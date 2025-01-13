Fantasy Basketball Week 12 Key Injuries

Week 12 is when many teams will hit the halfway point of their seasons, and we’re all three weeks away from the NBA trade deadline. Between injuries and the trade rumor mill, there’s a lot for fantasy managers to sift through as they set their lineups and consider potential waiver wire additions. Here are some key player statuses that will impact Week 12 in fantasy basketball.

PG/SG Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

After playing 19 minutes, Haliburton was ruled out for the second half of Sunday’s win over the Cavaliers due to tightness in his left hamstring. That’s the same hamstring he injured during the Eastern Conference Finals, and the Pacers point guard wasn’t healthy during the Paris Olympics, either. Therefore, this new injury may spark some concern among fantasy managers, even with the Pacers only playing three games during Week 12. Ben Sheppard (< 1% rostered, Yahoo) started the second half of Sunday’s game. Still, Andrew Nembhard (25%) and T.J. McConnell (14%) are the players who should be targeted if Haliburton sits out Tuesday’s rematch with Cleveland.

SF/PF Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

Due to right shoulder inflammation, Johnson has missed three straight and four of Atlanta’s last five games. After Garrison Mathews (2%) received the starting nod for the first game Johnson missed, Vit Krejci (1%) was Quin Snyder’s choice for the other three. While both can have moments of fantasy relevance, neither has been consistent enough to merit being relied on as a streamer with Johnson sidelined. De’Andre Hunter (48%) has played some of the best basketball of his career this season and seems to have taken well to his bench role. He’ll have value even after Johnson returns to the Hawks lineup.

C Joel Embiid and SG/SF Caleb Martin, Philadelphia 76ers

Embiid has missed Philadelphia’s last three games with a sprained left foot, most recently sitting out Sunday’s loss to Orlando. With Andre Drummond sidelined by a sprained toe, Guerschon Yabusele (23%) has been the choice to fill the void at the center position. While he did struggle against the Magic, Yabusele has provided 9th-round value in 9-cat formats over the past two weeks. The other notable injury for the 76ers has been Martin, who was held out of Sunday’s loss due to a sore groin. Eric Gordon (1%) moved into the starting lineup and finished with 14 points, four rebounds, one steal, one blocked shot, and three 3-pointers in 28 minutes. The veteran guard is mainly a points and 3-pointers option, and players with higher fantasy upsides may be available on most waiver wires.

PF/C John Collins, Utah Jazz

Collins has missed Utah’s last five games due to a left hip injury, and it’s fair to wonder if this is the beginning of the Jazz looking to “manage” the playing time of some of their veterans with an eye toward the draft lottery. Micah Potter (< 1%) has been Collins’ replacement in the starting lineup, but Brice Sensabaugh (10%) offers a higher upside, especially after the February trade deadline. Sensabaugh returned from injury on Sunday, finishing Utah’s overtime win over the Nets with 16 points, three assists, and three 3-pointers in 27 minutes off the bench. Before missing three games due to illness, he scored 61 points in Utah’s road sweep of the Heat and Magic on January 4-5.

SF/PF Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are another team that requires fantasy managers to pay attention to the trade rumor mill, as this group is unlikely to reach the postseason. Johnson’s name has been the focus of numerous rumors, and Brooklyn likely has a high asking price due to his skill set and production. Johnson has missed the Nets’ last five games, with Ziaire Williams (9%) replacing him in the starting lineup. And due to other injuries, including D’Angelo Russell, or trades, Noah Clowney (22%), Keon Johnson (18%), and Jalen Wilson (2%) will also have value between now and the end of the regular season. Williams has been close to a top-100 player over the past two weeks and is worth a look as long as Johnson remains out with his sprained ankle.

PG/SG Coby White, Chicago Bulls

Due to a cervical strain, White sat out Sunday’s loss to the Kings. With Ayo Dosunmu (calf) also out, the Bulls turned to Lonzo Ball (19%) to fill the void in the starting lineup. Making his first start since January 14, 2022, Ball hit five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and three assists in 26 minutes. While the playing time remains an issue, Ball is worth a roll of the dice when allowed to start. However, Chicago begins its four-game Week 12 slate with a Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back, which may limit him to three appearances for injury management reasons. There aren’t any other suitable streaming options on this roster if White, Dosunmu, and Ball are all out of the lineup; Patrick Williams (9%) has been a starter since Ayo’s injury but has not provided much fantasy value.

