Grizzlies vs. Pistons Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 5

It’s Saturday, April 5, and the Memphis Grizzlies (45-32) and Detroit Pistons (43-34) are all set to square off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Grizzlies are currently 20-18 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Pistons have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. Memphis won the only meeting of the season versus Detroit at home, 131-111.

Ja Morant hit a game-winner against Miami to snap a four-game losing streak for Memphis, while Detroit is 1-2 coming off a three-game road trip. This is the first of a five-game homestand for the Pistons.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Grizzlies vs. Pistons live today

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Grizzlies vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Grizzlies (-116), Pistons (-104)

Spread: Grizzlies -1

Over/Under: 239 points

That gives the Grizzlies an implied team point total of 119.77, and the Pistons 119.25.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Grizzlies vs. Pistons game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Pistons to cover and win:

“I happened to catch the Ja Morant buzzer-beater watching live and while it was a great individual second-half and thrilling win for the Grizzlies, I like this spot for Detroit. These Pistons begin a five-game home stand with a chance to climb to the No. 4 spot in the East. This is a big game, although they are on the second night of a back-to-back, it comes after a double-digit win versus Toronto. It’s Pistons or pass.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Grizzlies & Pistons game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Memphis Grizzlies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at -1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 239.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Grizzlies vs. Pistons on Saturday

The Grizzlies have won 5 of their last 6 games at the Pistons

The Over is 44-33 in Grizzlies’ games this season

The Grizzlies have covered the Spread in 11 of their last 13 road games against the Pistons

The Grizzlies have won 4 straight games at the Pistons

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

