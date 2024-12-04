Basketball Pickups: Malik Monk shines as a playmaker

While Kings guard Malik Monk (54% rostered, Yahoo) is rostered in more than half of all Yahoo leagues, his value has jumped since returning from a sprained ankle that sidelined him for seven games. He’s played 35 minutes or more in four straight games, starting the last two and scoring at least 17 points in all four. Monk’s performance in Tuesday’s win over the Rockets may have been the best of the bunch despite him “only” scoring 17 points.

He was also responsible for a career-high 12 assists, two rebounds, one steal, and four 3-pointers, shooting 5-of-10 from the field and 3-of-3 from the foul line. Also, Monk did not commit a single turnover on the night. Over the last week, he’s ranked 7th in Basketball Monster’s rankings, averaging 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks, and 5.0 3-pointers per game. Expecting Monk to continue to play at this level would be a bit much. However, the starters’ minutes give him a legitimate chance of being more than a top-80 fantasy player.

Let’s look at some of the other top pickups from Tuesday’s 11-game slate, beginning with a Rockets player on the wrong end of that highly competitive matchup in Sacramento.

Tari Eason (53%), Houston Rockets

Eason’s rostered percentage lags behind fellow Rockets reserve Amen Thompson (81%), but that gap may be closing. Eason finished Tuesday’s loss to the Kings with 16 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, three steals, and one 3-pointer. Given his role and skill set, he continues to provide top-50 per-game value in 9-cat formats, which may not change anytime soon. However, the one concern in Tuesday’s loss’s immediate aftermath was Eason’s reportedly having to be held back from going after a heckler in the stands. We’ll see how that plays out, but a suspension would undoubtedly harm Eason’s fantasy value.

Nick Richards (39%), Charlotte Hornets

Mark Williams made his long-awaited return to the court on Tuesday, but the Hornets wouldn’t take any chances with him. He only played nine minutes in the loss to Philadelphia, with Richards starting and logging 30. Nick was excellent, finishing with 22 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one blocked shot. Williams was out for nearly a full calendar year, so fantasy managers should approach this with the expectation that he’ll be restricted for a while. Add Richards while you still can.

Ochai Agbaji (23%), Toronto Raptors

Agbaji continues to maintain top-100 fantasy value, and injuries to Immanuel Quickley and Gradey Dick have ensured that he continues to play starters’ minutes. Agbaji played 36 in Tuesday’s win over the Pacers, accounting for 13 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block, and three 3-pointers. Agbaji, who was perfect from beyond the arc, has been a 3rd-round player in 9-cat formats over the last week. Even when Gradey returns from his calf injury, Ja’Kobe Walter is far more likely to head to the bench than Agbaji.

Moritz Wagner (19%), Orlando Magic

The Magic lost an announced starter shortly before tipoff on Tuesday, with Goga Bitadze being sidelined by a sprained ankle. While Wagner wasn’t his replacement in the starting lineup (Tristan da Silva was), Bitadze’s absence opened the door for Moe to produce at a higher level than usual. That’s precisely what happened, with Wagner finishing Orlando’s loss to the Knicks with 20 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, two steals, one block, and one 3-pointer in 28 minutes off the bench. Also, the Magic play in Philadelphia on Wednesday, enhancing Wagner’s short-term value due to the uncertain statuses of Bitadze and Wendell Carter Jr.

Grayson Allen (12%), Phoenix Suns

Due to Kevin Durant exiting with a sprained ankle, Allen started the second half of Phoenix’s win over San Antonio. The final stat line (eight points, three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 24 minutes) wasn’t much to write home about, but Allen appears to be the next man up if Durant misses time. Also, Oso Ighodaro (2%) started for the injured Jusuf Nurkic, but Mason Plumlee (2%) was more impactful against the Spurs, as evidenced by his four blocked shots.

Bub Carrington (7%), Washington Wizards

The Wizards have lost 15 straight games, and they watched multiple players exit Tuesday’s loss to the Cavaliers due to injury. Among those injured was Malcolm Brogdon, who was forced to the sideline by a knee issue. Time on the sideline for him could push Carrington back onto the fantasy radar, at least in deep leagues. He played 36 minutes in Cleveland, finishing with 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two 3-pointers. The efficiency (5-of-12 FGs, five turnovers) wasn’t great, but the minutes are there.

Aaron Wiggins (3%) and Isaiah Joe (2%), Oklahoma City Thunder

Figuring out which of Oklahoma City’s three supporting wings should be rostered is difficult due to the fluctuation of their minutes. While Cason Wallace started Tuesday’s win over the Jazz and had a productive night, Wiggins and Joe were the standouts. Both played 22 minutes, with Wiggins (16/4/1/3/1 with two 3-pointers) recording a complete stat line and Joe establishing new career-highs in points (19) and 3-pointers (five). Maybe Wallace has the upper hand because he is in the starting lineup, but deep-league managers should also consider Wiggins and Joe.