down three saves in four days. He’s up to 20 with a 2.38 ERA, 0.74 WHIP, and 32 strikeouts over 34 innings.

Doval struck out two against the Rockies on Sunday for his 18th save in his only appearance this week. Díaz also made just one appearance, giving up one run in a non-save situation against the Braves.

Bednar gave up a solo homer in a non-save situation against the Phillies on Saturday, then locked down his 18th save with a scoreless outing against the Cardinals on Monday.

García struck out the side in an inning of work on Sunday against the Tigers in his first appearance off the injured list. Green got the save chance the following day, picking up his seventh save. Both should remain in the mix for saves in Toronto unless one or both are moved at the trade deadline. McArthur allowed an unearned run in his first outing out of the break, then blew a save chance with five runs allowed against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. He remains at 17 saves with a 3.89 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 31 strikeouts over 39 1/3 innings.

Tier 5: Just Getting By

James McArthur - Kansas City Royals

Jason Foley - Detroit Tigers

Hector Neris - Chicago Cubs

Michael Kopech - Chicago White Sox

Jalen Beeks/Victor Vodnik - Colorado Rockies

McArthur allowed an unearned run in his first outing out of the break, then blew a save chance with five runs allowed against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. He remains at 17 saves with a 4.91 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, and 32 strikeouts over 40 1/3 innings.

The Tigers have become more of a matchup-based committee, though the team isn’t getting many save chances these days. Foley remains the leader with 15 saves to go with a 3.38 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and 25 strikeouts over 34 2/3 innings.

It was a mixed bag for Neris this week. He added a win and a save before taking the loss against the Brewers on Wednesday. Kopech recorded five outs in his lone outing this week in a non-save situation. In Colorado, Vodnick picked up his third save while Beeks blew an opportunity Monday against the Red Sox.

Injured

Devin Williams - Back

Jordan Romano - Elbow

Steals Department

Jacob Young and Victor Robles have led the way in steals since resuming play out of the All-Star break with four each. Young has been a steady source of stolen bases all season with 24, sixth in the majors. However, he’s been fantasy-viable only in deep leagues as he hasn’t provided much in the other categories, hitting .251/.315/.311 with one homer, 50 runs scored, and 19 RBI across 317 plate appearances. His Nationals teammate, Lane Thomas, has swiped three bases since the break to give him 26 for third-most as Washington continues to be one of the most aggressive teams on the basepaths. Robles, a former National, is widely available in Yahoo leagues. The 27-year-old outfielder has been hot at the dish for the Mariners, hitting .393 in July. Robles is slashing .286/.385/.390 with one homer and 12 steals across 94 plate appearances. He’s found himself hitting second in Seattle’s lineup over the last five games, making him worth an add in deeper leagues to supplement some speed.

