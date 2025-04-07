76ers vs. Heat Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 7

It’s Monday, April 7, and the Philadelphia 76ers (23-55) and Miami Heat (35-43) are all set to square off from Kaseya Center in Miami.

The 76ers are currently 11-28 on the road with a point differential of -6, while the Heat have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. Miami is 3-0 against Philadelphia this season with wins of 17, 7, and 23 points.

Philadelphia has lost 11 straight games with seven of those coming by double digits. Miami has dropped the past two games after winning six consecutive games before. This is the second-to-last home game for the Heat.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch 76ers vs. Heat live today

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Kaseya Center

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for 76ers vs. Heat

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: 76ers (+652), Heat (-1010)

Spread: Heat -14.5

Over/Under: 213 points

That gives the 76ers an implied team point total of 105.54, and the Heat 113.1.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s 76ers vs. Heat game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

“While Philly has a favorable schedule to record at least one win down the stretch, I don’t think it’s happening. The 76ers have the Heat, Wizards, Hawks, and Bulls over the final four games, but three of those four need wins. All eyes will be on the 76ers versus the Wizards for that win, in my opinion. It’s Miami or pass with their recent play.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s 76ers & Heat game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at -14.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 213.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of 76ers vs. Heat on Monday

The Heat have won three straight games against the 76ers

Each of the last three matchups between the 76ers and the Heat have stayed under the Total

The 76ers have failed to cover in their last five games on the road

The 76ers have lost 10 games in a row

