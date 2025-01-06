Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Key Injuries

Week 11 will include some players returning from suspension. Naji Marshall (4%) returns to the Mavericks rotation after serving his four-game ban, and Luka Doncic’s calf strain makes Marshall worth a look in deep leagues. His combatant in that fight, Suns center Jusuf Nurkic, will return from a three-game suspension on Monday in Philadelphia. However, Suns coach Mike Budenholzer has already announced that Mason Plumlee (4%) will remain in the starting lineup. While Nurkic has been the superior fantasy option this season, neither Suns center has exactly set the fantasy basketball world ablaze.

Here are some other key injuries/suspensions that will impact Week 11 in fantasy basketball:

SG/SF/PF Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers

Leonard made his long-awaited season debut on Saturday, playing 19 minutes in a win over the Hawks. His limit was 20 minutes, resulting in the Clippers star’s night concluding with 8:24 remaining in the third quarter. While Leonard’s minutes limit could keep Amir Coffey (2%) in the mix for the time being, his production against the Hawks was inflated a bit due to the game being a blowout. Who will start between Kris Dunn (7%) and Derrick Jones Jr. (8%) is of greater interest. That question will be answered based on the matchup for that particular game.

Tyronn Lue went with Dunn on Saturday but played 13 minutes to Jones’ 22. Matchups with teams that can apply strong ball pressure on the perimeter favor Dunn regarding the opportunity to start, while Jones should be the choice when it isn’t a concern. Neither has done enough to merit being rostered in most fantasy leagues, but this is something to be mindful of moving forward. The Clippers play three games in Week 11 without a back-to-back, which should bode well for Leonard’s availability, even if his minutes remain restricted.

SF/PF Jalen Johnson and SG/SF Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks

Johnson and Bogdanovic sat out Saturday’s loss to the Clippers after both played the night prior against the Lakers. They’ve dealt with injuries recently, with Johnson coping with a shoulder injury and Bogdanovic a leg injury that sidelined him for five games before Friday’s loss to the Lakers. Atlanta plays three games in Week 11 with no back-to-backs; one would assume that Johnson and Bogdanovic should be fine in the short term. Vit Krejci (1%) started against the Clippers, replacing Johnson, while Garrison Mathews (3%) played 26 minutes off the bench. While the latter has his moments from beyond the arc, neither player needs to be rostered heading into Week 11.

PG De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

After suffering a right glute contusion late in Friday’s win over the Grizzlies, Fox sat out Sunday’s 30-point win over the Warriors. His absence coincided with Keegan Murray’s return from an ankle injury that sidelined him for two games, resulting in the Kings starting a backcourt of Malik Monk (70%) and Keon Ellis (15%). Providing top-30 value in 9-cat formats over the past two weeks, Monk is at a point where more standard league managers should consider adding him. As for Ellis, he’s started Sacramento’s last three games and provided 8th-round value in 9-cat formats over the past week.

He can be most valuable in defensive categories even after Fox returns, as Ellis has averaged 2.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game over the past week. Sacramento plays three games in Week 11, and the schedule may be a good one regarding Fox’s recovery. After Monday’s game against the Heat, the Kings won’t play again until Friday in Boston, and they end their week on Sunday in Chicago.

PF/C John Collins, SF/PF Lauri Markkanen, and PG/SG Keyonte George, Utah Jazz

Despite Collins, Markkanen, and George all sitting out the team’s second game in as many nights, the Jazz completed a sweep of their Florida trip with a win over Orlando on Sunday. The good news is that all three played in Saturday’s 36-point rout of the Heat, but Collins sat on Sunday for personal reasons, while Markkanen (back) and George (heel) sat due to injury. Isaiah Collier (1%), Johnny Juzang (1%), and Micah Potter (< 1%) started Sunday’s win over Orlando, but Brice Sensabaugh’s weekend is what grabbed attention.

The second-year forward, who’s rostered in 6% of Yahoo leagues, tallied 61 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and 12 3-pointers in the wins over Miami and Orlando, shooting 23-of-37 from the field. Utah will play four games in Week 11, beginning with the Hawks on Tuesday and ending with a Saturday/Sunday back-to-back against Phoenix (road) and Brooklyn (home). Sensabaugh may not be a great option in most fantasy leagues, but he should have value later in the season, especially after the trade deadline.

SF/PF Trey Murphy, New Orleans Pelicans

Murphy has been the Pelicans’ best performer this season in terms of fantasy value. Unfortunately, he exited Sunday’s win over the Wizards with a sprained ankle and did not return. New Orleans plays four games in Week 11, beginning with a Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back against the Timberwolves and Trail Blazers. If Murphy has to miss time, Jordan Hawkins (3%) will have added importance due to his 3-point shooting ability, but Brandon Boston Jr. (10%) has been the superior option regarding overall fantasy value.

SF/PF Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

The Butler situation reached a new level late last week, with the Heat suspending him for seven games for violating team rules. Also, the Heat are open to trade offers, a notable shift after team president Pat Riley said via press release in late December that they weren’t open to trading Butler. Nikola Jovic (11%) replaced Butler in the lineup for Saturday’s loss to Utah, but the other notable lineup change was Terry Rozier (64%) replacing Duncan Robinson (14%).

Getting blown out by 36 points could mean that Erik Spoelstra isn’t done making changes to his lineup, so fantasy managers shouldn’t overlook Jaime Jaquez Jr. (12%), either. None of the low-rostered players are currently must-adds, and that can probably be said for Rozier. But this situation will impact fantasy basketball, especially with Miami playing four road games in Week 11, beginning with a Monday/Tuesday back-to-back against the Kings and Warriors.

