Kings vs. Cavaliers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 6

It’s Sunday, April 6, and the Sacramento Kings (37-40) and Cleveland Cavaliers (62-15) are all set to square off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Kings are currently 18-21 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Cavaliers have a 9-1 record in their last ten games at home. Sacramento won the only meeting of the season at home versus Cleveland, 123-119 on March 19.

Cleveland won three straight games and six of the past seven, while Sacramento is coming off a win, but are 2-7 since beating the Cavaliers.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Kings vs. Cavaliers live today

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Time: 6:00PM EST

Site: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Kings vs. Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Kings (+362), Cavaliers (-474)

Spread: Cavaliers -10

Over/Under: 237 points

That gives the Kings an implied team point total of 117.42, and the Cavaliers 122.63.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Kings vs. Cavaliers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans Evan Mobley Over 2.5 Blocks and Steals:

“The Defensive Player of the Year race is heavily favored toward Draymond Green, so Evan Mobley will have to make a strong impression to close the regular season. Mobley is coming off a three-block and one-steal performance versus San Antonio and recorded two or more blocks in six of the past seven games. In most games, this prop is juiced heavily or 3.5, but because he had one total block and steal, the value on this is an even -115 either way. I have to lean the Over for Mobley.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Kings & Cavaliers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Sacramento Kings at +10.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 237.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Kings vs. Cavaliers on Sunday

The Cavaliers have won 8 of their last 10 games against teams with losing records

4 of the Kings’ last 5 matchups with the Cavaliers have gone over the Total

The Cavaliers are 1-4 against the spread in their last 5 games

The Cavaliers have won 13 of their last 16 games at home

