Knicks vs. Nets Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 13

It’s Sunday, April 13, and the New York Knicks (50-31) and Brooklyn Nets (26-55) are all set to square off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Knicks are currently 23-17 on the road with a point differential of 4, while the Nets have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. New York is 3-0 against Brooklyn this season with wins of 2, 4, and 8 points.

New York is solidified as the No. 3 seed, so they have nothing to play for ahead of this matchup. It’s the same case for the Nets who own the fourth-worst record in the East.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Knicks vs. Nets live today

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Barclays Center

City: Brooklyn, NY

Network/Streaming: WLNY

Game odds for Knicks vs. Nets

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Knicks (-339), Nets (+269)

Spread: Knicks -8

Over/Under: 213 points

That gives the Knicks an implied team point total of 109.59, and the Nets 105.42.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Knicks vs. Nets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Nets to cover:

“With nothing but pride, contract incentives, and the last reps of the season to play for, this will be one of the games that don’t have any meaning behind them. For that reason and the Knicks being 3-0 against the Nets, I have to lean with Brooklyn to cover and win.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Knicks & Nets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Knicks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Knicks at -8.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 213.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Knicks vs. Nets on Sunday

The Knicks are on a 3-game win streak at the Nets

The Nets’ last 3 games at home versus the Knicks have stayed under the Total

The Knicks have failed to cover in 22 of their 40 road games this season