SG/SF Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies

Due to an ankle injury, Bane is considered doubtful for Monday’s game against the Mavericks. With Ja Morant and Marcus Smart already out, the Grizzlies could be without three rotation guards for the start of Week 11. Scotty Pippen Jr. (29%) has replaced Morant in the starting lineup and should be held until the Grizzlies star is cleared to return.

As for Bane’s potential replacement, John Konchar (3%) is off the injury report after sitting out Saturday’s loss to the Warriors. He may pick up additional minutes if Bane cannot play, especially with Luke Kennard already out. Another possibility is rookie Jaylen Wells (8%), who has been a fixture in the starting lineup since late October. He hasn’t been a great fantasy option, but the injuries may make Wells worth the risk for Memphis’ game against Dallas on Monday, the first of three the Grizzlies play during Week 11.

SF/PF Cameron Johnson and SG/SF Cam Thomas, Brooklyn Nets

The Nets will be without Johnson (ankle) and Thomas (hamstring) for multiple games. The former will be re-evaluated before Brooklyn’s upcoming road trip, and the latter will not be until after the team returns. Noah Clowney (10%) has been the preferred target since the Nets traded Dorian Finney-Smith to the Lakers, and Johnson’s injury means more opportunities for Ziaire Williams (2%) and Jalen Wilson (2%).

Keon Johnson (12%), a starter since early December, could be the best streaming target of the three, especially with Thomas out for at least two weeks. D’Angelo Russell suffering a shin injury during Saturday’s loss to the 76ers may also boost Keon’s value in the short term. Add in Ben Simmons’ inconsistent availability, and the lack of healthy playmakers make Keon Johnson worth a look ahead of Brooklyn’s four-game Week 11.

PG/SG Jalen Suggs and PG/SG Anthony Black, Orlando Magic

Suggs suffered a lower back strain during Friday’s win over Toronto and did not play against the Jazz on Sunday, while Black has missed Orlando’s last four games due to his back injury. While Black was officially ruled out for the first three games, he was a DNP-CD for Sunday’s loss to Utah, so it’s fair to wonder how healthy he is despite being removed from the injury report. Cole Anthony (17%) hasn’t been a reliable fantasy option this season, but the move into the starting lineup makes him worthy of consideration in deeper leagues if Suggs misses more time.

Caleb Houstan (<1%) also started on Sunday, but he is not worth adding moving forward. Lastly, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (31%) and Tristan da Silva (21%) are more worthy of a look than Anthony, especially the latter, even though neither has point guard eligibility in Yahoo leagues. Orlando plays four games in Week 11, beginning with the Knicks on Monday, and they have a Thursday/Friday home back-to-back against Minnesota and Milwaukee.

PG/SG/SF Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls

Dosunmu has missed Chicago’s last five games with a right soleus strain and will miss a sixth on Monday when the Bulls host San Antonio. While Dalen Terry (< 1%) started the first game Dosunmu missed, that was only because Josh Giddey had not returned from a sprained ankle. Giddey’s return effectively means there isn’t a good streaming option with Ayo sidelined.

Over the past two weeks, Lonzo Ball (11%) has provided 11th-round value in 9-cat formats, but he remains a deep-league option at best and is not a “must-add” player. Patrick Williams (10%) has remained in the starting lineup, but, as has been the case for most of his NBA career, he has not done enough to merit credible streaming consideration in most leagues. Monday’s game against the Spurs begins a four-game Week 11 for Chicago with no back-to-backs.

PF/C Jabari Smith Jr. and SF/PF Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

Smith suffered a broken hand during Houston’s pregame shootaround ahead of Friday’s loss to the Celtics. He’ll be sidelined for at least four weeks, with Amen Thompson (82%) replacing him in the starting lineup. In his first game back from a two-game suspension, Thompson finished Sunday’s win over the Lakers with 23 points, 16 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 41 minutes. Is he going to shoot 11-of-19 from the field consistently? Probably not. But the move into the starting lineup makes Thompson worth picking up in shallow leagues.

As for Eason’s injury, he’s missed the last eight games with a left leg injury that was also problematic last season. Cam Whitmore (8%) represents a significant roll of the dice, but the injuries to Smith and Eason make him worth a look in deep leagues. As for standard formats, starter Dillon Brooks (30%) merits consideration, even with his inconsistent offensive production. Houston plays three games in Week 11, beginning with the Wizards on Tuesday.

PG/SG Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Ivey suffered a broken left fibula during the Pistons’ January 1 win over Orlando and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. He’s likely to miss a lot more time than that, which places Ausar Thompson (47%) and Malik Beasley (35%) on the long-term fantasy radar. The latter is the superior option for managers needing offensive production, especially 3-pointers, while the former brings more to the table in the defensive stats. Thompson started Saturday’s win over Minnesota, which may be his role until Ivey returns. However, Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff did throw a “curveball” on Friday, starting Wendell Moore Jr. with Thompson and Beasley coming off the bench. Even if that were to happen again, there’s no need to consider adding Moore in any league.

SF/PF Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors

While Kuminga’s season-long fantasy value has been low this season, he’s been one of the Warriors’ best performers recently. Unfortunately for Golden State, he sprained his right ankle during Saturday’s win over the Grizzlies and is expected to miss at least three weeks. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Kuminga’s absence means there will be more opportunities for Kyle Anderson (1%) and Moses Moody (3%). Still, neither has done enough to merit being rostered in any fantasy league. Brandin Podziemski (42%) has missed the last four games due to right abdominal injury management; he’ll be a superior streaming option to Anderson or Moody if he can return to the court, but the chances of that happening appear slim. Golden State plays three games in Week 11, which ends with a Thursday/Friday road back-to-back against Detroit and Indiana.