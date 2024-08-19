Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: August 19

A reminder on how this works: This is a list for the 2024 season only. It is not a list of the top overall prospects, but the players who have the best chance of making a difference in 2024.

Also, it’s only a list of prospects who are currently in the minors/have prospect eligibility. Players who are currently on MLB rosters or have exhausted their rookie status are not considered eligible.

Those caveats out of the way, here’s a look at the top prospects who have a chance to make a fantasy contribution in 2024.

1. Jasson Dominguez, OF, New York Yankees

2024 stats: 40 G, .298/.365/.477, 7 HR, 9 SB, 15 BB, 38 SO at Low-A Tampa, Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre; 1 G, .000/.000/.000, 0 HR, 0 BB, 3 SO at New York (AL).

Dominguez got a chance to play Sunday in the game in Williamsport, and while it didn’t go well for him and he was sent back down after, the fact he played — and hit fifth in the lineup — is a pretty good reason why he has to be at the top of this list. He’s also been outstanding in Triple-A as of late while hitting for power, average, and stealing bases. Dominguez has elite upside, and if the Yankees can find a way to get him into the lineup, fantasy managers have to do the same. He’s worth stashing this late in the year.

2. Jacob Wilson, SS, Oakland Athletics

2024 stats: 48 G, .437/.476/.679, 7 HR, 2 SB, 12 BB, 14 SO at short-season ACL, Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas; 1 G, 1.000/.1.000/1.000, 0 HR, 0 SB 0 BB, 0 SO at Oakland.

Wilson is currently on a rehab assignment after missing close to a month with his hamstring strain, and he he returned with a 2-for-3 effort against Oklahoma City on Saturday. The 2023 first-round selection has been as impressive as you can be in his first full professional season, and he’s only on this list because he hurt himself in his MLB debut. There’s some question marks about the power, but Wilson is someone I’d be running to add if you need any kind of help in the average category.

3. Connor Norby, INF, Miami Marlins

2024 stats: 94 G, .294/.382/.496, 17 HR, 12 SB, 53 BB, 123 SO at Triple-A Norfolk and Triple-A Jacksonville; 9 G, .188/.188/.406, 2 HR, 0 SB, 0 BB, 12 SO at Baltimore.

Always fun when we get to cheat. Norby was called up Monday morning, and it’s very likely he’ll be an everyday player for the Marlins down the stretch. Acquired in the Trevor Rogers trade, Norby has solid power in his right-handed bat, and while he does strike out, he’s shown the ability to hit for average at the minor-league levels. Norby isn’t an elite prospect, but he can certainly provide some help for those looking for some pop and maybe a stolen base or two.

4. Moises Ballesteros, C, Chicago Cubs

2024 stats: 98 G, .287/.353/.486, 17 HR, 1 SB, 36 BB, 69 SO at Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa.

Ballesteros has been on this list so long that it sometimes becomes easy for me to forget that this is a player that doesn’t turn 21 until November. He certainly hasn’t played like a player who isn’t old enough to purchase a wine cooler, as he’s now hitting a very solid .272/.330/.475 with the Triple-A Cubs. Chicago continues to struggle to get production out of the catching position, and Ballesteros could help that. The question now, unfortunately, is whether Chicago cares enough about 2024 to have Ballesteros start his service clock.

5. Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Cleveland Guardians

2024 stats: 68 G, .261/.394/.537, 17 HR, 0 SB, 42 BB, 55 SO at Triple-A Columbus; 30 G, .207/.241/.329, 0 HR, 0 SB, 3 BB, 23 SO at Cleveland.

Manzardo has seen most of his numbers drop -- although as you can see above they’re still very good, at least in Triple-A -- but he was able to homer against Iowa on Thursday. The one number that hasn’t dropped is his on-base percentage, as he continues to draw free passes at a strong rate with walks in four of his last six contests. Manzardo has significant offensive upside even if it wasn’t readily apparent when he was with Cleveland, and fantasy managers should give him a second chance if the Guardians do the same.

6. Dylan Crews, OF, Washington Nationals

2024 stats: 96 G, .265/.338/.448, 12 HR, 23 SB, 34 BB, 85 SO at Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester.

Crews is starting to get the hang of this Triple-A thing, and he’s now hitting 257/.333/.450 with Rochester along with seven homers and eight stolen bases over his 45 games. The second-overall pick has every tool you need to be a successful fantasy player -- successful is an understatement -- and we’ve seen the Nationals be aggressive with promotions before. It would not be a major upset if Crews finished the year with Washington, and it wouldn’t be a bad idea to be ready to add him when that happens.

7. Bubba Chandler, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

2024 stats: 21 G, 93.1 IP, 3.18 ERA, 7 HRA, 29 BB, 111 SO at Double-A Altoona and Triple-A Indianapolis.

Chandler’s first start in Triple-A was strong with seven shutout innings, but his second was even better. He went six innings against St. Paul without allowing a run, and he struck out 11 against two walks. With Jared Jones and Paul Skenes no longer qualifying, Chandler is the top pitching prospect in the Pittsburgh system, and while there’s no guarantee that he’s going to get a chance to pitch for the Pirates in 2024, he’s one step away and clearly has the stuff necessary to succeed at that level.

8. Roman Anthony, OF, Boston Red Sox

2024 stats: 90 G, .267/.363/.478, 15 HR, 16 SB, 50 BB, 100 SO at Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester.

The Red Sox moved a few of their top prospects to Triple-A, but the one who has the most fantasy upside is Anthony. The 20-year-old has just a .610 OPS in his time with Worcester, but it’s only 22 at-bats, and he does have a couple multi-hit bookend games with an 0-for-15 sandwiched between. Anthony shows plus power in his left-handed bat along with a solid approach and the ability to make hard contact, and he’s also capable of stealing some bags. If Boston gives him a chance before 2024 ends, fantasy managers should do the same.

9. Jacob Misiorowski, RHP, Milwaukee Brewers

2024 stats: .23 G, 86.1 IP, 3.44 ERA 7 HRA, 53 BB, 113 SO at Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville.

This one’s a little harder to sell, but I’ll do my best. Misiorowski has some of the best swing-and-miss stuff in baseball as you can see from those numbers, and he recently got promoted to Triple-A. So why is it a hard sale? Misiorowski hasn’t gone over five innings since July 12, and he’s worked just 6 2/3 innings since being moved up to Nashville. I think this actually could present a unique opportunity, however. It’s not hard for me to see Misiorowski (but it is had for me to spell it), being a bullpen arm for the Brewers, and while he won’t get saves nor wins, it’s very possible he piles up the strikeouts with three strong offerings led by a plus-plus fastball and slider. It’s deep enough in the year that we’re running out of options, and deep enough that you can target category guys. Misiorowski could be a category guy.

10. Christian Moore, INF, Los Angeles Angels

2024 stats: 14 G, .414/.469/.776, 6 HR, 0 SB, 6 BB, 15 SO at Low-A Inland Empire and Double-A Rocket City.

Now, here me out. Yes, this is a player that was just drafted this year. Yes, he’s still in Double-A. But look, the Angels have been the most aggressive team in baseball — it’s not even close — in promoting their players, and we’ve seen them promote a first-round pick from the same year before; in fact it happened last year with Nolan Schanuel. Add in the fact that Moore was the best player on the best team in college baseball this summer, and look at those numbers. I’m just saying.