Fantasy Basketball Week 7 Waiver Wired

Yahoo fantasy league managers are used to the weeks surrounding All-Star Weekend being the season’s only “combined” week. They will have some adjustments to make, as Yahoo has done the same with Weeks 7 and 8 due to the Emirates NBA Cup. While schedules following the end of group play have yet to be determined (hence the combined weeks), what is known is that teams will play either five or six games during the upcoming period. That will make for some exciting times on the waiver wire, as solid value remains available in many Yahoo leagues. Let’s look at this week’s Waiver Wired.

Rankings credit: Basketball Monster

Priority Adds

1. Dalton Knecht

2. Malik Monk

3. Yves Missi

4. Shaedon Sharpe

5. Stephon Castle

6. Scotty Pippen Jr.

7. Ty Jerome

8. Naji Marshall

9. Moussa Diabate

10. Ayo Dosunmu

Shaedon Sharpe (46%), Portland Trail Blazers

Sharpe doesn’t offer much value outside of points and 3-pointers, but his place within the Blazers rotation makes him well worth the risk. And, given his youth, he should be safe from the “shutdown” that tends to happen to more established players on rebuilding teams. Over the last two weeks, Sharpe has averaged 20.3 points and 2.3 3-pointers in 32.6% minutes. Also encouraging during this stretch has been the 1.2 steals per game, a modest improvement on his season-long average (0.9) but one that has value due to the limited rebounds and assists.

Scotty Pippen Jr. (41%), Memphis Grizzlies

It appears that Wednesday’s win over the Pistons will be the only game Ja Morant misses after suffering a knee contusion in his first game back. However, that doesn’t mean Pippen can’t have fantasy value moving forward as some other backup point guards have in the past (T.J. McConnell, for example). He’s provided 11th-round value in 9-cat formats over the last two weeks and continues to hang around just outside the top 100 in season-long value.

Dalton Knecht (40%), Los Angeles Lakers

Knecht was moved back into the starting lineup for Wednesday’s game against San Antonio and got right back to business. He led seven Lakers in double figures with 20 points, shooting 8-of-15 from the field. Knecht’s stat line also included eight rebounds, one assist, two steals, and four 3-pointers in 31 minutes. His ability to space the floor is of high value to the Lakers, and he shouldn’t be leaving the starting lineup anytime soon.

Malik Monk (38%), Sacramento Kings

Monk and De’Aaron Fox turned back the clock to their lone season together at Kentucky during Wednesday’s win in Minnesota, combining to score 20 of the Kings’ 34 fourth-quarter points. Monk, who scored 11 of those 20, is also in a position where he has added value to the Kings and fantasy basketball managers. A lingering back issue has sidelined DeMar DeRozan, and Sacramento will also be without Trey Lyles (calf) for a few weeks. Monk’s scoring ability is vital, and he’s likely to play starters’ minutes despite coming off the bench.

Stephon Castle (29%), San Antonio Spurs

Ranking-wise, Castle’s fantasy value hasn’t been great. But minutes have not been hard for the rookie out of UConn to come by. Over the last 10 games, Castle has averaged 15.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.5 blocks, and 1.9 3-pointers in 31.4 minutes. Some percentage improvement (42.5% FG, 75.0% FT during this stretch) is needed, but Castle will be a fixture in the Spurs’ rotation for the long haul.

Ty Jerome (28%), Cleveland Cavaliers

What was said about Pippen above goes for Jerome as well. While expecting him to push top-75 status for the remainder of the season would be a bit much, there’s no reason why Jerome can’t parlay his place within the Cavaliers’ rotation into reliable deep-league value. He’s been a top-50 player over the last two weeks, with starters Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell only missing one game each (for load management reasons). Since November 8, Jerome has averaged 14.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.5 3-pointers in 22.9 minutes.

Marcus Smart (22%), Memphis Grizzlies

Smart caught fire in Wednesday’s blowout of the Pistons, needing only 20 minutes to accumulate 25 points, four rebounds, five assists, three steals, and seven 3-pointers. Yes, the Grizzlies were without Ja Morant, who should return on Friday. But it’s perfectly fine to look to strike while the iron is hot regarding Smart, who’s been a top-25 player over the last week. The scoring will be inconsistent but assists and defensive stats should not be an issue for him.

Yves Missi (21%), New Orleans Pelicans

After coming off the bench in each of his first five appearances, Missi has started 12 of New Orleans’ last 14 games (one missed due to injury) at the center position. During this period, the rookie has averaged 8.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks, shooting 56.9% from the field and 65.7% from the foul line. Given the uncertainty surrounding Zion Williamson’s hamstring injury, it’s time to add Missi if he’s available in your league. And he should have value even after Williamson returns to the Pelicans’ lack of options at the center position.

Ayo Dosunmu (21%), Chicago Bulls

Dosunmu has started four of the five games the Bulls have played without the injured Patrick Williams, scoring 20 points or more on two occasions. And before that, there were times when he was on the court closing games rather than starting guard Josh Giddey. While Dosunmu’s fantasy value hasn’t been great recently, with him ranking outside the top 150 over the last two weeks, the opportunities and playing time are there. Playing for a team that leads the NBA in pace while being among the worst in defensive rating, that shouldn’t change anytime soon.

Moussa Diabate (19%), Charlotte Hornets

Diabate has played 31 minutes or more in four straight games, corralling at least 11 rebounds on three occasions. The points aren’t going to be there (three total in four games), but the rebounds and defensive stats are why Diabate should be targeted, not to mention the current injury situation in Charlotte. Grant Williams (knee) is done for the season, and while Mark Williams (foot) and Nick Richards (ribs) have resumed on-court work, it’s unknown exactly when they’ll be cleared to return. So, it’s either Diabate or Taj Gibson.

Naji Marshall (19%), Dallas Mavericks

Marshall is one of the Mavericks who have improved their play during the team’s recent injury-riddled run. He’s scored 20 points or more in four straight games, reaching double figures in six straight and seven of the last eight. During this eight-game run, Marshall has averaged 18.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.3 3-pointers in 26.8 minutes, shooting 59.8% from the field and 82.6% from the foul line. His fantasy value will decrease once Luka Doncic (wrist) returns, but Marshall is worth adding.

Jonathan Isaac (17%), Orlando Magic

Rostering Isaac doesn’t come without risk due to his injury history. However, averages of 2.3 blocks and 0.9 steals over the last two weeks have increased his fantasy value. Despite the limited scoring, Isaac’s overall skill set means he doesn’t need starters’ minutes (21.7 MPG over the last two weeks) to provide tangible fantasy value. He’s worth adding while Paolo Banchero sits; fantasy managers can re-evaluate when the All-Star forward returns.

