Wizards vs. Celtics Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 6

It’s Sunday, April 6, and the Washington Wizards (17-60) and Boston Celtics (57-20) are all set to square off from TD Garden in Boston.

The Wizards are currently 9-28 on the road with a point differential of -12, while the Celtics have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. Boston is 3-0 against Washington this season with victories of 12, 14, and 20 points.

Boston has won 10 of the past 11 games, while Washington is 1-4 in the last five contests and 2-9 over the previous 11.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Wizards vs. Celtics live today

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Time: 6:00PM EST

Site: TD Garden

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Wizards vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Wizards (+1450), Celtics (-3846)

Spread: Celtics -20.5

Over/Under: 226 points

That gives the Wizards an implied team point total of 112.34, and the Celtics 122.99.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Wizards vs. Celtics game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans a live bet angle between Boston and Washington:

“With three double-digit victories against Washington this season, there’s no reason to think it won’t happen again but laying -20.5 points in an NBA game is tough to do. I’d look at a live bet on the Celtics or a better number on the Wizards if this is truly a blowout.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Wizards & Celtics game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Wizards at +20.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 226.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Wizards vs. Celtics on Sunday

The Celtics have won 7 straight games against the Wizards

The Celtics’ last 3 versus the Wizards have stayed under the Total

The Wizards are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games

