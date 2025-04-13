Hornets vs. Celtics Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and Best bets for April 13

It’s Sunday, April 13, and the Charlotte Hornets (19-62) and Boston Celtics (60-21) are all set to square off from TD Garden in Boston.

The Hornets are currently 7-33 on the road with a point differential of -9, while the Celtics have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. Boston is 3-0 against Charlotte this season with double-digit wins in every meeting.

Boston is firmly in the second seed of the East, while Charlotte holds the second-worst record in the East and the third-worst overall record. Neither team will play its starters for the full amount of minutes and a win or loss doesn’t impact either team.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Hornets vs. Celtics live today

Date: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: TD Garden

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Hornets vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Hornets (+569), Celtics (-840)

Spread: Celtics -13

Over/Under: 213 points

That gives the Hornets an implied team point total of 105.53, and the Celtics 112.31.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Hornets vs. Celtics game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Hornets to cover:

“Boston just destroyed Charlotte 130-94 thanks to a massive second half, but I don’t see that happening again. All three Celtics wins came by double-digits and after that 36-point win, the spread for this game has moved down. There’s no incentive for either side, so I lean Charlotte to cover.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hornets & Celtics game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +13.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 213.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hornets vs. Celtics on Sunday

The Celtics have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

The Celtics’ last 3 home games versus the Hornets have gone over the Total

The Celtics have covered the Spread in their last 3 home matchups with the Hornets

The Celtics have won 8 of their last 10 games

