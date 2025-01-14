Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Andrew Nembhard, T.J. McConnell in line for more minutes

During Indiana’s win over Cleveland on Sunday, Tyrese Haliburton exited early with a hamstring injury. Now, he’s listed as doubtful due to left hamstring soreness for their rematch on Tuesday. Both Andrew Nembhard (25% rostered in Yahoo leagues) and T.J. McConnell (14%) should see extended minutes with Haliburton likely sidelined. Indiana has two more games after their matchup with the Cavs on Tuesday, with games against the Pistons and 76ers on Thursday and Saturday. Unfortunately, their schedule after that isn’t as favorable, as they only play a total of four games over the next two weeks. Both Nembhard and McConnell should be reliable short-term streaming options, but if Haliburton remains sidelined for more than a few games, they may be worth keeping around, even on a short week.

Here are a few other players to consider after Monday’s six-game slate:

G Malik Beasley (39%), Detroit Pistons

Though Beasley took a hit in minutes during their win over the Knicks on Monday, he certainly didn’t take a hit in production. He scored 22 points with six 3-pointers, and this was his fourth straight game with at least four triples. He has had some duds sprinkled in, but Beasley has been mostly on fire for about two months now. It’s hard to just chalk it up to a hot streak when he’s been this effective for this long. They only have two more games this week.

G Stephon Castle (9%), San Antonio Spurs

With Jeremy Sochan (back) sidelined for a second straight game, Castle remained in the starting unit for another game. This one went much better, as Castle tied his career-high of 23 points and added four rebounds, one assist, two steals and a 3-pointer in 36 minutes. The Spurs have three more games this week, and if Sochan misses more time, Castle should remain in the starting unit. He’ll still have a role off the bench if Sochan is back, but it will cap his production, even if the schedule is still favorable.

F Chris Boucher (8%), Toronto Raptors

He may not be a great option in standard leagues, Boucher has played well enough to warrant consideration, especially in deeper leagues. In their win over the Warriors on Monday, Boucher finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one block and three 3-pointers while making seven of his nine shots. Over their last four games, Boucher is averaging 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 threes while shooting 75.8% from the floor. He’s a difficult player to truly trust, but he has been playing really well. They have two more games this week.

C Kel’el Ware (7%), Miami Heat

With Bam Adebayo (back) sidelined, Kevin Love got the starting nod at center. However, it was Ware that took on a larger role and had a fantastic performance. He logged 33 minutes off the bench and had the first double-double of his career with 19 points, 13 rebounds, one steal, one block and three 3-pointers. They have three more games this week, and if Adebayo misses any of them, Ware will be worth streaming. If Bam plays, Ware has still had a decent-sized role off the bench, though he won’t be as attractive as a streamer.

F Cam Whitmore (4%) Houston Rockets

With Tari Eason (leg) still sidelined, Whitmore once again played a large role off the bench. He had 16 points, one rebound, one assist, one steal and four 3-pointers in 22 minutes during Monday’s win. He hasn’t been consistent recently, but he has plenty of upside when his shot is falling, and they still have three more games this week.