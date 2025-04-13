Pacers vs. Cavaliers Predictions: Odds, expert picks recent stats, trends and Best bets for April 13

It’s Sunday, April 13, and the Indiana Pacers (49-32) and Cleveland Cavaliers (63-17) are all set to square off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Pacers are currently 19-20 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Cavaliers have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. Indiana beat Cleveland two games ago, 114-112 and the Pacers own the season series 2-1.

Cleveland is locked into the No. 1 seed, so they will be resting a majority of starters, if not all, while Indiana is soldidly in the No. 4 seed. Indiana tanked the last outing against Orlando to avoid being the No. 3 seed and seeing Boston in the second round, something they will likely do here too.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pacers vs. Cavaliers live today

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Pacers vs. Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Pacers (-188), Cavaliers (+156)

Spread: Pacers -4.5

Over/Under: 227 points

That gives the Pacers an implied team point total of 114.97, and the Cavaliers 112.62.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Pacers vs. Cavaliers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Cavaliers to cover:

“Indiana’s entire gameplan was to get the No. 4 seed to have the home edge over the No. 5 seed and avoid No. 2 Boston in the second round. That has worked to perfection and it was evident in the previous contest versus Orlando. I don’t expect Indiana to take this game seriously, while Cleveland can allow their bench players to get some extra shots up in preparation for the postseason. It’s Cavs or pass for me.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pacers & Cavaliers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at -4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 227.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pacers vs. Cavaliers on Sunday

The Pacers have won 6 straight matchups against Eastern Conference teams

The Pacers’ last 5 road games have gone over the Total

The Cavaliers have covered in 48 of their 80 games this season

