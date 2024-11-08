Fantasy Basketball Week 4 Waiver Wired: Scotty Pippen Jr.? Don’t mind if we do

Week 4 of the NBA season includes the start of group play in the Emirates NBA Cup, with games for that in-season competition scheduled for Tuesdays and Fridays. In addition to this scheduling wrinkle, there are more injuries for fantasy managers to take into consideration as they scour their waiver wires for potential value additions. Let’s dive into this week’s Waiver Wired, which is guard-heavy, beginning with a Grizzlies reserve who has been one of the league’s pleasant surprises.

Fantasy ranks source: Basketball Monster

Priority Adds

1. Scotty Pippen Jr.

2. Jose Alvarado

3. Luguentz Dort

4. Payton Pritchard

5. Peyton Watson

6. Davion Mitchell

7. Tari Eason

8. Caris LeVert

9. Bub Carrington

10. Goga Bitadze

Payton Pritchard (43%), Boston Celtics

This one is pretty obvious for standard league managers looking for points, assists, and 3-pointers on solid percentages. While it would be easy to cite Jaylen Brown’s absence as a reason for Pritchard’s added fantasy value, he was playing well when the Celtics were healthy (outside of Kristaps Porzingis, of course). Pritchard may not hover around the top 50 in per-game value for the entire season, but his start is legit.

Scotty Pippen Jr. (42%), Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies lost Ja Morant to a hip injury, and at a minimum he will miss Friday’s game against the Wizards. But even if this is only a one-game issue for the Grizzlies star, there’s value to be had in adding Pippen. He sits just outside the top 100 in per-game value and has recorded three points/assists double-doubles despite coming off the bench. Also, Pippen has hit double figures in points in seven of nine games this season.

Jose Alvarado (32%), New Orleans Pelicans

Alvarado will be valuable to fantasy managers as long as the Pelicans remain severely shorthanded on the perimeter. Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum still have return timelines that are measured in weeks rather than days, leaving Alvarado as the lone point guard in the rotation. Production-wise, he’s been a top 25 player over the last week, and top 75 over the last two weeks.

Tari Eason (28%), Houston Rockets

Despite playing 22.4 minutes per game, Eason has provided 5th-round per-game value over the last two weeks. While his value over the last week hasn’t been quite as high, the playing time has increased to 27.3 minutes per game. That bodes well for Eason’s ROS fantasy value, even if he’s likely to remain in a reserve role. The points, rebounds, defensive stats, and field goal percentage numbers have all been good, mitigating the impact of Eason’s poor free throw percentage.

Luguentz Dort (25%), Oklahoma City Thunder

It’s time for more fantasy managers to buy into Dort. Not only has he been a top 50 player over the past week, but that aligns with his value for Oklahoma City’s first eight games. He’s no higher than fourth in the offensive pecking order, but Dort’s perimeter shot has improved, making him an even better fit alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams. And the defensive ability/production is always going to be there.

Bub Carrington (22%), Washington Wizards

Washington’s three first-round picks haven’t shot the ball particularly well to start the season, with Carrington leading the way at 43.8% while Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George are well below 40% from the field. But all three have managed to add value in other ways, and Carrington has been a top 75 player over the past two weeks. With the injured Malcolm Brogdon only progressing to shooting with his injured right hand on November 7, Carrington’s minutes and place within the rotation will hold for the foreseeable future.

Peyton Watson (21%), Denver Nuggets

With the Nuggets losing Aaron Gordon due to a calf injury, Watson was the choice to fill the resulting void in the starting lineup. He played 34 minutes in Wednesday’s win over the Thunder, producing 10 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal, three blocks, and one 3-pointer. It’s the defensive production that should excite fantasy managers, especially those in category leagues. Watson won’t have to do too much offensively with Nikola Jokic running things, but it’s the other areas that make him a worthwhile fantasy add.

Goga Bitadze (21%), Orlando Magic

Wendell Carter Jr. has been sidelined due to plantar fasciitis, opening the door for Bitadze to enter the starting lineup. In Wednesday’s loss to the Pacers, he recorded a line of 10 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and three blocked shots in 30 minutes. We’ll see how far Carter’s absence extends into Week 4 (if at all), but now would be a good time to add Bitadze because he could be off the board in more leagues if you wait until Sunday.

Davion Mitchell (15%), Toronto Raptors

The Raptors have been without Immanuel Quickley since the opener with a pelvic contusion, and it’s unknown when he’ll be healthy enough to return. Until then, it’s fine to give Mitchell a shot due to his recent play. The assists, steals, and percentages have been solid, with “Off Night” providing 5th-round value over the last week. If Quickley returns by this weekend, with the Raptors playing a road back-to-back against the Clippers (Saturday) and Lakers (Sunday), Mitchell’s value will take a serious hit heading into Week 4. But we don’t know that yet, so add him.

Isaiah Stewart (11%), Detroit Pistons

The Pistons lost starting center Jalen Duren to an ankle sprain during Wednesday’s loss to Charlotte, as he played just eight minutes before exiting. It may be “Beef Stew” time for now, even if Paul Reed scored 13 points in 12 minutes. Stewart played 26 minutes in that one-point defeat, and while he only scored six points, there were also seven rebounds, six assists, and one blocked shot for fantasy managers to work with.

Kyle Lowry (11%), Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey (hamstring) will be sidelined for at least one week before he’s re-evaluated by team doctors, which should mean a move back into the starting lineup for Kyle Lowry. The concern is playing time, especially with Reggie Jackson, Jared McCain, and even Jeff Dowtin Jr. likely receiving the opportunity to earn minutes. Lowry’s first in line, but the boost to his fantasy value may be modest at best. At least he’ll have the chance to take on a more prominent role while Maxey sits.

Brandon Boston Jr. (10%), New Orleans Pelicans

Boston’s in a similar position to the aforementioned Alvarado. He’s worth rostering as long as the Pelicans remain shorthanded on the perimeter. In addition to the injuries that have sidelined Murray, McCollum, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy, Jordan Hawkins has been plagued by lower back pain over the last 7-10 days. Boston has played 30 minutes or more in three straight games, and scored 14 points or more in four straight. He’s been a 6th-round player over the last week and should continue to start until some of those more provent vets return.

Kyshawn George (5%), Washington Wizards

Despite shooting 32.1% from the field, George has been a top 75 player in 9-cat formats over the past week. The minutes, 3-pointers, rebounds, and defensive production have all been encouraging as he continues to fill in for the injured Kyle Kuzma. George is worth the risk, especially with the Wizards playing four games in Week 4, all against teams that missed the postseason in 2023-24 (SAS, HOU, ATL, and DET).

Naji Marshall (2%), Dallas Mavericks

Dallas is without P.J. Washington due to a right knee injury, with Marshall replacing him in the starting lineup. While the percentages (66.7% FG, 100% FT) he’s produced over the past week don’t appear sustainable, Marshall offers enough value across the board to merit being added while Washington recovers. Also, the Mavericks’ four-game Week 4 slate concludes with a back-to-back, which may impact how Washington’s minutes/availability are handled if he returns sooner rather than later. Adding Marshall should not cost fantasy managers too much.