Top News

derby.jpg
American Pharoah Triple Crown anniversary: Wins, race history, trainer and jockey
HORSE RACING: MAY 04 Kentucky Derby
Kentucky Derby Traditions: Hats, Dresses, Dress Code, Food, Winner’s Circle, Garland of Roses
GOLF: APR 06 LIV Golf Miami
‘Ball is in their court': Trevor Immelman says LIV has not reapplied for OWGR points

Top Clips

nbc_horse_oakspreview_250501.jpg
Tenma could be gate-to-wire Kentucky Oaks winner
nbc_horse_admiredaytonapreview_250501.jpg
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Admire Daytona
nbc_horse_finalgambitpreview_250501.jpg
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Final Gambit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees






PL Update: Brentford stun Nottingham Forest

May 1, 2025 04:59 PM
Live from Churchill Downs, Rebecca Lowe and the chaps unpack Nottingham Forest's lackluster performance against Brentford at the City Ground to wrap up Matchweek 34.

nbc_pl_nunointv_250501.jpg
02:47
Nuno: Forest had ‘a bad night’ against Brentford
nbc_pl_mw34allgoals_250501.jpg
14:07
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_nfbrepostgame_250501.jpg
04:17
Nottingham Forest ‘didn’t turn up’ v. Brentford
nbc_pl_nfbre_250501.jpg
09:28
Extended HLs: Forest v. Brentford Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_bregoal2_250501.jpg
01:28
Wissa chips Brentford 2-0 ahead of Forest
nbc_pl_bregoal1_250501.jpg
01:00
Schade tucks away Brentford’s opener v. Forest
nbc_pst_cheliv_250501.jpg
12:20
What to expect in Chelsea v. Liverpool clash
nbc_pl_goal3dicaniov2_250501.jpg
01:10
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 3 Di Canio, West Ham
nbc_pl_2robspurs_250429.jpg
06:04
Spurs ‘were pathetic’ in blowout loss to Liverpool
nbc_pl_2roblivtitle_250429.jpg
22:22
Liverpool throwing a ‘party for the ages’
nbc_pl_netbusters_250429.jpg
25:36
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_kellywirghtyparta_240529.jpg
29:40
Wright: Liverpool celebrations were ‘so touching’
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_250429.jpg
13:00
Can Newcastle push Arsenal for second place?
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250429.jpg
08:24
Palace’s FA Cup win Aston Villa ‘was a mauling’
nbc_pl_plrawlivvtot_250429.jpg
11:26
PL RAW: Liverpool clinch title with win v. Spurs
nbc_pl_genxliverpool_250429.jpg
09:18
How Liverpool’s press made Spurs uncomfortable
nbc_pl_tacticssession_250427.jpg
05:17
How Liverpool handled Spurs to win PL title
nbc_pl_update_250427.jpg
06:01
PL Update: Liverpool rout Spurs to win title
nbc_pl_liverpoolwins_250427.jpg
02:56
WATCH: Liverpool become Premier League champions
nbc_pl_slotintv_250427.jpg
04:19
Slot reflects on Liverpool’s ‘brilliant’ campaign
nbc_pl_salehintv_250427.jpg
03:44
Salah describes emotions of Liverpool’s title win
nbc_pl_psreaction_250427.jpg
05:01
Slot addresses Anfield after Liverpool win title
nbc_pl_livtot_250427.jpg
16:11
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Spurs Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_vandijkintv_250427.jpg
01:08
Liverpool ‘the most beautiful club in the world’
nbc_pl_salahgoal2_250427.jpg
01:53
Udogie’s own goal gifts Liverpool 5-1 lead
nbc_pl_salahgoal_250427.jpg
01:52
Salah drives Liverpool 4-1 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_gakpogoal_250427.jpg
01:40
Gakpo makes it 3-1 for Liverpool against Spurs
nbc_pl_macallistergoal_250427.jpg
01:41
Mac Allister blasts Liverpool 2-1 up over Spurs
diaz_goal_liv_copy.jpg
02:50
Diaz brings Liverpool level v. Tottenham Hotspur
nbc_pl_solankegoal_250427.jpg
01:06
Solanke heads Spurs in front of Liverpool

nbc_horse_oakspreview_250501.jpg
01:40
Tenma could be gate-to-wire Kentucky Oaks winner
nbc_horse_admiredaytonapreview_250501.jpg
01:15
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Admire Daytona
nbc_horse_finalgambitpreview_250501.jpg
01:41
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Final Gambit
nbc_horse_neoequospreview_250501.jpg
01:52
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Neoequos
nbc_horse_americanpromisepreview_250501.jpg
01:51
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: American Promise
nbc_dps_dpsourcedraftprankcalls_250501.jpg
07:11
NFL draft prank calls highlight security issue
nbc_roto_drakelondon_250501.jpg
01:14
Falcons’ London to shine with Penix Jr. in fantasy
nbc_roto_dobbins_250501.jpg
01:13
Dobbins’ LAC future unclear with Hampton, Harris
nbc_dps_simms_250501.jpg
14:59
Simms unpacks Ward, Sanders’ situations
nbc_dps_dave_250501.jpg
10:17
Lakers roster is ‘incomplete’ even with Doncic
nbc_berry_lastcallv2_250501.jpg
01:38
American Promise is worth betting on to win Derby
nbc_roto_justinmartinez_250501.jpg
01:20
Martinez’s injury could create ‘mess’ for AZ
nbc_roto_michaelking_250501.jpg
01:03
Padres’ King should be considered a fantasy ace
nbc_roto_aaronjudge_250501.jpg
01:20
Judge off to historic start this season
nbc_rtf_bigtenspringtrip_250501.jpg
16:52
Inside the top Big Ten offseason storylines
nbc_berry_pchate_250501.jpg
01:15
TB’s McMillan, GB’s Reed are post-draft WR Hates
nbc_berry_lovepc_250501.jpg
09:06
Post-draft WR Loves: Hunter, McMillan set to soar
nbc_nas_aprilrank_250430.jpg
01:18
NASCAR April rankings: Momentum for Cindric, Gibbs
nbc_berry_jeantyprop_250501.jpg
02:40
How to bet on Jeanty’s season-long rushing props
nbc_rtf_prankcall_250501.jpg
01:27
NFL fining Ulbrich, Falcons was the right call
nbc_rtf_sanders_250501.jpg
08:12
What lessons can we learn from Sanders’ slide?
nbc_berry_qblove_250501.jpg
08:58
Post-draft QB Loves: Williams, Mayfield trend up
nbc_berry_rbhate_250501.jpg
02:08
Harris, Tracy Jr. among post-draft RB Hates
nbc_berry_qbhate_250501.jpg
06:18
Post-draft QB Hates: Hurdles for Prescott, Sanders
nbc_rtf_belichickhudson_250501.jpg
17:24
How does UNC proceed forward after Belichick news?
nbc_berry_rblove_250501.jpg
13:32
Jeanty, Hampton loom large as post-draft RB Loves
nbc_roto_cavspacers_250501.jpg
01:23
Mitchell should lead Cavs-Pacers series in 3’s
nbc_roto_lacnuggets_250501.jpg
01:15
Bet Leonard’s scoring over in Nuggets vs. Clippers
nbc_roto_knicksdetroit_250501.jpg
01:32
Best bets for Knicks-Pistons, Game 6
nbc_pst_itmfcb_250501.jpg
09:21
Inter Milan-Barcelona CL 2nd leg could be better