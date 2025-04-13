Pistons vs. Bucks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 13

It’s Sunday, April 13, and the Detroit Pistons (44-37) and Milwaukee Bucks (47-34) are all set to square off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Pistons are currently 22-18 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Bucks have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home. These squads just met on Friday and Milwaukee won 125-119 to extend the season series to 3-0 in favor of the Bucks.

Both teams are firmly locked into the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds, so there will be no chance the starters play full minutes, or at all in this contest. The Pistons will face the Knicks in the No. 3 versus No. 6 matchup, while Milwaukee and Indiana meet for the No. 4 versus No. 5 series.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pistons vs. Bucks live today

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: Fiserv Forum

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Pistons vs. Bucks

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Pistons (-282), Bucks (+229)

Spread: Pistons -6.5

Over/Under: 224 points

That gives the Pistons an implied team point total of 114.4, and the Bucks 111.01.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Pistons vs. Bucks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Under in this matchup:

“Neither team has anything to play for and their matchups, plus betting odds are already set for Game 1 of the first round. This will be an Under or pass as the motivation won’t be there for much of anybody. The underdog is likely a good bet in all the games today that don’t have playoff seeding involved.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pistons & Bucks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Pistons on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Pistons at -6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 224.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pistons vs. Bucks on Sunday

The Bucks have won 3 straight home games

Each of the Bucks’ last 3 home games against the Pistons have gone over the Total

The Bucks are 23-18 ATS at home this season

The Bucks have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against divisional opponents

