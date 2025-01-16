Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Nick Richards is worth the risk

In addition to an 11-game slate on the busiest day of Week 12, fantasy basketball managers were also gifted a trade to assess. In dire need of help at the center position, the Suns acquired C Nick Richards (26% rostered, Yahoo) from the Hornets in exchange for Josh Okogie and three future second-round picks. The Suns were already light on draft capital due to the deals made to acquire Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, and they now have even fewer picks at their disposal.

However, they’ve added a player in Richards who can provide the rebounding and rim protection the current rotation lacks while not needing to have plays run for him offensively. While there were opportunities for him to shine in Charlotte, it was clear that first-round pick Mark Williams was the team’s center of the future (and present). The move to Phoenix makes Richards well worth the risk in fantasy leagues, even if he isn’t a lock to flourish.

As for the centers already on the Suns’ roster, it’s fair to wonder if this is the end of the road for Jusuf Nurkic. While currently out due to an illness, he picked up DNP-CDs in the last two games he was available for. Rookie Oso Ighodaro offers a higher fantasy upside than Mason Plumlee, but the play of those two (especially in Tuesday’s loss to the Hawks) did not inspire confidence. Richards is expected to be the starter in Phoenix, and if he can hit the high 20s in minutes consistently, he can have value in 12-team leagues.

As for Okogie, he’s in an interesting spot. Charlotte’s current rotation wings are Josh Green and Cody Martin, and neither has been consistently productive. Does that mean Okogie will be allowed to compete for playing time? Or does Charlotte look to see if they can add draft capital to their coffers by moving Okogie to a playoff team before the February trade deadline? In the short term, he didn’t do enough in Phoenix to merit being added now, but keep an eye on him.

Let’s look at some of Wednesday’s top fantasy pickups:

PF/C Santi Aldama (46%), Memphis Grizzlies

Aldama was outstanding at the beginning of the season, providing reliable fantasy value whether he started or came off the bench. With the Grizzlies’ frontcourt being healthier, he has more competition for minutes, but the 2020 first-round pick continues to produce. He finished Wednesday’s win over the Spurs with 20 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and one 3-pointer in 27 minutes, shooting 9-of-15 from the field. For the season, Aldama has provided 7th-round value in 9-cat formats.

SG/SF Buddy Hield (36%), Golden State Warriors

When you want to consider giving up on Hield, he has a night that makes some fantasy managers reconsider. He played 29 minutes in Golden State’s win over the Timberwolves, scoring 18 points with one rebound, three steals, two blocks, and three 3-pointers. The defensive production catches the eye, as this has not been the norm for Hield. He isn’t going to do that consistently. But what he can do is shoot the basketball. If Hield can keep the field goal percentage around 50% while hitting a few 3-pointers per game, he’ll again be worth a look in some 12-team leagues.

PF/C Nikola Jovic (34%), Miami Heat

Although Jimmy Butler has said he intends on playing once his suspension has run its course, it isn’t easy to envision the Heat putting him on the court when he’s made it clear he wants out. So, should fantasy managers add Jovic or SF Jaime Jaquez Jr. (36%)? Jovic had the better night in Wednesday’s loss to the Lakers, and he’s provided top 100 per-game value over the past two weeks. Jovic played 32 minutes off the bench, finishing with 12 points, four rebounds, eight assists, one blocked shot, and two 3-pointers.

PG Cole Anthony (29%), Orlando Magic

Anthony did not shoot the ball well in Wednesday’s loss to Milwaukee, scoring 11 points on 5-of-13 shooting (1-of-5 3-pointers). However, he did dish out eight assists before fouling out, with foul trouble limiting the Magic guard to 27 minutes. Anthony should be streamed as long as the Magic are without Jalen Suggs, who has missed the six games with a lower back strain.

PG/SG Spencer Dinwiddie (25%), Dallas Mavericks

Wednesday’s game against the Pelicans was Dallas’ second in as many nights, so Kyrie Irving (back) did not play. Dinwiddie returned to the starting lineup and was productive in a three-point loss to New Orleans, finishing with 20 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals, and three 3-pointers in 38 minutes. PG/SG Jaden Hardy (4%) also had a good night, recording a 21/5/2/1 line with four 3-pointers in 25 minutes off the bench. However, Dinwiddie’s production has been less volatile when allowed to take on a more prominent role. He may not be an option for Friday’s game against the Thunder, but Dinwiddie may deserve a look for Dallas’ Week 13 back-to-back.

SG/SF Max Christie (15%), Los Angeles Lakers

Over the past month, Christie has provided 8th-round value in 9-cat formats. Having started the Lakers’ last 15 games, it’s safe to say he’ll have this role for the foreseeable future. Christie played 37 minutes in Wednesday’s win over the Heat, tallying 16 points, three rebounds, two steals, one block, and three 3-pointers. What also boosts Christie’s value for the rest of Week 12 is the Lakers playing two more games, home against the Nets on Friday and then at the Clippers on Sunday.

PG/SG Stephon Castle (12%), San Antonio Spurs

Due to Jeremy Sochan’s back injury, Castle has started the Spurs’ last three games. He was very productive in Wednesday’s loss to the Grizzlies, scoring a season-high 26 points with three rebounds, four assists, and two 3-pointers in 33 minutes. While the 9-of-21 night from the field wasn’t the best, Castle only committed one turnover. He’s worth rostering until Sochan plays without restrictions, especially with the Spurs having two more games on their Week 12 schedule.

SF/PF Brice Sensabaugh (10%), Utah Jazz

Utah has been without John Collins for six straight and 11 of their last 12 games. While his absence hasn’t propelled Sensabaugh into the starting lineup, it has made the second-year forward a more critical member of Utah’s bench rotation (as has Jordan Clarkson’s foot injury). A double-digit scorer in four straight games, Sensabaugh finished Wednesday’s loss to the Hornets with 19 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two 3-pointers. He doesn’t offer much defensive value, but the offensive upside makes him worth the risk in deep leagues. Another Jazz player to consider is rookie PG Isaiah Collier (7%), who recorded his first double-double (11/3/10 with one 3-pointer in 27 minutes). His value moving forward depends on the availability of Keyonte George and Collin Sexton, with the latter sitting out Wednesday’s defeat.

SF/PF Cam Whitmore (5%), Houston Rockets

Tari Eason remains out with a left leg injury. While Rockets coach Ime Udoka said before Wednesday’s win over Denver that they hope to get him back during Houston’s current road trip, which concludes Saturday in Portland, there is no guarantee that will happen. Therefore, Whitmore is worth having in deep leagues until Eason can play. He played 24 minutes off the bench against the Nuggets, finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds, one assist, one steal, one blocked shot, and two 3-pointers. Whitmore shot 7-of-11 from the field, and the rebounding production was incredibly encouraging.

PG Keaton Wallace (< 1%), Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young did not play in Wednesday’s game against the Bulls, resulting in Wallace making his second career start. Very few fantasy managers took the plunge and added Wallace, and with good reason. But he put on a show in the Hawks’ win over Chicago, establishing career-highs in points (27), rebounds (six), and 3-pointers (four) while also accounting for six assists and four steals (which matched his career-high). Young will be back for Saturday’s game in Boston, so there’s no need to consider adding Wallace now. But his performance against the Bulls will land the rookie guard on some managers’ radars the next time Atlanta is without Young.