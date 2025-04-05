Bucks vs. Heat Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 5

It’s Saturday, April 5, and the Milwaukee Bucks (42-34) and Miami Heat (35-42) are all set to square off from Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Bucks are currently 17-20 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Heat have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. Milwaukee is 3-0 against Miami this season and can sweep them with a road win here.

Miami is coming off a buzzer-beating loss to Memphis, which snapped a six-game winning streak for the Heat. Milwaukee has won two straight by double-digits and this is the first game of back-to-back as they travel to New Orleans tomorrow.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Bucks vs. Heat live today

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Kaseya Center

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Bucks vs. Heat

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Bucks (-129), Heat (+108)

Spread: Bucks -2

Over/Under: 215 points

That gives the Bucks an implied team point total of 108.06, and the Heat 107.02.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Bucks vs. Heat game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Bucks to beat the Heat:

“While Miami is a tempting side to bounce back at home following their buzzer-beating loss via Memphis, this is where a losing streak could start in my opinion. After winning seven consecutive games, losing like that could carry over into the next game and these are two teams that know each other well. I lean Milwaukee and since they opened as the favorite, I think that is telling.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bucks & Heat game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Bucks at -2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 215.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bucks vs. Heat on Saturday

In 3 wins against the Heat this season the Bucks’ average winning margin is +13

The Bucks’ last 5 games have gone over the Total

The Heat have covered the Spread in 5 of their last 5 games as an underdog

