Kings vs. Pistons Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 7

It’s Monday, April 7, and the Sacramento Kings (38-40) and Detroit Pistons (43-35) are all set to square off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Kings are currently 19-21 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Pistons have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home. Detroit won 114-113 in Sacramento in the only meeting of the season.

Detroit is 1-3 in the last four games, but 3-1 in the past four home games. Sacramento won two straight over Charlotte and Cleveland last night, upsetting the Cavaliers 120-113.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Kings vs. Pistons live today

Date: Monday, April 7, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Kings vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Kings (+231), Pistons (-285)

Spread: Pistons -7

Over/Under: 230 points

That gives the Kings an implied team point total of 113.94, and the Pistons 117.59.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Kings vs. Pistons game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Pistons to cover:

“This being the second night of a back-to-back on the East Coast is tough, but beating the Cavaliers, then facing the Pistons is no easy challenge on top of that. Sacramento is a 0.5 game up on Dallas for the ninth spot in the West play-in and 3.0 ahead of Phoenix, who they play in the regular season finale. The Kings seem safely in the field after last night’s win, so it’s Pistons or pass for me as this could be a letdown with no rest.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Kings & Pistons game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Sacramento Kings on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Sacramento Kings at +7.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 230.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Kings vs. Pistons on Monday

The Kings have won 6 of their last 8 games at the Pistons

The Under has cashed in the Pistons’ last 3 games

The Pistons have covered in 6 of their 9 matchups against Western Conference Pacific Division teams this season

The Kings have won 4 straight games at the Pistons