PG/SG Jalen Suggs and C Goga Bitadze, Orlando Magic

Suggs has missed Orlando’s last five games with a strained back, adding his name to Orlando’s lengthy injury list. And during Sunday’s win over Philadelphia, Bitadze (right hip contusion) and Tristan da Silva (illness) exited and did not return. Despite his efficiency issues, Cole Anthony (26%) has been the streaming target out of necessity, with Suggs sidelined. And Bitadze’s early exit opened the door for Jonathan Isaac (11%) to shine; he finished Sunday’s win with 20 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks, and two 3-pointers in 27 minutes off the bench. While Isaac possesses a sky-high fantasy ceiling, the floor is incredibly low due to his injury history and Orlando’s need to manage his workload. Orlando will play three games during Week 12, beginning with the Bucks on Wednesday.

C Deandre Ayton and C Robert Williams, Portland Trail Blazers

How Portland handles its center rotation will be something to watch between now and the trade deadline. Rookie Donovan Clingan (16%) was rested for the Blazers’ January 8 win in New Orleans, due partially to a desire to get Williams into the rotation after he picked up three straight DNP-CDs. And starting center Deandre Ayton, who did not play in Saturday’s loss to Miami (neither did Williams), played just 21 minutes in Portland’s January 9 loss to Dallas. Clingan is the future of the center position in Portland; the question is, when will he move to the top of the depth chart? Between now and the trade deadline, this situation will keep fantasy managers on their toes, as the availability of all three players may be unpredictable. Portland plays four games during Week 12, including a Saturday/Sunday back-to-back.

SF/PF Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

Jones injured his right shoulder during the Pelicans’ January 8 loss to Portland, suffering a labral tear that has sidelined him indefinitely. New Orleans may not be pulling the plug on this season right now, but at 8-32, reality may be setting in regarding this team’s chances of rallying (especially in the Western Conference). With this in mind, fantasy managers who have Jones rostered should move on, but who is there to target on the Pelicans roster? With Zion Williamson in the lineup, there isn’t a great answer right now. Javonte Green (1%) played 20 minutes off the bench in Sunday’s loss to Boston, while Jordan Hawkins (3%) only played 13. There’s also the question of when Brandon Ingram will return from his ankle injury, which could happen soon. New Orleans is another team to watch ahead of the trade deadline, with the team likely being “sellers.”

PG/SG/SF Grayson Allen and C Jusuf Nurkic, Phoenix Suns

Suns coach Mike Budenholzer changed the rotation last week, replacing Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic with Ryan Dunn and Mason Plumlee. While Beal has remained a contributor, that has not been the case for Nurkic. The veteran center picked up DNP-CDs in wins over the Hawks and Jazz and was not with the team for Sunday’s win over Charlotte due to illness. Also, it was reported on January 11 that the Suns and Hornets have had some discussions regarding a potential trade that would send Nick Richards to Phoenix in exchange for Nurkic and second-round picks.

Suns like Richards he's athletic with a good contract. Not sure Charlotte would take back Nurkic, but I do believe the two sides are working on this - There is a way to make it happen but it's not a sure thing. https://t.co/Z2saRSY7hI — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) January 12, 2025

As for what happens on the court, rookie Oso Ighodaro (1%) gave the Suns good minutes off the bench in the second half of Sunday’s win over Charlotte, effectively jumping Plumlee (10%) in the pecking order. Also of note from Sunday’s win was Allen being ruled out at halftime due to a sore knee. His early exit meant the Suns had to rely on Royce O’Neale (15%) a bit more than they likely planned since he was returning from an ankle injury. But he hit a crucial 3-pointer in crunch time to help seal the victory, and O’Neale offers a more reliable fantasy floor than Dunn (9%). The Suns play three games during Week 12, all on the road, beginning with Atlanta on Tuesday.