Suns vs. Knicks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 6

It’s Sunday, April 6, and the Phoenix Suns (35-42) and New York Knicks (49-28) are all set to square off from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Suns are currently 12-27 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Knicks have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

New York won the only meeting of the season, 138-122 in Phoenix back on November 20. Over the last five games, Phoenix has lost all five, while New York is 4-1 in that stretch.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Suns vs. Knicks live today

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Suns vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Suns (+268), Knicks (-334)

Spread: Knicks -7.5

Over/Under: 228 points

That gives the Suns an implied team point total of 112.98, and the Knicks 116.89.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Suns vs. Knicks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Knicks to cover:

“The Suns have lost five straight games by double-digits, but this isn’t the worst spot to back them as the Knicks have struggled since Jalen Brunson went down with an injury. New York is 4-1 over the last five games, but three of the four wins came against non-playoff teams. Phoenix needs to find its stride and with five straight losses, desperation will set in. I lean toward the Suns at +7.5 or better.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Suns & Knicks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Knicks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phoenix Suns at +7.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 228.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Suns vs. Knicks on Sunday

The Knicks have won 8 of their last 10 home games, while the Suns have lost 14 in 16 on the road

The Under has cashed in the Knicks’ last 4 games

The Knicks have covered in their last 5 games as a home favorite

