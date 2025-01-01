Fantasy Basketball Pickups: The Strus was loose in Los Angeles

While the Cleveland Cavaliers have been the best team in the NBA to this point in the season, Kenny Atkinson’s rotation had not been whole for most of the first two-plus months. Due to an ankle injury, Max Strus (6% Yahoo) did not make his season debut until December 20. After providing minimal value in his first four appearances, the Cavaliers sharpshooter had a good night in Tuesday’s win over the Lakers.

Strus established season-highs in points (15), assists (four), blocks (two), 3-pointers (four), and minutes (26). His performance included a two-minute, 31-second stretch of the third quarter in which he made three 3-pointers. Strus isn’t a must-add player right now, especially with Cleveland off until Friday night in Dallas. But, with his minutes increasing by the night, it’s only a matter of time until he reclaims his spot in the starting lineup.

Let’s look at some other potential pickups from Tuesday’s six-game slate:

PG/SG Payton Pritchard (56%), Boston Celtics

The pickings were slim regarding low-rostered players, so Pritchard makes the list because he is still rostered in less than 60% of Yahoo leagues. He played 23 minutes in Tuesday’s demolition of the Raptors, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals, and five 3-pointers. Pritchard remains a top 60 player in 9-cat formats, and while he may not be able to maintain that production level for the entire season, he’s been good enough to merit being rostered in standard leagues. And with Boston having a Thursday/Friday back-to-back to navigate, Pritchard’s value should increase slightly due to Kristaps Porzingis’ ankle injury and Al Horford’s load management.

PG/SG Stephon Castle (12%), San Antonio Spurs

Castle’s final stat line in Tuesday’s win over the Clippers (15 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one blocked shot in 23 minutes) wasn’t elite, but fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on the rookie. Starter Jeremy Sochan tweaked something in his back during the first half and did not return, with Castle replacing him in the lineup to begin the third quarter. With the Spurs ending Week 10 with a Friday/Saturday home-and-home against the Nuggets, Castle may get another opportunity to start if Sochan cannot play. Castle’s fantasy value hasn’t been great, but that could change later in the season.

SG/SF John Konchar (5%), Memphis Grizzlies

With Zach Edey in the league’s concussion protocol, Konchar has started Memphis’ last two games, with Jaren Jackson Jr. shifting to the center position. After grabbing a career-high 15 rebounds on Saturday, Konchar grabbed 12 more in Tuesday’s win over the Suns. He was also responsible for seven points, four assists, one steal, and one blocked shot in 35 minutes. Memphis’ schedule for the remainder of Week 10 (Friday at Sacramento, Saturday at Golden State) isn’t great, but Konchar will be worth a look if Edey and Brandon Clarke (calf) remain out.

SG Luke Kennard (3%), Memphis Grizzlies

Kennard is another player who stepped up for the shorthanded Grizzlies in Phoenix. Shooting 5-of-8 from the field and 4-of-4 from the foul line, he contributed 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, and three 3-pointers in 29 minutes off the bench. Kennard’s situation is similar to Konchar’s, with the absence of Ja Morant (shoulder) and Marcus Smart (finger) freeing up minutes and opportunities. Keep Kennard in mind for that back-to-back to end Week 10.