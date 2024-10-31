Fantasy Basketball Pickups: All aboard the Bilal Coulibaly bandwagon

Wednesday’s 11-game slate did not lack drama or ample opportunity to add a quality streamer in the case of fantasy basketball. In the case of the Washington Wizards, Kyle Kuzma’s groin injury during Monday’s loss to the Hawks resulted in Kyshawn George moving into the starting five. However, Alex Sarr (30%) and Bilal Coulibaly (31% rostered) saw their fantasy value increase the most. While the former put up 11 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal, four blocks, and two 3-pointers in his best game as a pro, Coulibaly continues to strengthen his case for being worthy of a look in standard leagues.

Coulibaly shot 11-of-14 from the field and 2-of-2 from the foul line, finishing with 27 points, nine rebounds, one assist, three steals, one block, and three 3-pointers in 35 minutes. A starter even before the Kuzma injury, Sarr will have solid fantasy value moving forward. As for Sarr, the percentages may be problematic, but he was productive in other categories to make up for the 3-of-9 night from the field. Sarr finished with 11 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal, four blocks, and two 3-pointers in 23 minutes. Getting to the point where he’ll play starters’ minutes (or close to it) would be critical for Sarr regarding fantasy value.

Here are a few more of Wednesday’s top pickups:

Tre Mann (36%) and Nick Richards (35%)

By now, Richards should be rostered in deep leagues, as it’s unknown when Mark Williams will return from a foot injury. As for Mann, he isn’t as important to add and hold onto, but both have clear value. Richards finished Wednesday’s win over Toronto with 24 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and four blocked shots in 33 minutes.

As for Mann, his play at the beginning of the season has essentially boxed Vasa Micic out of the rotation entirely. He played 28 minutes on Wednesday, recording a line of 27 points, one rebound, four assists, two steals, one block, and four 3-pointers. Managers who missed out on Mann or Richards for Wednesday’s games will have another opportunity to add them, as Charlotte hosts Boston on Friday and Saturday.

Jordan Hawkins (27%)

With CJ McCollum and Herb Jones out due to injury, the Pelicans rolled out a starting backcourt of Jose Alvarado and Jordan Hawkins against the Warriors. Hawkins didn’t have a great night shooting the basketball, going 9-of-21 from the field, but he finished with a game-high 23 points, four rebounds, one assist, and four 3-pointers in 39 minutes. The Pelicans still have two games left to play in Week 12, making Hawkins a streamer worth considering if McCollum and Jones remain sidelined.

Gradey Dick (26%)

Gradey had himself a night in Charlotte. In 36 minutes, he put up 30 points, two rebounds, one assist, three steals, and two 3-pointers. He’s been a fixture in the Raptors’ starting lineup, and that’s unlikely to change anytime soon. Rookie Jonathan Mogbo (4% rostered) is also worth a look, as he’s replacing the injured Scottie Barnes in the lineup and boasts a game many believe to be “fantasy-friendly.”

Caris LeVert (23%)

Dean Wade remains the replacement for the injured Max Strus in the Cavaliers’ starting lineup, but LeVert has been the more productive streaming option. In Wednesday’s comfortable win over the Lakers, LeVert played 22 minutes off the bench and finished with 16 points, six assists, one steal, and four 3-pointers. Cleveland still has two games remaining on its Week 2 schedule, a Friday/Saturday back-to-back against the Magic and Bucks, so there’s time to add LeVert if needed.

Bennedict Mathurin (21%)

Having played no more than 28 minutes in any of Indiana’s first four games, Mathurin figured more prominently in the rotation on Wednesday. His play during the Pacers’ overtime win over the Celtics had something to do with that, but so did the knee inflammation starter Andrew Nembhard was dealing with. Nembhard played just five minutes, all in the first half, opening the door for Mathurin to play 43.

He was highly productive, tallying 30 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and two 3-pointers, shooting 9-of-17 from the field and 10-of-11 from the foul line. Mathurin’s value in the short term hinges on Nembhard’s health, so keep an eye on the injury report ahead of the Pacers’ game against the Pelicans on Friday. That is Indiana’s final game of Week 2.

Zaccharie Risacher (20%)

As discussed during the most recent episode of the Rotoworld Basketball Show, the Hawks have been hit hard by injuries this week. Not only did Risacher move into the starting lineup due to De’Andre Hunter’s knee inflammation, but the rookie likely has staying power with Bogdan Bogdanovic also sidelined.

In Wednesday’s loss to the Wizards, Risacher recorded a line of 17 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal, two blocks, and two 3-pointers, shooting 7-of-15 from the field. Bogdanovic will be out for at least four more weeks. Hunter has no concrete timeline (his injury designation was changed from inflammation to injury management on Wednesday afternoon), making this “prime time” for Risacher.

Obi Toppin (4%)

Mathurin wasn’t the only Pacer who offered added fantasy value on Wednesday. Toppin’s situation was slightly different, as Indiana was without starting center Myles Turner. Isaiah Jackson was the replacement in the starting lineup, but Turner’s absence (and James Wiseman’s season-ending Achilles tear) meant Toppin would have to spend some time at the five.

He played 33 minutes off the bench, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block, and two 3-pointers. Toppin didn’t have a great night from the field, shooting 6-of-15, but the overall line will play for someone rostered in less than five percent of Yahoo leagues. For those who picked up Toppin, he’ll have value on Friday if Turner remains sidelined.

Ziaire Williams (3%)

With the Nets in rebuild mode, they’ll likely have some interesting nights regarding fantasy value, especially in deeper leagues. Wednesday was one of them, with Williams having a productive night against the team that drafted (and later traded) him. He played 24 minutes off the bench in Brooklyn’s win over Memphis, finishing with 17 points, one rebound, three assists, four steals, one block, and one 3-pointer. He’s played 16 minutes or more in all five games, and the former lottery pick is worth tracking.

The reason to consider moving for Williams is the schedule, as Friday’s game against the Bulls begins a stretch of three games in four days for the Nets. Ben Simmons won’t be playing both ends of back-to-back anytime soon, and that may also apply to center Nic Claxton (he did not play in Memphis). The potential absence may open up a few more minutes for Williams, who’s already in the rotation.

David Roddy (1%)

Returning to the Hawks, the Dyson Daniels injury pushed Roddy into the starting lineup. While he can be a liability defensively, there was some solid offensive value for managers to take advantage of on Wednesday. Roddy played 32 minutes, finishing with 17 points, four rebounds, one assist, two steals, and one 3-pointer. It was a solid night for Roddy, and Atlanta’s many injuries on the perimeter may force the team to live with some of his defensive lapses for the time being.

