Yankees at Rays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 17

It’s Thursday, April 17 and the Yankees (11-7) are in Tampa to take on the Rays (8-10). Will Warren is slated to take the mound for New York against Taj Bradley for Tampa Bay.

The Yankees beat the Royals, 4-3 yesterday on an Aaron Judge homer in the bottom of the seventh. The Rays lost 1-0 to the Red Sox yesterday on five hits, 13 strikeouts, and 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position. This is the first meeting of the year between Tampa Bay and New York.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Rays

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: George M. Steinbrenner Field

City: Tampa, FL

Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video, FDSNFL

Odds for the Yankees at the Rays

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Yankees (+102), Rays (-122)

Spread: Rays 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for the Yankees at Rays

The pitching matchup for April 17, 2025: Will Warren vs. Taj Bradley

Yankees: Will Warren , (1-0, 5.14 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Rays: Taj Bradley , (2-0, 3.71 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Run Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Rays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Yankees -1.5 against the Rays and Taj Bradley’s strikeout prop:

“The Rays followed up a 16-1 win over the Red Sox with back-to-back losses of 7-4 and 1-0. Now they host the Yankees with Will Warren on the mound, who is coming off his best start of the season. For +142 to +152 odds, I think the Yankees run line is enticing, especially since Taj Bradley‘s strikeout prop is set at 6.5 juiced -120 to the Under.

Bradley has recorded seven strikeouts in each of his first three starts this season and the Rays are 2-1 in those starts. Tampa Bay won 9-1 and lost 2-0 versus New York in Bradley’s two starts last season, giving up one total earned run. This will be his third career start versus New York and I think they will figure him out a little more this time around, so I like the Yankees on the run line (-1.5, +152) and Bradley’s Under 6.5 strikeouts (-120).

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Yankees and the Rays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Yankees at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Rays

The Yankees have won 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with losing records

4 of the Rays’ last 5 matchups with the Yankees have gone over the Total

The Yankees have failed to cover the Run Line in 6 of their last 8 road games

