Jazz vs. Hawks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 6

It’s Sunday, April 6, and the Utah Jazz (16-62) and Atlanta Hawks (36-41) are all set to square off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Jazz are currently 7-32 on the road with a point differential of -9, while the Hawks have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home. Atlanta won the only meeting of the season in Utah, 124-121.

Atlanta has lost three straight games and five of the past six compared to Utah who has dropped eight consecutive outings and 18 of the previous 19.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Jazz vs. Hawks live today

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Time: 6:00PM EST

Site: State Farm Arena

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Jazz vs. Hawks

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Jazz (+445), Hawks (-602)

Spread: Hawks -12

Over/Under: 243 points

That gives the Jazz an implied team point total of 120.4, and the Hawks 126.65.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Jazz vs. Hawks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans Dyson Daniel to go Over his 26.5 PRA prop:

“As the season closes, Dyson Daniels inches closer to winning Most Improved Player of the Year and a team like the Utah Jazz provides a quality opponent for him to pad some stats. Daniels went Under in his past outing, so I like this spot as a bounce back Over for Daniels.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Jazz & Hawks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Hawks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +12.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 243.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Jazz vs. Hawks on Sunday

The Hawks have won 12 of their last 20 home games against teams with losing records

The Over is 7-3 in the Hawks’ last 10 games

The Jazz have covered in all nine of their matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams this season

The Atlanta Hawks were woeful against the New York Knicks last time and a -12.5 is unlikely to be covered by Quin Snyder’s inconsistent side. The Jazz have covered in all nine of their matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams this season and can keep things tight in Georgia.

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

