Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Kel’el Ware takes over as starter

It’s finally happening. The Kel’el Ware breakout has arrived. Rostered in just 29% of leagues, Ware should be considered a must-roster player at this point. On Sunday, Ware started the second half of their win over the Spurs and contributed 25 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in 34 minutes. He had slowly taken on a larger role off the bench, and he had a few strong performances prior to that, but starting the second half was a sign that he had earned more responsibility.

On Tuesday, Ware moved into the starting lineup alongside Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt. It was the first start of his career, and he supplied 20 points, 16 rebounds, two blocks and two 3-pointers in 39 minutes. There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Heat, specifically with what they’re going to do with Jimmy Butler. However, Ware has been a beacon of hope during these confusing times in Miami. The Heat still have two more games this week and three games next week.

Here are a few other options to consider streaming:

PF/C Guerschon Yabusele (16% rostered), Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid’s availability will continue to be one of the biggest question marks in the league, which has opened up a ton of minutes for Yabusele and Andre Drummond, when available. Yabusele came off the bench on Tuesday, but he played more minutes than Drummond and was more productive statistically. The 76ers have two more games this week with a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday, and they start next week with a back-to-back on Tuesday and Wednesday. Even if Embiid returns soon, he will miss at least two of their next four games. He is set to be re-evaluated soon, which should provide more clarity, but until he returns, Yabusele should be worth rostering.

SG/SF Duncan Robinson (14% rostered), Miami Heat

Robinson returned to the starting lineup three games ago and has been very productive. He had seven assists in his first start, and he has scored 43 points and hit 11 triples over their last two games. Robinson hasn’t been a dependable fantasy option this season, but he has the hot hand right now, making him worth considering if you need 3-pointers.

PG/SG Anthony Black (12% rostered), Orlando Magic

Black got the start on Tuesday and continued his productive stretch. This was his sixth straight game scoring in double figures, and he contributed 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one 3-pointer as a starter against Toronto with Cole Anthony (illness) sidelined. If Anthony remains out against Portland on Thursday, Black should continue to start and turn in strong value.

PG/SG Nick Smith Jr. (9% rostered), Charlotte Hornets

Smith Jr. remains widely available, but he has started their last two games and been productive. He has averaged 17.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.0 steal and 4.0 threes per game as a starter, and with Brandon Miller out indefinitely, Smith Jr.’s starting job should be safe. They have three more games this week and two more four-game weeks after that.