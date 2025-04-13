Bulls vs. 76ers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 13

It’s Sunday, April 13, and the Chicago Bulls (38-43) and Philadelphia 76ers (24-57) are all set to square off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Bulls are currently 20-20 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the 76ers have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home. Chicago is 5-1 over the last six games compared to Philly who is 1-13 over the last 14. Philadelphia is 2-1 against Chicago this season but lost by 32 points in the previous meeting.

Chicago’s head coach Billy Donovan said he expects his starters to play full minutes here, but I highly doubt that since Chicago is locked into the No. 9 seed. Philadelphia has the third-worst record in the East and fifth-worst record overall, so there’s no incentive to win or lose, just pride on the line in the final home game of the year.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Bulls vs. 76ers live today

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Wells Fargo Center

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Bulls vs. 76ers

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Bulls (-472), 76ers (+361)

Spread: Bulls -10

Over/Under: 232 points

That gives the Bulls an implied team point total of 120.13, and the 76ers 114.92.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Bulls vs. 76ers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Bulls to cover in the first half:

“Whether or not Chicago does play its starters full minutes, the first half would be the better way to back them, but after that, I would solely look at the 76ers to win or cover this game. There is no incentive to win for Chicago as they are locked into the No. 9 seed and unable to move up or down due to tiebreakers. If the starters do play, the first half is the best angle, but the 76ers could be good value to live bet.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bulls & 76ers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Bulls on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at -10.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 232.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bulls vs. 76ers on Sunday

The Bulls have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams

The Bulls’ last 3 games have gone over the Total

The 76ers are 1-4 against the spread in their last 5 games at home

